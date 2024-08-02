Submit Release
TFE Times Ranks Robinson’s Master’s in Finance, Data Science & Analytics, Quantitative Risk Analysis, and Marketing Among Nation’s Top 10 Public University Programs

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four specialized master’s degree programs offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are among the nation’s top 10 public university programs in new rankings from TFE Times. All four programs rose in the 2024 rankings.

  • Robinson’s M.S. in Finance is 2nd among public university programs and 6th overall (up one spot from 2023).
  • The college’s M.S. in Data Science & Analytics is 4th among public university programs and 11th overall (up one spot from 2023). 
  • Robinson’s M.S. in Quantitative Risk Analysis & Management, ranked in the financial engineering category, is 4th among public university programs and 12th overall (up one spot from 2023).
  • The college’s M.S. in Marketing is 6th among public university programs and 13th overall (up two spots from 2023). 

“It is exciting to see our TFE Times rankings rise year over year,” said Brian Jennings, senior associate dean for graduate and non-degree programs. “It reflects Robinson’s continued investment in the quality of our programs, as well as our esteemed faculty, the excellence of our students, and the success of our alumni.”

TFE Times calculates its rankings using six components related to student quality, program selectivity, and career outcomes. Learn more at https://tfetimes.com/best-graduate-schools.

