eXp Commercial Unveils Game-Changing Groups for Unmatched Advisor Collaboration and Streamlined Deals

eXp Commercial Groups offers specialized support and resources for teams and brokerages

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial, a nationwide virtual commercial real estate brokerage and subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the launch of eXp Commercial Groups, designed to foster growth and collaboration for eXp Commercial advisors and streamline the transaction process for group leaders.



eXp Commercial will now offer teams and brokerages two group structures: Domestic Groups and Advisor Groups. Domestic Groups allow legally married couples to benefit from shared commission, caps and fees, while Advisor Groups allow teams of two or more to keep their full company dollar cap and split commissions within the group.

“eXp Commercial is revolutionizing the commercial real estate, investment sales and business advisory landscape,” said Sean Murphy, SVP of Growth at eXp Commercial. “The launch of these groups is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and our agent-centric approach. We are providing our advisors with the tools and structures necessary to thrive in this competitive industry. The streamlined process and clear policies will enable our teams to work more efficiently and achieve greater results.”

Each group structure has unique guidelines, tailored to meet the needs of eXp Commercial advisors. Domestic Groups offer these benefits: a shared transaction account, access to all commercial tools and ICON Award eligibility for the primary advisor. Advisor Groups enable advisors to keep the full company dollar cap and split commissions within the group.

For more information about eXp Commercial Groups, contact groups@expcommercial.com.

