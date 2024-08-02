FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, August 1, 2024

AUGUSTA — On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Maine Town and City Clerks Association President and Kennebunkport Town Clerk Tracey O’Roak are encouraging Mainers to sign up to serve as poll workers in the upcoming Nov. 5 General Election.

“Mainers appreciate our poll workers because they’re essential to running our safe, secure and accurate elections,” said Secretary Bellows. “I encourage all Maine voters to consider signing up, both to give back to their communities and to get a firsthand look at the many checks and balances built into our election system.”

Mainers interested in serving as poll workers should contact their municipal clerk to sign up. A list of municipal clerk contact information is available at www.maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/munic.html.

“It is vital to our elections that community members step up and serve as poll workers, especially during busy General Elections,” said O’Roak. “Town and City Clerks will provide poll workers with the training they need to do the tasks assigned to them – and it’s a fun way to see friends and neighbors during election season.”

To be eligible to serve as a poll worker, Mainers must be registered voters, or be pre-registered 16 or 17 year olds. Mainers may serve in the community they live in, or another town or city in their county. Maine law requires equal numbers of poll workers from each major political party in each municipality – one of the safeguards built into our election system to ensure fair election administration.

Duties and tasks assigned to poll workers will vary, but several are standard at many polling places:

Checking in voters at the Incoming Voting List check-in table

Distributing ballots to voters

Monitoring the tabulator or ballot box

Helping tally results at the end of the night

In some communities poll workers are paid and in some they serve as volunteers.

Mainers can learn more about serving as poll workers at www.maineelectionworkers.org.

