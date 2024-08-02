Vocodia’s Demos Offer Human-Like AI Interactions

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI), a pioneering AI software company specializing in practical AI solutions, today invites the public to try out one of four groundbreaking Conversational AI demos to see how Vocodia’s Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISA) actually work.



Vocodia’s technology platform harnessed the power of conversational AI and is changing the game for contact centers in all industries and today we are inviting you to take a closer look at DISA and how it can help distance you from your competitors.

Brian Podolak, CEO, Vocodia, commented, “These demos show that Vocodia’s DISA technology platform can be designed to work in any call center situation in any industry and we are really proud that we are one of few companies that actually have demonstrations. Our conversational AI solutions are smart, focused, and sound like an actual human being. But don’t take my word for it. Check out the below and listen for yourself.”

If you think you know what AI sounds like, think again. Try any or all of Vocodia’s DISA demos and see for yourself how helpful and “real” AI can be.

Click here to access the demos: https://demo.vocodia.com/

Current demo offerings include:

Third Party Verification

Medical Alert

Medicare

Diet

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that develops practical AI solutions, making them easily accessible for businesses through cloud-based platforms. These solutions are cost-effective and scalable to enterprise levels. Vocodia specializes in conversational AI, providing scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions. Their Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (DISAs) are designed to sound and feel human, performing tasks that require human-like conversation, thereby reducing labor costs and enhancing communication effectiveness. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

646-863-6893

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

