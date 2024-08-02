Submit Release
Markforged Sets Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), the company strengthening manufacturing resiliency by enabling industrial production at the point of need, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Company will host a webcast and conference call at 5:00 PM ET on the same day to discuss the results.

Participants may access the earnings press release, related materials, and the audio webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at https://investors.markforged.com/

To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 or 1-201-689-8470 ten minutes before the scheduled start.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically till Thursday, August 22, 2023, 11:59 PM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, passcode 13743375.

About Markforged

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) is enabling more resilient and flexible supply chains by bringing industrial 3D printing right to the factory floor. Our additive manufacturing platform The Digital Forge allows manufacturers to create strong, accurate parts in both metal and advanced composites. With over 10,000 customers in 70+ countries, we’re bringing on-demand industrial production to the point of need. We are headquartered in Waltham, Mass where we design the hardware, software and advanced materials that makes The Digital Forge reliable and easy to use. To learn more, visit www.markforged.com.

Contact:

Investors
Austin Bohlig, Director of Investor Relations
investors@markforged.com

Media
Sam Manning, Principal Public Relations Manager
sam.manning@markforged.com


Primary Logo

