Precision Livestock Technologies to Present at 2024 Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course

CEO Andrew McKenzie Presenting on “Data-Driven Feeding: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Vision to Improve Cattle Intake”

DALLAS, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Livestock Technologies, Inc. (PLT), a leading provider of software and hardware solutions related to livestock feeding and health, today announced its upcoming presentation at the 2024 Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course, the largest annual beef cattle conference in North America. CEO Andrew McKenzie’s presentation entitled “Data-Driven Feeding: Artificial Intelligence and Machine Vision to Improve Cattle Intake” will highlight the demonstrated benefits of PLT’s machine vision Bunk Management System, which predicts livestock feeding and health, taking into account feeding rates, feeding times, feeding cycles, cattle behavior, ration type, weather, and other factors. The company developed its AI-based algorithms through machine learning techniques, derived from over 150,000 discrete pen days.



McKenzie’s presentation will take place on Monday, August 5th at 2:50 pm as part of the panel session entitled AgTech: Leveraging Technology for Enhanced Ranch Profitability.

The Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course is one of the most widely attended and comprehensive beef cattle industry education programs, drawing attendees from around the world.

“We are honored and excited to see PLT’s technology highlighted at such an important industry event at Texas A&M," said Andrew McKenzie, CEO. "PLT has demonstrated that its proprietary AI-generated bunk management system drives greater beef cattle feedlot profitability. These results are based on real-world data generated from our existing customers, including many industry-leading feedlot operators in North America, Latin America and Australia. As more customers adopt the system, the accuracy of our algorithms and benefits of our system continue to improve and compound,” McKenzie added.

About Precision Livestock Technologies

Precision Livestock Technologies, Inc. uses artificial intelligence and machine vision to deliver data to livestock producers to boost production, increase quality, and improve animal health. For more information visit www.precision-livestock.com.

Contact:

Andrew McKenzie, CEO

andrew@precision-livestock.com

