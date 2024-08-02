SINGAPORE, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 2, 2024.

OKX Web3 Giveaway Portal Welcomes Addition of Telegram Mini-App Game Quests

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Web3 Giveaway Portal with the addition of quests involving Telegram mini-app games. Accessible via the portal's new 'Telegram Zone,' the quests give participants the opportunity to receive a range of TON-related rewards:

CatsWar: Connect with OKX Wallet to earn 20 Diamonds, make daily purchases to get 50 Diamonds, and receive 5 Diamonds for each person who joins the OKX Racer Telegram mini-app game.

How to Participate:

Connect OKX Wallet: Users need to connect their OKX Wallet with the Ton Connect feature to start participating in the quests. Complete Quests: Follow the instructions for each mini-app game quest to earn rewards. Claim Rewards: Rewards will be automatically credited to the user's OKX Wallet upon completion of each quest.

In 2018, Telegram introduced TON (The Open Network), emerging as one of the prominent Layer-1 solutions in the cryptocurrency space. With its native token $TON currently holding a significant position in market capitalization, driven by user engagement and a thriving ecosystem, TON has garnered substantial attention.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.



As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

