Perella Weinberg Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Financial Overview - Second Quarter

Revenues of $272 Million, Up 64% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $63 Million, GAAP Pre-Tax Loss of $(81) Million

Adjusted EPS of $0.43; GAAP Diluted EPS of $(1.21)



Financial Overview - First Half

Revenues of $374 Million, Up 26% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $45 Million, GAAP Pre-Tax Loss of $(132) Million

Adjusted EPS of $0.34; GAAP Diluted EPS of $(1.96)



Talent Investment

Year-to-Date Added Three New Partners and Nine New Managing Directors

Two Additional Partners and One Additional Managing Director Joining Firm Later This Year

Capital Management

Strong Balance Sheet with $185 Million of Cash and No Debt

Year-to-Date Retired Approximately 10.4 Million Share Equivalents through Purchase, Exchange and Net Settlement

85.8 Million Shares Outstanding at June 30, 2024, Down from 94.2 Million at March 31, 2024

Year-to-Date Returned $162 Million in Total to Equity Holders

Declared Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share



“We delivered strong results, with revenues hitting a quarterly record for the Firm. We continue to execute on our scaling strategy through steady and deliberate investment in talent to increase our client coverage footprint and we are encouraged by the momentum across our business – our results reflect the combined impact of an improving market environment with the right coverage, product and geographic teams in place across our platform,” stated Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer.



NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (the “Firm” or “PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Revenues

For the second quarter of 2024, revenues were $272.0 million, an increase of 64% from $165.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. For the first half of 2024, revenues were $374.1 million, an increase of 26% from $297.0 million for the first half of 2023. The higher revenues in both current year periods was attributable to increased mergers and acquisition and financing and capital solutions activity, driven by larger transactions and related fee events across the business.

Expenses

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses (Dollars in Millions) (Dollars in Millions) Total compensation and benefits $ 310.5 $ 168.3 $ 148.4 $ 113.6 $ 425.9 $ 254.4 $ 266.1 $ 199.0 % of Revenues 114 % 62 % 90 % 69 % 114 % 68 % 90 % 67 % Non-compensation expenses $ 43.8 $ 41.2 $ 38.9 $ 36.4 $ 84.1 $ 78.2 $ 75.4 $ 70.9 % of Revenues 16 % 15 % 23 % 22 % 22 % 21 % 25 % 24 %



As previously disclosed, effective April 1, 2024, we merged AdCo Professional Partners LP (“Professional Partners”) with PWP Holdings LP (“PWP OpCo”). During the second quarter of 2024, we accelerated the vesting of certain partnership unit awards, some of which were modified to allow for conversion into cash upon vesting to facilitate the payment of taxes associated with the vesting of these awards to align with the treatment of restricted stock units (collectively, the “Vesting Acceleration”). Pursuant to GAAP, this modification caused certain awards to be reclassified from equity to liability classification, resulting in incremental compensation expense from fair value measurement through the date of vesting.

Three Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $310.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $148.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, which includes in the current period incremental compensation expense related to the one-time Vesting Acceleration. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $168.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $113.6 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in total compensation and benefits was due to a larger bonus accrual on an absolute dollar basis associated with higher revenues, partially offset by the quarterly impact of decreasing the year-to-date adjusted compensation ratio to 68%.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $43.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $38.9 million for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $41.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $36.4 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by an increase in professional fees including legal, higher depreciation expense tied to our New York office renovation, and a bad debt write-off, partially offset by a decline in general, administrative and other expenses and lower rent and occupancy costs.

Six Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $425.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $266.1 million for the prior year period, which includes in the current period incremental compensation expense related to the one-time Vesting Acceleration. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $254.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $199.0 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in total compensation and benefits was due to a larger bonus accrual on an absolute dollar basis associated with higher revenues along with a higher compensation margin. At the end of the second quarter, the Firm accrued year-to-date adjusted compensation at a 68% margin, reflecting business and industry conditions and the need to support talent investment.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $84.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $75.4 million for the prior year period. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $78.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $70.9 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by an increase in professional fees including legal, higher depreciation expense tied to our New York and London office renovation and relocation, and a bad debt write-off, partially offset by a decline in general, administrative and other expenses and lower rent and occupancy costs.

Provision for Income Taxes

Perella Weinberg Partners currently owns 61.5% of the operating partnership (PWP OpCo) and is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax on its allocable share of earnings. Income earned by the operating partnership is subject to certain state, local, and foreign income taxes.

For purposes of calculating adjusted if-converted net income, we have presented our results as if all partnership units had been converted to shares of Class A common stock, and as if all of our adjusted results for the period were subject to U.S. corporate income tax. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the effective tax rate for adjusted if-converted net income was 26%. This tax rate includes a $3.1 million benefit from the vesting of restricted stock units at a share price higher than the grant price.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

As of June 30, 2024, PWP had $185.3 million of cash with no outstanding indebtedness and an undrawn revolving credit facility.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, PWP returned $161.5 million in aggregate to our equity holders through (i) the settlement of 6,149,211 PWP OpCo units in connection with the Vesting Acceleration at a price of $14.07 per unit and the net settlement of 1,953,787 share equivalents at an average price per share of $13.22, (ii) the settlement of exchanges of 1,343,257 PWP OpCo units for cash at $15.17 per unit and the repurchase of 1,000,000 shares pursuant to a contractual repurchase right at $15.00 per share, (iii) the payment of $5.2 million in distributions to limited partners, and (iv) the payment of aggregate dividends of $8.6 million to Class A common stockholders. Certain tax withholding amounts related to the above activity were accrued and unpaid as of June 30, 2024 and are expected to be paid within one year.

At June 30, 2024, there were 52.5 million shares of Class A common stock and 33.3 million partnership units outstanding.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2024 to Class A common stockholders of record on September 5, 2024.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and the financial sponsor community. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich. The financial information of PWP herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, we monitor certain non-GAAP financial measures to manage our business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance and allocate resources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are key financial indicators of our business performance over the long term and provide useful information regarding whether cash provided by operating activities is sufficient to maintain and grow our business. We believe that the methodology for determining these non-GAAP financial measures can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand the economics of our platform.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not universally consistent calculations, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Other companies may calculate similarly titled financial measures differently. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of our consolidated historical operating results, you should examine our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with our historical consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included elsewhere in this press release.

Management compensates for the inherent limitations associated with using these non-GAAP financial measures through disclosure of such limitations, presentation of our financial statements in accordance with GAAP and reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 271,998 $ 165,545 $ 374,125 $ 296,971 Expenses Compensation and benefits 149,973 106,216 218,563 176,179 Equity-based compensation 160,498 42,212 207,305 89,883 Total compensation and benefits 310,471 148,428 425,868 266,062 Professional fees 11,743 8,737 22,803 16,290 Technology and infrastructure 9,125 9,293 17,897 17,805 Rent and occupancy 5,860 6,678 12,137 14,092 Travel and related expenses 4,700 4,726 9,285 9,500 General, administrative and other expenses 7,223 5,796 11,742 11,190 Depreciation and amortization 5,108 3,639 10,188 6,474 Total expenses 354,230 187,297 509,920 341,413 Operating income (loss) (82,232 ) (21,752 ) (135,795 ) (44,442 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Related party income — 276 — 549 Other income (expense) 745 (1,337 ) 3,402 (1,054 ) Total non-operating income (expenses) 745 (1,061 ) 3,402 (505 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (81,487 ) (22,813 ) (132,393 ) (44,947 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (642 ) (4,543 ) 18,452 743 Net income (loss) (80,845 ) (18,270 ) (150,845 ) (45,690 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (14,817 ) (18,629 ) (48,973 ) (40,926 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Perella Weinberg Partners $ (66,028 ) $ 359 $ (101,872 ) $ (4,764 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders Basic $ (1.21 ) $ 0.01 $ (1.96 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (1.21 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.96 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 54,589,542 42,743,611 51,894,913 42,531,895 Diluted 54,589,542 86,521,626 51,894,913 86,566,075





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total compensation and benefits—GAAP $ 310,471 $ 148,428 $ 425,868 $ 266,062 Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) (130,039 ) (18,269 ) (143,714 ) (38,603 ) Public company transaction related incentives(2) (12,107 ) (11,491 ) (24,457 ) (23,383 ) Business realignment costs(3) — (5,105 ) (3,249 ) (5,105 ) Adjusted total compensation and benefits $ 168,325 $ 113,563 $ 254,448 $ 198,971 Non-compensation expense—GAAP $ 43,759 $ 38,869 $ 84,052 $ 75,351 TPH business combination related expenses(4) (1,645 ) (1,645 ) (3,290 ) (3,290 ) Business Combination transaction expenses(5) (948 ) (840 ) (2,570 ) (1,165 ) Adjusted non-compensation expense(6) $ 41,166 $ 36,384 $ 78,192 $ 70,896 Operating income (loss)—GAAP $ (82,232 ) $ (21,752 ) $ (135,795 ) $ (44,442 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) 130,039 18,269 143,714 38,603 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 12,107 11,491 24,457 23,383 Business realignment costs(3) — 5,105 3,249 5,105 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 948 840 2,570 1,165 Adjusted operating income $ 62,507 $ 15,598 $ 41,485 $ 27,104 Income (loss) before income taxes—GAAP $ (81,487 ) $ (22,813 ) $ (132,393 ) $ (44,947 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) 130,039 18,269 143,714 38,603 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 12,107 11,491 24,457 23,383 Business realignment costs(3) — 5,105 3,249 5,105 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 948 840 2,570 1,165 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(7) 151 1,401 188 1,438 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 63,403 $ 15,938 $ 45,075 $ 28,037 Income tax expense (benefit)—GAAP $ (642 ) $ (4,543 ) $ 18,452 $ 743 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(8) 13,799 4,962 (10,528 ) 1,884 Adjusted income tax expense $ 13,157 $ 419 $ 7,924 $ 2,627 Net income (loss)—GAAP $ (80,845 ) $ (18,270 ) $ (150,845 ) $ (45,690 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) 130,039 18,269 143,714 38,603 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 12,107 11,491 24,457 23,383 Business realignment costs(3) — 5,105 3,249 5,105 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 3,290 3,290 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 948 840 2,570 1,165 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(7) 151 1,401 188 1,438 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(8) (13,799 ) (4,962 ) 10,528 (1,884 ) Adjusted net income $ 50,246 $ 15,519 $ 37,151 $ 25,410 Less: Adjusted income tax expense (13,157 ) (419 ) (7,924 ) (2,627 ) Add: If-converted income tax expense(9) 20,499 2,483 11,620 6,268 Adjusted if-converted net income $ 42,904 $ 13,455 $ 33,455 $ 21,769 Weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 54,589,542 86,521,626 51,894,913 86,566,075 Weighted average number of incremental shares from assumed vesting of RSUs and PSUs(10) 9,133,806 275,508 7,205,942 1,001,289 Weighted average number of incremental shares from if-converted PWP OpCo units(11) 36,332,846 — 38,825,961 — Weighted-average adjusted diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 100,056,194 86,797,134 97,926,816 87,567,364 Adjusted net income per Class A share—diluted, if-converted $ 0.43 $ 0.16 $ 0.34 $ 0.25





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Key metrics: (12) GAAP operating income (loss) margin (30.2 )% (13.1 )% (36.3 )% (15.0 )% Adjusted operating income margin 23.0 % 9.4 % 11.1 % 9.1 % GAAP compensation ratio 114 % 90 % 114 % 90 % Adjusted compensation ratio 62 % 69 % 68 % 67 % GAAP effective tax rate 1 % 20 % (14 )% (2 )% Adjusted if-converted effective tax rate 32 % 16 % 26 % 22 %



Notes to GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results:

(1) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo includes the amortization of legacy awards granted to certain partners prior to the business combination that closed on June 24, 2021 (the “Business Combination”) and the amortization of awards granted by Professional Partners (the “Professional Partners Awards”), which were subject to the Vesting Acceleration in the second quarter of 2024. The vesting of these awards does not economically dilute PWP shareholders’ interests relative to the interests of other investors in PWP OpCo. The legacy awards were fully amortized as of September 30, 2023.

(2) Public company transaction related incentives includes equity-based compensation for transaction-related restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance restricted stock units (“PSUs”) which are directly related to milestone events that were part of the Business Combination process and reorganization. These payments were outside of PWP’s normal and recurring bonus and compensation processes.

(3) During the second quarter of 2023, we began a review of the business, which resulted in headcount reductions in order to improve compensation alignment and to provide greater flexibility to advance strategic opportunities. Costs were incurred through the first quarter of 2024 and included separation and transition benefits and the accelerated amortization (net of forfeitures) of certain equity-based awards, including certain Professional Partners Awards and transaction-related RSUs and PSUs, which would have been adjusted through adjustments (1) and (2) above notwithstanding the business realignment.

(4) On November 30, 2016, we completed a business combination with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., LLC (TPH), an independent advisory firm focused on the energy industry. The adjustment reflects the amortization of intangible assets associated with the acquisition, and such assets will be fully amortized by November 30, 2026.

(5) Transaction costs that were expensed associated with the Business Combination, including (i) equity-based vesting for transaction-related RSUs issued to non-employees and (ii) costs incurred related to the partnership restructuring that was contemplated during the implementation of the up-C structure at the time of the Business Combination.

(6) See reconciliation below for the components of the consolidated statements of operations included in non-compensation expense—GAAP as well as Adjusted non-compensation expense.

(7) Includes (i) the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs for all periods presented, (ii) minimal charges related to the Vesting Acceleration for the three and six months ended June 2024, and (iii) a non-operating loss on investment for the three and six months ended June 2023.

(8) The adjusted income tax expense represents the Company’s calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP results. It excludes the impact on income taxes of certain transaction-related items and other items not reflected in our adjusted non-GAAP results. It does not represent the cash that the Company expects to pay for taxes in the current periods.

(9) The if-converted income tax expense represents the Company's calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP results assuming the exchange of all partnership units for PWP Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company’s results for the period being subject to corporate-level tax.

(10) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury stock method of unvested RSUs and PSUs.

(11) Represents the dilutive impact assuming the vesting and conversion of all PWP OpCo units to shares of Class A common stock.

(12) Reconciliations of key metrics from GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliation of their components.





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 11,743 $ (948 ) (1) $ 10,795 Technology and infrastructure 9,125 — 9,125 Rent and occupancy 5,860 — 5,860 Travel and related expenses 4,700 — 4,700 General, administrative and other expenses 7,223 — 7,223 Depreciation and amortization 5,108 (1,645 ) (2) 3,463 Non-compensation expense $ 43,759 $ (2,593 ) $ 41,166 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 8,737 $ (840 ) (1) $ 7,897 Technology and infrastructure 9,293 — 9,293 Rent and occupancy 6,678 — 6,678 Travel and related expenses 4,726 — 4,726 General, administrative and other expenses 5,796 — 5,796 Depreciation and amortization 3,639 (1,645 ) (2) 1,994 Non-compensation expense $ 38,869 $ (2,485 ) $ 36,384 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 22,803 $ (2,570 ) (1) $ 20,233 Technology and infrastructure 17,897 — 17,897 Rent and occupancy 12,137 — 12,137 Travel and related expenses 9,285 — 9,285 General, administrative and other expenses 11,742 — 11,742 Depreciation and amortization 10,188 (3,290 ) (2) 6,898 Non-compensation expense $ 84,052 $ (5,860 ) $ 78,192 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 16,290 $ (1,165 ) (1) $ 15,125 Technology and infrastructure 17,805 — 17,805 Rent and occupancy 14,092 — 14,092 Travel and related expenses 9,500 — 9,500 General, administrative and other expenses 11,190 — 11,190 Depreciation and amortization 6,474 (3,290 ) (2) 3,184 Non-compensation expense $ 75,351 $ (4,455 ) $ 70,896

(1) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction costs associated with the Business Combination.

(2) Reflects an adjustment to exclude the amortization of intangible assets related to the TPH business combination.

* Throughout this release, adjusted figures represent Non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers. GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders and Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A share—diluted, if—converted will be referred to as “GAAP Diluted EPS” and “Adjusted EPS,” respectively.