Brookfield Business Partners Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU, BBUC; TSX: BBU.UN, BBUC) announced today financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



“Our business fundamentals remain sound and we are pleased with the performance of many of our larger operations,” said Anuj Ranjan, CEO of Brookfield Business Partners. “Financial results were strong but impacted by a couple of one-time events this quarter. We continue to build value across our operations which will drive earnings as these one-time items pass. Our strong access to capital differentiates our franchise and enabled us to refinance a significant amount of debt at attractive rates during the quarter. We also continue to progress our capital recycling initiatives.”

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Unitholders1 $ (20 ) $ (48 ) $ 28 $ 26 Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit2 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Adjusted EBITDA3 $ 524 $ 606 $ 1,068 $ 1,228



Net loss attributable to Unitholders for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $20 million ($0.10 loss per limited partnership unit) compared to net loss of $48 million ($0.22 loss per limited partnership unit) in the prior period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $524 million compared to $606 million in the prior period. Prior period results included contribution from our nuclear technology services operation which was sold in November 2023.

Operational Update

The following table presents Adjusted EBITDA by segment:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Industrials $ 213 $ 196 $ 441 $ 415 Business Services 182 223 387 435 Infrastructure Services 157 216 300 441 Corporate and Other (28 ) (29 ) (60 ) (63 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 524 $ 606 $ 1,068 $ 1,228



Our Industrials segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $213 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $196 million during the same period in 2023. Strong performance at our advanced energy storage operation was partially offset by reduced contribution from engineered components manufacturing due to the impact of lower volumes.

Our Business Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $182 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $223 million during the same period in 2023. Current period results included the impact of costs incurred and one-time billing credits provided to customers related to the disruption of operations during a cybersecurity incident at our dealer software and technology services operation. Increased contribution from our residential mortgage insurer was offset by reduced contribution from our construction operation given the impact of additional costs related to a project nearing completion.

Our Infrastructure Services segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $157 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $216 million during the same period in 2023 which included $60 million of contribution from our nuclear technology services operation that was sold in November 2023. Current period results benefited from increased contribution from offshore oil services.

The following table presents Adjusted EFO4 by segment:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted EFO Industrials $ 206 $ 63 $ 386 $ 225 Business Services 86 119 254 332 Infrastructure Services 76 88 148 174 Corporate and Other (79 ) (85 ) (168 ) (165 )



Adjusted EFO for the three months ended June 30, 2024 reflected increased contribution from our Industrials segment partially offset by reduced contribution from our Business Services segment primarily due to our dealer software and technology services operation and construction operation. Infrastructure Services Adjusted EFO reflected the disposition of our nuclear technology services operation which was sold last year. Adjusted EFO in the current period included a $70 million reduction in net interest expense and $103 million of net gains related to the disposition of our Canadian aggregates production operation and sale of public securities in our Industrials segment.

Strategic Initiatives

Aggregates Production Operation

In June, we completed the sale of our Canadian aggregates production operation for total consideration of approximately $140 million of which BBU’s share was $131 million, representing an approximate 2.6x multiple on our investment and an IRR of approximately 14%.



Refinancings

We recently completed five significant debt refinancings during and subsequent to quarter end:



In May, CDK Global, our dealer software and technology services operation, repriced a $3.6 billion USD term loan at SOFR+3.25%, reducing the spread on the debt from SOFR+4.00%.



In June, Scientific Games, our lottery services operation, repriced a $2.1 billion USD term loan at SOFR+3.00%, reducing the spread on the debt from SOFR+3.25%.



Also in June, Modulaire, our modular building leasing services operation, repriced a $1.9 billion EUR term loan at EURIBOR+4.18%, reducing the spread on the debt from EURIBOR+4.43%.



In July, Clarios, our advanced energy storage operation, repriced a $2.7 billion USD term loan at SOFR+2.50% from SOFR+3.00%.



Also in July, Clarios, our advanced energy storage operation, refinanced a $1.2 billion EUR term loan at EURIBOR+3.00% from EURIBOR+3.25% and extended the maturity by five years.



We recently completed five significant debt refinancings during and subsequent to quarter end:

Unit Repurchase Program

During and subsequent to the quarter end, Brookfield Corporation, the parent company of Brookfield Business Partners, purchased 252,6355 units of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. As an affiliate, Brookfield Corporation’s unit purchases were completed under our normal course issuer bid (NCIB).



Liquidity

We ended the quarter with approximately $1.6 billion of liquidity at the corporate level including $91 million of cash and liquid securities, $25 million of remaining preferred equity commitment from Brookfield Corporation and approximately $1.5 billion of availability on our corporate credit facilities.

Distribution

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.0625 per unit, payable on September 27, 2024 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited interim consolidated financial statements contained herein.

Brookfield Business Partners’ Letter to Unitholders and the Supplemental Information are available on our website https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings.

Notes:

Attributable to limited partnership unitholders, general partnership unitholders, redemption-exchange unitholders, special limited partnership unitholders and BBUC exchangeable shareholders. Net income (loss) per limited partnership unit calculated as net income (loss) attributable to limited partners divided by the average number of limited partnership units outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 which were 74.3 million and 74.3 million, respectively (June 30, 2023: 74.6 million and 74.6 million, respectively). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure of operating performance presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of interest income (expense), net, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, gains (losses) on acquisitions/dispositions, net, transaction costs, restructuring charges, revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals, other income or expenses, and preferred equity distributions. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. The partnership believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a comprehensive understanding of the ability of its businesses to generate recurring earnings which allows users to better understand and evaluate the underlying financial performance of the partnership’s operations and excludes items that the partnership believes do not directly relate to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring items necessary for business operations. Please refer to the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included in this release. Adjusted EFO is the partnership’s segment measure of profit or loss and is presented as net income and equity accounted income at the partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries and equity accounted investments, respectively, excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income taxes, transaction costs, restructuring charges, unrealized revaluation gains or losses, impairment expenses or reversals and other income or expense items that are not directly related to revenue generating activities. The partnership’s economic ownership interest in consolidated subsidiaries excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests consistent with how the partnership determines net income attributable to non-controlling interests in its unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of operating results. In order to provide additional insight regarding the partnership’s operating performance over the lifecycle of an investment, Adjusted EFO includes the impact of preferred equity distributions and realized disposition gains or losses recorded in net income, other comprehensive income, or directly in equity, such as ownership changes. Adjusted EFO does not include legal and other provisions that may occur from time to time in the partnership’s operations and that are one-time or non-recurring and not directly tied to the partnership’s operations, such as those for litigation or contingencies. Adjusted EFO includes expected credit losses and bad debt allowances recorded in the normal course of the partnership’s operations. Adjusted EFO allows the partnership to evaluate its segments on the basis of return on invested capital generated by its operations and allows the partnership to evaluate the performance of its segments on a levered basis. Inclusive of all limited partnership units purchased under our NCIB during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and up to market close on July 31, 2024.



Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation, or Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $925 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Business Partners’ previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR, and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,959 $ 3,252 Financial assets 13,822 13,176 Accounts and other receivable, net 6,607 6,563 Inventory and other assets 5,627 5,321 Property, plant and equipment 15,430 15,724 Deferred income tax assets 1,388 1,220 Intangible assets 19,674 20,846 Equity accounted investments 2,104 2,154 Goodwill 13,910 14,129 Total Assets $ 81,521 $ 82,385 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Corporate borrowings $ 1,882 $ 1,440 Accounts payable and other 18,216 18,378 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Partners 40,240 40,809 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,979 3,226 Equity Limited partners $ 1,868 $ 1,909 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units 1,752 1,792 Special limited partner — — BBUC exchangeable shares 1,834 1,875 Preferred securities 740 740 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 12,010 12,216 18,204 18,532 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 81,521 $ 82,385





Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Operating Results US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 11,946 $ 13,506 $ 23,961 $ 27,264 Direct operating costs (10,928 ) (12,330 ) (21,806 ) (24,796 ) General and administrative expenses (307 ) (398 ) (624 ) (799 ) Interest income (expense), net (778 ) (932 ) (1,574 ) (1,797 ) Equity accounted income (loss) 31 28 54 53 Impairment reversal (expense), net — (7 ) 10 (7 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net 84 87 99 168 Other income (expense), net (100 ) 138 16 267 Income (loss) before income tax (52 ) 92 136 353 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (122 ) (267 ) (212 ) (393 ) Deferred 239 216 344 284 Net income (loss) $ 65 $ 41 $ 268 $ 244 Attributable to: Limited partners $ (7 ) $ (16 ) $ 10 $ 9 Non-controlling interests attributable to: Redemption-exchange units (6 ) (16 ) 9 8 Special limited partner — — — — BBUC exchangeable shares (7 ) (16 ) 9 9 Preferred securities 13 22 26 44 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 72 67 214 174





Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measure US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ (5 ) $ (92 ) $ 216 $ (54 ) $ 65 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 248 222 339 — 809 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net — — (84 ) — (84 ) Other income (expense), net1 51 22 26 1 100 Income tax (expense) recovery (17 ) 4 (91 ) (13 ) (117 ) Equity accounted income (loss) (5 ) (11 ) (15 ) — (31 ) Interest income (expense), net 253 178 309 38 778 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 18 44 15 — 77 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (361 ) (210 ) (502 ) — (1,073 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 182 $ 157 $ 213 $ (28 ) $ 524

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net includes $82 million related to provisions recorded at our construction operation, $49 million of net gains on debt modification and extinguishment, $41 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $21 million of net revaluation gains, $8 million of transaction costs and $39 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.



Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measure US$ millions, unaudited

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 235 $ (157 ) $ 314 $ (124 ) $ 268 Add or subtract the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 502 434 681 — 1,617 Impairment reversal (expense), net (4 ) (12 ) 6 — (10 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (15 ) — (84 ) — (99 ) Other income (expense), net1 (89 ) 4 58 11 (16 ) Income tax (expense) recovery 7 1 (118 ) (22 ) (132 ) Equity accounted income (loss) (6 ) (15 ) (33 ) — (54 ) Interest income (expense), net 505 358 636 75 1,574 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 35 83 31 — 149 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (783 ) (396 ) (1,050 ) — (2,229 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 387 $ 300 $ 441 $ (60 ) $ 1,068

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net includes $179 million of net revaluation gains, $82 million related to provisions recorded at our construction operation, $61 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $50 million of other income related to a distribution at our entertainment operation, $38 million of net gains on debt modification and extinguishment, $29 million of transaction costs and $79 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.



Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measure US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 254 $ (136 ) $ (26 ) $ (51 ) $ 41 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 252 301 354 — 907 Impairment reversal (expense), net 6 1 — — 7 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (87 ) — — — (87 ) Other income (expense), net1 (214 ) 11 62 3 (138 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 162 7 (103 ) (15 ) 51 Equity accounted income (loss) (10 ) (11 ) (7 ) — (28 ) Interest income (expense), net 265 281 352 34 932 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 15 44 16 — 75 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (420 ) (282 ) (452 ) — (1,154 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 223 $ 216 $ 196 $ (29 ) $ 606

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net includes $159 million of net gains on debt modification and extinguishment, $89 million of net revaluation gains, $66 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $27 million of transaction costs, $13 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $30 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.



Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measure US$ millions, unaudited

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Business

Services Infrastructure

Services Industrials Corporate

and Other Total Net income (loss) $ 430 $ (35 ) $ (57 ) $ (94 ) $ 244 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization expense 505 604 698 — 1,807 Impairment reversal (expense), net 6 1 — — 7 Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net (154 ) (14 ) — — (168 ) Other income (expense), net1 (185 ) (176 ) 90 4 (267 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 201 14 (68 ) (38 ) 109 Equity accounted income (loss), net (12 ) (20 ) (21 ) — (53 ) Interest income (expense), net 506 541 685 65 1,797 Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA2 29 86 31 — 146 Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests3 (891 ) (560 ) (943 ) — (2,394 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 435 $ 441 $ 415 $ (63 ) $ 1,228

Notes:

Other income (expense), net corresponds to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring income or expenses necessary for business operations. The components of other income (expense), net includes $392 million of net gains on debt modification and extinguishment, $113 million of business separation expenses, stand-up costs and restructuring charges, $48 million of transaction costs, $87 million of net revaluation gains, $13 million of net gains on the sale of property, plant and equipment and $64 million of other expenses. Equity accounted Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the partnership that is generated by our investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by the non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries.





Brookfield Business Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Brookfield, News, August 2, 2024 – Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC) announced today its net income (loss) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Brookfield Business Partners $ 124 $ 108 $ (26 ) $ (32 )



Net income attributable to Brookfield Business Partners for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $124 million compared to $108 million during the same period in 2023. Current period results included the impact of costs incurred and one-time billing credits provided to customers related to the disruption of operations during a cybersecurity incident at our dealer software and technology services operation and reduced contribution from our construction operation given the impact of costs related to a project nearing completion. This was offset by a remeasurement gain on our exchangeable and class B shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS. As at June 30, 2024, the exchangeable and class B shares were remeasured to reflect the closing price of $18.85 per unit.

Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.0625 per share, payable on September 27, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Additional Information

Each exchangeable share of Brookfield Business Corporation has been structured with the intention of providing an economic return equivalent to one unit of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. Each exchangeable share will be exchangeable at the option of the holder for one unit. Brookfield Business Corporation will target that dividends on its exchangeable shares be declared and paid at the same time as distributions are declared and paid on the Brookfield Business Partners’ units and that dividends on each exchangeable share will be declared and paid in the same amount as distributions are declared and paid on each unit to provide holders of exchangeable shares with an economic return equivalent to holders of units.

In addition to carefully considering the disclosures made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Letter to Unitholders, Supplemental Information and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Please note that Brookfield Business Corporation’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and are available at https://bbu.brookfield.com/bbuc under Reports & Filings. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

Brookfield Business Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at US$ millions, unaudited June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 754 $ 772 Financial assets 324 224 Accounts and other receivable, net 3,335 3,569 Inventory, net 63 61 Other assets 774 737 Property, plant and equipment 2,671 2,743 Deferred income tax assets 263 221 Intangible assets 6,411 6,931 Equity accounted investments 208 222 Goodwill 5,700 5,702 Total Assets $ 20,503 $ 21,182 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable and other $ 5,030 $ 4,818 Non-recourse borrowings in subsidiaries of Brookfield Business Corporation 8,332 8,823 Exchangeable and class B shares 1,375 1,501 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,184 1,280 Equity Brookfield Business Partners $ 849 $ 880 Non-controlling interests 3,733 3,880 4,582 4,760 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 20,503 $ 21,182





Brookfield Business Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operating Results US$ millions, unaudited

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 20231 2024 20231 Continuing operations Revenues $ 1,929 $ 1,908 $ 3,794 $ 3,773 Direct operating costs (1,860 ) (1,669 ) (3,512 ) (3,285 ) General and administrative expenses (77 ) (63 ) (141 ) (124 ) Interest income (expense), net (203 ) (233 ) (413 ) (445 ) Equity accounted income (loss) 2 2 3 — Impairment reversal (expense), net — (7 ) (2 ) (7 ) Gain (loss) on acquisitions/dispositions, net — 87 — 87 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 237 101 126 (20 ) Other income (expense), net (59 ) 171 (70 ) 133 Income (loss) before income tax from continuing operations (31 ) 297 (215 ) 112 Income tax (expense) recovery Current 16 (112 ) (28 ) (122 ) Deferred 55 10 109 23 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 40 $ 195 $ (134 ) $ 13 Discontinued operations Net income (loss) from discontinued operations — (37 ) — (40 ) Net income (loss) $ 40 $ 158 $ (134 ) $ (27 ) Attributable to: Brookfield Business Partners $ 124 $ 108 $ (26 ) $ (32 ) Non-controlling interests (84 ) 50 (108 ) 5

Notes:

Comparative prior period results have been adjusted to reflect our nuclear technology services operation as a discontinued operation presented as a single amount excluded from continuing operations. Our nuclear technology services operation was reported as part of continuing operations until the end of the third quarter of 2023. Following the sale in the fourth quarter of 2023, comparative prior period results reflect the classification as a discontinued operation.



