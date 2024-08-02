Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shannon Kelley as General Counsel

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced the appointment of Shannon Kelley as General Counsel, effective August 5, 2024.



Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “Shannon is an outstanding leader who brings a wealth of expertise to her new role as General Counsel. She joined the Madrigal team in 2024 as Chief Compliance Officer and played an instrumental role guiding the company through a period of rapid growth. I feel privileged to be working with Shannon and the other members of our leadership team as we build the foundation for Madrigal’s future.”

Ms. Kelley has more than 20 years of diverse healthcare experience as a legal and compliance professional. She joined Madrigal from Sanofi, where she served in roles of increasing responsibility. She was most recently Chief Compliance Officer, North America and Global Specialty Care, responsible for compliance across all therapeutic areas. Prior to Sanofi, Ms. Kelley was Global Compliance and Commercial Legal Counsel for Boston Scientific Corporation. Earlier in her career, she spent ten years in enforcement roles with the U.S. Federal Government. Ms. Kelley was a Trial Attorney for the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. and an Assistant United States Attorney and Deputy Chief of Litigation for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts focused on healthcare matters. Ms. Kelley earned her J.D. from American University Law School and holds a B.S. degree from Georgetown University in Foreign Service.

Ms. Kelley stated, “At Madrigal, we have a unique opportunity to deliver a groundbreaking therapy to patients living with NASH, the leading cause of liver transplantation in women in the U.S. and the second leading cause for all liver transplantation. Our goal is to build a great company that will be an industry leader for years to come, and I look forward to being a strategic partner to the leadership team and continuing to build a strong culture of ethics and integrity.”

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

