The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility in Colorado

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired Holly Heights Care and Rehabilitation, a 133-bed skilled nursing facility located in Denver, Colorado. The real estate will be acquired by a subsidiary of Standard Bearer Healthcare REIT, Inc., Ensign’s captive real estate company, and the facility will be operated by an Ensign-affiliated operator effective as of August 1, 2024.



“We are thrilled to continue our recent growth in Colorado” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition also provided another great opportunity to add to Standard Bearer’s growing portfolio,” he added.

Dave Jorgensen, President of Endura Healthcare LLC, Ensign’s Colorado-based subsidiary, added “We are excited to work together with our healthcare partners at this Denver operation and look forward to building on the outstanding tradition of quality care in this community.”

In separate transactions on the same day, Ensign announced that it acquired Greater Southside Health and Rehabilitation, a 76-bed skilled nursing facility located in Des Moines, Iowa and City Park Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, a 125-bed skilled nursing facility located in Denver, Colorado. One of the new facilities will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease and the other will be purchased by Standard Bearer and leased to an Ensign-affiliated operator.

All of these acquisitions are effective as of August 1, 2024 and bring Ensign's growing portfolio to 315 healthcare operations, 29 of which also include senior living operations, across fourteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 122 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

