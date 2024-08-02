Bra Market CAGR at 6.7% | USD 59.5 Billion Industry Revenue by 2032 | Asia-Pacific Dominated the Bra Market in 2022

The bra market is segmented into type, raw material, distribution channel, and region.

Bra Market - By type, the sports bra segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the major drivers in the bra market is rise in emphasis on comfort, with consumers seeking bras that blend style with functionality. Increase in demand for bras has fueled innovations in design, fabric technology, and sizing inclusivity. In addition, market growth opportunity lies in the growing trend of e-commerce, facilitating convenient and personalized shopping experiences. Online platforms offer a wide range of choices, which enables consumers to explore diverse styles and sizes. Moreover, e-commerce continues to expand, and presents a significant avenue for market growth, catering to the evolving preferences of a diverse customer base in the ever-evolving lingerie industry.

The bra market size was valued at $36.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $59.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10226

A bra is a specialized undergarment designed for women to wear discreetly beneath clothing, offering essential support for the breasts. Its primary function is to uphold the natural shape and volume, ensuring comfort and stability, particularly during physical activities. Bra is categorized in various categories, such as sports, nursing, multi-way, adhesive bras, and others. Bras serve as key fashion accessories, allowing women to express their personal style through a variety of designs, colors and patterns.

The bra market is segmented into type, raw material, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into sports bra, nursing bra, multi-way bra, and adhesive bra. By raw material, the market is classified into cotton, chiffon, silk and others. By distribution channel, the market is classified into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, retail stores, and online. Region-wise, the market Is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, the Middle East, and the rest of LAMEA).

Players operating in the global bra market

PVH Corp.

Nike, Inc.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Victoria's Secret & Co.

Jockey International, Inc.

Triumph Intertrade AG

Lavinia Lingerie Inc.

Calida Holding AG

Wolf Lingerie SAS

Modenik Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (274 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10226

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the sports bra segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2022.

By raw material, the cotton segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global bra market during the forecast period.

Depending on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the largest segment in 2022.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2022.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the bra market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing bra market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the bra market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global bra market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fast-fashion-market-A33267

𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/daily-products-market-A189217