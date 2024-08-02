Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and to reach $12.8 billion by 2030

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The application delivery controllers (adc) market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The ADC market size drastically changed, due to trends such as work from home, online communication among business units, and threats of cyber-attacks in the pandemic period.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4078

The demand for ADCs is driven by the emerging need for uninterrupted online communication system among the diversified business operations and increase in cyber-threats in business units, which leads to increase in internet traffic. The other key factors that drive the growth of ADC market include increase in adaptation of mobiles and other networking devices at individual level. ADCs play a vital role in optimization of web applications throughout the networking system.

ADC is used in enhancing performance of web application, increase the response rate of applications, decrease bandwidth requirement, and secure & improve resource efficiency. A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., and Radware Ltd. are the major product & service providers to various end-user industries across the globe. In addition, government initiatives toward digitization is expected to boost the market growth.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4078

Emerging regions of Asia-Pacific are expected to witness maximum growth of ADCs. Factors such as rapid development of various industries, including IT and emergence of online transactions drive the growth of the ADC. North America accounted for the highest ADC market share of 50% in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to existence of well-developed IT and various end-user industries.

The key players profiled in the application delivery controllers market analysis are A10 Networks Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Array Networks, Inc., Webscale, Dell Inc., Barracuda Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and KEMP Technologies Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the application delivery controllers industry.

Trending Reports:

Food Delivery Mobile Application Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-delivery-mobile-application-market

Application Modernization Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/application-modernization-services-market-A11545

Mindfulness Meditation Apps Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mindfulness-meditation-application-market-A31649

Application Management Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/application-management-services-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research