NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 2, 2024.



OKX Wallet Team to Host DePIN Day Event During Science of Blockchain Conference

OKX Wallet will host a 'DePIN Day' event alongside DePHY, Solana Foundation, AeroNyx, UpRock, and Solana ecosystem projects including Teleport, Helium, Tensor, Dialect, Orca, Arcium and Cudis during Science of Blockchain Conference 2024. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 6, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM (GMT-4) at the Solana Event Space, located at 141 East Houston Street, New York.

Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the teams behind leading DePIN projects, understand their goals, and witness live demonstrations that showcase how advanced DePIN technologies are reshaping our interactions in the real world.

Event Highlights:

The event will start at 3:00 PM, providing ample time for attendees to network and enjoy drinks. Speaker Sessions & Panels: Starting at 4:00 PM, the event will feature insightful panels and speaker sessions focused on the latest trends, challenges, and potential solutions in the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) space.

Those interested in joining the event are invited to click here.

