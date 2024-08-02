IDV and RENK sign a cooperation agreement on propulsion systems for defence tracked vehicles

Turin, 2nd August 2024. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, and RENK Group AG, a leading supplier of military and civilian propulsion solutions, have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at evaluating the potential of IDV and RENK drive technologies for future combat platforms.

This cooperation agreement is a crucial step to enable the two companies to actively contribute to the acceleration of tracked vehicle programmes for their customers. It will also respond to the need of strengthening the European defence sector supply chain, reducing lead time and increasing production capacity.

The aim of the agreement is to share the know-how and experience of IDV and RENK in the development and manufacturing of specialised powertrain solutions, technologies and equipment.

This agreement underlines IDV's commitment to the defence tracked segment, particularly in the current geopolitical context.

