Shiprock Capital announces new Portfolio Manager

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiprock Capital Management Limited (“Shiprock”), a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations, has announced a new Portfolio Manager, Max Matveev, CFA.



Max has over 23 years investing experience. Prior to joining Shiprock, Max was co-lead PM at APG Asset Management (Netherlands) on their multi-billion AUM high yield and special situations credit funds. He joined APG having been Senior PM at GML Capital (2005-2018), working alongside Simon Milledge, co-founder and Senior Portfolio Manager at Shiprock.

Max started his investment career at Absa Group (2001-2005). Max has an MSc from the ICMA and an MBA from Cass Business School in London. He received his undergraduate degree from Richmond American University London after spending several years at the American University in Cairo.

Andrey Pavlichenkov, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer at Shiprock, said, “Max is a key senior hire for us as we continue to build our investment team. He has enormous experience in special situations which is perfect for our strategy and has worked at leading institutions globally. This move demonstrates that we are serious about bringing in the top talent in the space to Shiprock.”

Max Matveev, Portfolio Manager at Shiprock, added, “Shiprock has a brilliant investment team with a storied history and the firm has got off to a highly impressive start since launching at the beginning of 2023, so this is a very exciting place to be. I am delighted to be working again with Simon and very much looking forward to working together with Andrey and helping the team to continue to build on its success.”

About Shiprock:

Shiprock Capital Management is a London-based investment management firm focused on Global Distressed and Special Situations. Founded at the beginning of 2023, it is one of the fastest-growing managers in the space.

Contact:

info@shiprock.co.uk