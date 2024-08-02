Femtocell Market Can Touch Approximately USD $15,419 Million by 2028, Developing at a Rate of 19.3%

The 4G femtocell segment dominated the overall market share globally in 2020 and is expected to continue the trend during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Femtocell market by Application, Types, Technology, and End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028,” The femtocell market size was valued at $3,827 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,419 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Surge in use of smartphone and wearable devices that increases the use of internet in the end users and rise in need to create new mile stone in the wireless communication sector drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in demand for high-speed wireless internet among enterprises fuels the growth of the market. However, the availability of substitutes such as Wi-Fi hinders the market's growth globally. Furthermore, an increase in need for interactive, efficient, and cost-effective wireless communication and data service along with emerging technology such as long-term evolution are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the indoor segment dominated the femtocell market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to numerous benefits provided by this indoor femtocell such as it can fulfill the demands for high-speed voice and data traffic for the indoor users. However, the outdoor segment is expected to witness highest growth in the upcoming years, as the outdoors femtocells allow end users such as railway & metro station authority and airport maintenance authority to focus on their major activities such as providing new features for heavy user base and protection from incident such as network jamming due to heavy user traffic, which notably contributes toward the growth of the global femtocell market.

Based on type, the 4G femtocell segment dominates the overall femtocell market share globally. This is attributed to heavy adoption of 4G network around the globe and ability of 4G femtocell to replace existing Wi-Fi API solution which consume high power to operate. However, the static 5G femtocell segment recorded highest growth in the market. However, the 5G femtocells type is expected to witness highest growth, as the 5G technology is emerging across the globe and it is a low latency networking technology, which will provide low cost and high-speed internet having 1 Gbps data speed. Which further boosts its adoption among the end users.

Depending upon the end use, residential end users generated the highest revenue in the femtocell market in 2020, and it will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This revenue growth is attributed to high demand of cost-effective wireless internet service for residential users as well as high penetration of use of smart phones and wearable devices in users. However, the commercial segment was the highest growing segment in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period due to increasing demand for low latency, high speed, and secure internet connection in commercial spaces.

The COVID-19 outbreak has a moderately positive impact on the growth of the femtocell market as femtocell technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of internet traffic. Most of the internet and data service providers are observing around 30–45% growth over a year in global internet traffic. Growth in need to ensure the femtocell service providers have enough ability and capacity to deliver data service with high performance during the increased traffic demand. Therefore, service providers, such as local mobile network operators and data service providers, are making considerable investments in femtocell market.

Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is opportunistic for the femtocell market growth as femtocell helps organizations enable their business objective during work-from-home initiatives by providing high-speed internet for residential purpose. Therefore, the femtocell market is witnessing growing popularity and attention of investors in both industries and enterprises as a means to reduce data searching costs and produce the revenue streams for service providers due to the features in networking. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide lockdown imposed in most of the developed and emerging countries affects the production and supply of the hardware component required for femtocell. Therefore, delay in the installation of femtocells in region such as Asia-Pacific are observed. Furthermore, femtocell helps organizations cope with the ongoing pandemic and maintain economically positive operations.

This report provides an in-depth profile of some key market players in the femtocell market are China Mobile Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc, Ericsson Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Vodafone Group Plc., and ZTE Corporation. This study includes market trends, femtocell market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Findings Of The Study

1. By application, the indoor segment dominated the femtocell market size in 2020. However, the outdoor segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

2. Based on femtocell type, the 4G femtocell segment accounted for the highest revenue of femtocell market in 2020; however, the 5G femtocell segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

3. Depending on technology type, the residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate shortly.

4. Region-wise, the femtocell industry was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

