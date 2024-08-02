Food Contact Papers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Food Contact Papers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food contact papers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $76.12 billion in 2023 to $80.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent food safety regulations, consumer demand for sustainable packaging, globalization of the food industry, rise in convenience and ready-to-eat foods, industry shift towards biodegradable materials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The food contact papers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $99.4 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased adoption of plant-based packaging, focus on recyclability and circular economy, rising demand for specialty papers, packaging solutions for e-commerce, consumer preferences for safe and healthy packaging.

Growth Driver Of The Food Contact Papers Market

The increasing consumer demand for sweets and chocolates is expected to propel the growth of the food contact papers market going forward. Sweets and chocolates refer to food items created by combining cocoa beans that have been roasted and ground with sugar powder and fat to form solid confectionery. Food contact papers are used as the primary packaging material for a variety of food products, including sweets and chocolate, baked goods, confections, meat, snacks, and grain. They provide a barrier between the food and the outside environment, protecting the food from contamination and preserving its freshness.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the food contact papers market include International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Amcor PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Company.

Companies operating in the food contact papers market are developing innovative products such as kerbside recyclable paper wraps to develop sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions. Recyclable paper wrap is wrapping paper that is designed to be recycled. It is often crafted from 100% recycled newsprint.

Food Contact Papers Market Segments:

1) By Material Type: Kraft Paper, Specialty Paper, Recycled Paper, Other Materials

2) By Thickness: Up to 30 GSM, 30-50 GSM, Above 50 GSM

3) By Application: Bakery And Confectionary Products, Dairy Products, Fresh Food, Fast Food, Baby Food, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hotels And Restaurants, Bakeries And Cafes, Fast Food Outlets, Movies And Cinemas, Airline And Railway Catering, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the food contact paper market in 2023. The regions covered in the food contact papers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Food Contact Papers Market Definition

Food contact papers, also known as food-grade papers, are specialized packaging materials used for direct contact with food products. These papers are designed and manufactured to ensure the safety and hygiene of the food items they come into contact with. They are widely used in various food packaging applications, such as wrapping sandwiches, bakery products, fruits, vegetables, and other food items.

Food Contact Papers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Food Contact Papers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on food contact papers market size, food contact papers market drivers and trends, food contact papers market major players, food contact papers competitors' revenues, food contact papers market positioning, and food contact papers market growth across geographies. The food contact papers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

