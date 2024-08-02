Call Center Outsourcing Global Market 2024 To Reach $149.29 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%
The Business Research Company’s Call Center Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The call center outsourcing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $106.11 billion in 2023 to $113.49 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on core competencies, scalability, 24/7 customer support, access to specialized skills.
Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The call center outsourcing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $149.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to multichannel customer support, focus on customer experience, data security and compliance, flexible work models, social responsibility and sustainability.
Growth Driver Of The Call Center Outsourcing Market
The growing e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the call center outsourcing market going forward. E-commerce (or electronic commerce) refers to buying and selling goods and services and sending money or data through an electronic network, most often the Internet. A call center outsourcing service provides e-commerce companies access to skilled and experienced agents trained in handling customer inquiries. It ensures that customers receive high-quality assistance and support.
Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the call center outsourcing market include Accenture PLC, Telefónica S.A, Capgemini SE, Cognizant, Infosys BPM, Wipro, Teleperformance SE, Tech Mahindra, Concentrix.
Major companies operating in the call center outsourcing market are increasing their focus on introducing AI-based real-time contact center solutions to maximize their profits in the market. AI-based contact center helps agents to analyze client wants and emotions before providing real-time coaching to help them decide the best course of action for customers.
Segments:
1) By Type: Inbound Services, Outbound Services
2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Startups
3) By Vertical: Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Information Technology And Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other Verticals
Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market
North America was the largest region in the call center outsourcing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the call center outsourcing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Call Center Outsourcing Market Definition
Call center outsourcing is a business strategy in which a business contracts with an outside service provider to manage customer service and tele-calling-related activities on behalf of the organization. It allows companies to focus on their core business activities while an external team handles customer service.
Call Center Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:
•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Call Center Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on call center outsourcing market size, call center outsourcing market drivers and trends, call center outsourcing market major players, call center outsourcing competitors' revenues, call center outsourcing market positioning, and call center outsourcing market growth across geographies. The call center outsourcing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
