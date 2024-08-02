Spokane Galvanizing penalized $32,000 for mismanaging dangerous waste

SPOKANE –

The Washington Department of Ecology issued a $32,000 penalty to Spokane Galvanizing Inc., a metal coating and engraving business in Airway Heights, for violating state dangerous waste laws by contaminating soils with corrosive waste spills.

Spokane Galvanizing makes galvanized steel by first cleaning and etching the metal using corrosive chemicals and acids. After this, they dip the metal into a bath of hot zinc to coat it. This process produces dangerous waste—wastes that are ignitable, corrosive, reactive, and/or toxic—that must be properly contained, stored and disposed.

During a June 2023 inspection, Ecology staff found that Spokane Galvanizing had not produced, handled, or stored their dangerous waste properly, allowing corrosive dangerous waste to spill outside of the facility and contaminate soils, with the potential to impact groundwater.

"For the safety of our communities and the environment, it is essential for businesses to follow Washington’s dangerous waste regulations,” said Elaine Snouwaert, Ecology’s Eastern Region Hazardous Waste and Toxics Reduction section manager. “Better oversight and training could have prevented these spills of corrosive waste at Spokane Galvanizing.”

Spokane Galvanizing has cleaned up the spilled dangerous waste, addressed the violations, and taken steps to comply with the state’s dangerous waste regulations.

“Spokane Galvanizing took immediate action to address the issues identified during the inspection. Furthermore, company policies and procedures were updated, and additional training was provided to personnel,” Spokane Galvanizing said in a statement.

Many businesses generate some sort of dangerous waste that are harmful. It is the responsibility of each business to properly manage their waste so it can be safely disposed of. Improper handling of these materials can result in risk to human health and the environment, as well as significant legal and financial consequences.

Washington is a recognized leader in hazardous waste management that protects both human health and the environment. Ecology has training and resources to help businesses understand the law and their responsibilities.

Spokane Galvanizing has 30 days to pay the penalty or appeal to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.

