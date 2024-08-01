JOSTENS RENAISSANCE® GLOBAL CONFERENCE HOSTS 1,850 EDUCATORS AND STUDENTS

THE SOLD-OUT EVENT WAS FOCUSED ON STRENGTHENING SCHOOL CLIMATE AND CULTURE.

Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educators and student leaders from across North America gathered in Orlando, Florida on July 16-18 at the annual Jostens Renaissance Global Conference (JRGC). The annual conference is centered around the Jostens Renaissance framework that helps build a culture where teachers love their jobs and students thrive in school.

Hancock Country School District Superintendent Rhett Ladner shared, "JRGC fosters collaboration and innovation among Staffulty™ and students, which is why I look forward to attending each year. As a superintendent, it’s important to me that we continuously seek ways to enhance school culture, student achievement and staff engagement, and that’s what JRGC provides. It also just makes my life better!"

The conference offered more than 100 breakouts, inspirational keynote speakers and general sessions that modeled key concepts like celebrating achievements in academics and character in relevant, meaningful ways. Attendees learned practical strategies to improve educator morale, academic achievement, character development and overall climate and culture.

Michael Wolf, Jostens VP of School Culture and Events states, "JRGC is truly a special event and we were honored to host a record-setting number of attendees this year. It was loud, it was fun and it was full of passionate people that believe in the power of culture and relationships. All of us at Jostens were excited to recognize their dedication and achievements at the event."

Throughout the conference, Jostens celebrated schools that have used the Jostens Renaissance framework to impact key areas such as graduation rate, staff retention, discipline referrals, attendance and more. At the Awards Gala on the evening of the 17, Jostens recognized five Educators of the Year and one Jostens Renaissance Hall of Fame inductee.

In addition to the global conference, Jostens Renaissance supports thousands of schools throughout the year with regional events, virtual events and a vast collection of culture-building resources at jostensrenaissance.com. These resources, which include a student leadership curriculum, a character and wellness video series and staff professional development resources are available to all Jostens customers as part of their partnership with the company.

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, MN, for more information visit www.jostens.com.

