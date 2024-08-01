MAINE, August 1 - Back to current news.

Dr. Ryan P. Gordon Named as Maine State Geologist

July 30, 2024

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA, Maine - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry (DACF) is pleased to announce Dr. Ryan P. Gordon as the new Maine State Geologist with the Maine Geological Survey (MGS). Ryan officially started his new role on July 22, 2024.

Ryan Gordon was born and raised in Orono, Maine. He graduated from Orono High School and earned a BA in Geosciences from Williams College, where he completed his thesis on geochronology in the Berkshire Mountains of Western Massachusetts. He obtained his PhD in Earth Sciences from Syracuse University in 2013, with research focused on tropical glaciers, streams, and alpine aquifers in Peru's Cordillera Blanca mountain range. He continued as a postdoctoral researcher at Syracuse University, leading additional field research in Peru.

Since March 2015, Ryan has been a Hydrogeologist at the MGS. His previous work experiences include roles with the US Forest Service as a Wilderness Ranger in the Eagle Cap Wilderness of Oregon, GeoDesign, Inc. as a Staff Geologist, the Appalachian Mountain Club as a Naturalist in the White Mountains, and The Nature Conservancy as a GIS Assistant in Brunswick, Maine. Ryan is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Geophysical Union, the Geological Society of America, the Geological Society of Maine, and the National Ground Water Association. He is also a Licensed Geologist in Maine.

A resident of Hallowell since 2016, Ryan is active in his community, serving on the boards of Vision Hallowell and the Friends of the Kennebec River Rail Trail. An advocate for cycling as transportation, Ryan is often seen commuting by bike regardless of the season or weather. His hobbies include backpacking, hiking, cross-country skiing, gardening, and exploring local swimming holes.

Ryan succeeded Stephen Dickson, who became the Maine State Geologist in December 2021. Stephen joined MGS in 1986 and served in various capacities, including Marine Geologist and Senior Geologist. Stephen holds a PhD in Geological Oceanography from the University of Maine, and his contributions to the field and the state have been invaluable.

The DACF and the MGS are confident that Ryan Gordon's extensive experience and passion for geosciences will greatly benefit the state of Maine. "I am delighted that Ryan is stepping up to the State Geologist position," commented Bureau of Resource Information and Land Use Planning Director Judith C East. "Like his predecessor, Stephen Dickson, Ryan brings a sound grounding in science and excellent communication skills to a critical role that will help Maine respond to a rapidly changing climate."

About the Maine Geological Survey

The Maine Geological Survey provides essential geologic information to the people and businesses of Maine. Experienced MGS geologists collect and summarize data on groundwater, mineral resources, surface deposits, bedrock materials, coastal stability, and natural hazards like storms, floods, landslides, and earthquakes. This information is updated continually and available through hundreds of web pages, maps, and publications, both digitally and in print. This data is crucial for many private sector professionals addressing engineering safety, environmental impact, and natural resource development. Homeowners and landowners also benefit from understanding their geologic surroundings to make informed property decisions. For more information, visit www.maine.gov/dacf/mgs/.

Ryan P. Gordon, PhD, Maine State Geologist. Photo Courtesy DACF.