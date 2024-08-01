Carper, Capito, Kelly, Cramer Celebrate Senate Passage of Water Resources Development Act

Watch Chairman Carper’s Speech From the Senate Floor Following Passage Here

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the EPW Committee, along with U.S. Senators Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Chair of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ranking Member of the EPW Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, today celebrated unanimous Senate passage of S. 4367, the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (WRDA 2024). The U.S. House of Representatives passed its WRDA legislation on July 22. Next, the EPW Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will begin the conference process to resolve the differences between the two bills.

The Water Resources Development Act is biennial legislation that authorizes flood control, navigation and ecosystem restoration projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps). WRDA 2024 authorizes water infrastructure projects and programs that will impact all 50 states, including 83 feasibility studies and 13 new or modified construction projects.

WRDA 2024 directs the Corps to expedite implementation of authorities provided by Congress in prior WRDAs, increases transparency across the Corps’ water infrastructure projects and strengthens the Corps’ ability to address diverse water resource needs throughout the country.

“Today, the U.S. Senate passed crucial bipartisan legislation to invest in our nation’s water infrastructure, protect our communities and support good-paying jobs,” said Chairman Carper. “This bill addresses the diverse water resources needs of our nation and directs the Army Corps of Engineers to continue its work to make our communities more resilient in the face of extreme weather. I am grateful to Senators Capito, Kelly and Cramer for their partnership in crafting this legislation and look forward to seeing it across the finish line.”

“This year’s bipartisan Water Resources Development Act supports the important work the Army Corps of Engineers does in states, cities, and towns across America,” said Ranking Member Capito. “By passing this legislation, the Senate took a significant step toward strengthening our water infrastructure, supporting our national economy, better protecting communities from flood risks, and helping the Corps carry out its mission now and in the future. I appreciate Chairman Carper and Senators Cramer and Kelly for working together as we advanced the 2024 WRDA today.”

“With today’s Senate passage of the Water Resources Development Act, we’re supporting states like Arizona in preparing for and responding to drought conditions,” said Senator Kelly, Chair of the Senate EPW Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “This bipartisan legislation includes provisions that will expedite critical Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure and flood control projects in Arizona. I’m proud to have worked alongside my colleagues to advance this bill, and I look forward to finalizing it to better secure Arizona’s water future and support our communities.”

“Every two years we pass a bipartisan Water Resources Development Act to authorize Army Corps of Engineers projects and reform existing programs,” said Senator Cramer, Ranking Member of the Senate EPW Subcommittee on Transportation and Infrastructure. “From flood control to recreational access, North Dakotans are acutely aware of the importance of the Corps to our state. I am thankful for the partnership of my EPW colleagues who help make WRDA one of the few bills which is both bipartisan and passed through regular order. The unanimous passage of the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act in the Senate is a win for regular order and for communities across North Dakota and the country which interact with or even depend on Army Corps operations.”

Bill Text | Section-by-Section | Bill Summary

