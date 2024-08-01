Submit Release
Petrus Resources Declares Monthly Dividend for August 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to confirm that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share payable August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


