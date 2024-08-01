Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,350 in the last 365 days.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. Announces Change of Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge First Asset Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Forge First Long Short Alternative Fund and Forge First Conservative Alternative Fund (the “Funds”), announces that effective immediately, Keenan Murray, the current Advising Representative, Portfolio Manager, will replace Andrew McCreath as Chief Investment Officer of the Manager.

Keenan Murray will be principally responsible for the portfolio management of the Funds and have ultimate oversight over the investment decisions for the Funds.

Andrew McCreath will remain in his positions as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director and Ultimate Designated Person of the Manager.

______________________________________________________________________________

Forge First Asset Management Inc. is an alternative asset manager offering investment solutions that find a balance between asset protection and capital enhancement. For further information on Forge First Asset Management Inc., please visit www.forgefirst.com.

Press Contact:
Andrew McCreath
President and CEO
Tel: 416-687-6771
Email: amccreath@forgefirst.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Forge First Asset Management Inc. Announces Change of Chief Investment Officer

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more