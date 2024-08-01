United States Mint Director, the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, to Participate in the American Numismatic Association’s 2024 World's Fair of Money®

WASHINGTON, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) Director, the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, will participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money® at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018. The ribbon cutting will occur on Tuesday, August 6, at noon (EDT), and attendees will have an opportunity to meet with Director Gibson while visiting the Mint booth at Hall A – Booth 235. Additionally, Director Gibson will give a presentation to young numismatists on Saturday, August 10, at 10:30 a.m. during the ANA Young Collectors Corner Program. The Fair runs from August 6 to 10, 2024.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in a drawing from August 7 to August 10. Five Director’s Raffle tickets will be drawn each day, giving the ticket holder the ability to purchase one of 20 2024 Liberty & Britannia Silver Medals (24YB) at a discounted price.

The Mint will release the following three products during the week, with limited quantities available for purchase at Booth 235:

American Eagle 2024 One Ounce Silver Proof Coin – S (24EM)

American Women Quarters™ Rolls and Bags – Celia Cruz (24WBG, 24WBH, 24WRG, and 24WRH)

Chester A. Arthur Presidential Silver Medal (S821)





Attendees can also:

Speak with United States Mint employees and learn more about the Mint’s products and programs.

Obtain free education resources for educators.

Gather information on the Mint’s Kids Site—U.S. Mint Coin Classroom, engage in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of how the Mint “Connects America Through Coins.”

Participate in the “Treasure Trivia” game, where children visit specific locations on the bourse floor to answer multiple-choice questions designed to instill an appreciation for numismatics.

View a display of Mint products to include Annual Sets, Silver and Bronze Medals, and the American Women Quarters Ornaments™.

Purchase available products on sale at the booth.





Please use the United States Mint catalog site at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

