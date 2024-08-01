Jesse D. Muñoz named Chief Patrol Agent, Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas – Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner, Troy A. Miller and U.S. Border Patrol Chief, Jason Owens are pleased to announce the selection of Jesse D. Muñoz, Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) for the Laredo Sector Border Patrol.

CPA Munoz entered on duty August 21, 2000, with the 448th Session of the U.S. Border Patrol Academy. He was initially assigned to Laredo North Station, in Laredo Sector, and later graduated from the Border Patrol Search, Trauma (BORSTAR) and Rescue Selection Course Class 7 in 2004.

Throughout his 23-year career, CPA Munoz has held various leadership positions at the USBP Headquarters and Sector levels. He has served as Acting CPA and Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, Laredo Sector; Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, Rio Grande Valley and El Paso Sectors; Deputy Chief Patrol Agent, Special Operations Group; Assistant Chief, Joint Operations Directorate, USBP Headquarters; and Patrol Agent in Charge, National BORSTAR Unit, Special Operations Group.

CPA Muñoz served for eight years in the U.S. Army as a Combat Medic and a Vocational Nurse. He deployed to Turkey and Iraq in 1991 as a Combat Medic with the Third Infantry Division.

CPA Munoz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from American Military University, and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. He also graduated from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Leadership Institute.