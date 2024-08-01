Submit Release
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2024 Second-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2024 second quarter and year-to-date ended June 30, 2024.

2024 Second Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • 85 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income was $5.7 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share
  • Proceeds from collateral sales of $6.4 million were received from an agricultural based relationship. The proceeds enabled paydowns and payoffs on nonaccrual loans during the second quarter that included $5.3 million in principal paydown, and $1.0+ million pre-tax benefit to interest and fee income
  • Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 6.8% from December 31, 2023, primarily due to a stabilizing net interest margin, solid asset quality and the collection of a nonaccrual loan
  • Net interest margin, adjusted for the collection of a nonaccrual loan, improved 2 basis points from the 2024 first quarter
  • Total loans increased 1.75% to $2.56 billion at June 30, 2024
  • Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $121.9 million, or 171% to $193.1 million
  • Total assets increased 5.6% to a record $3.32 billion
  • Deposits increased 7.0% to a record $2.64 billion
  • F&M joins OHIO HOMEBUYER PLUS Saver program, helping perspective Ohio home buyers save for a home purchase over the next five years by offering a higher than market interest rate to qualified depositors
  • Stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to a record $322.7 million
  • Asset quality at historically strong levels with nonperforming loans of only $2.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $19.4 million at March 31, 2024 and $6.3 million at June 30, 2023
  • Allowance for credit losses was 1,016% of nonperforming loans

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our second quarter results reflect the talent of our associates, as we continue to work hard to drive operating improvements at F&M, serve our local Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan communities, and position F&M for long-term success. As a result, F&M produced its 85th consecutive quarter of profitability, ended the quarter with a historically low level of nonperforming loans, and we are on pace to pay a record amount of dividends per share in 2024.”

Mr. Eller continued, “As expected, profitability and asset quality benefited during the second quarter from a refinance and paydown on a $16.2 million agricultural based relationship that was in nonaccrual status. Even without this added benefit, core levels of profitability, including our net interest margin, improved over the past three months as we remain focused on maintaining excellent underwriting standards, managing our cost of funds, and controlling operating expenses. In addition, I am encouraged by the year-over-year and sequential improvement in our efficiency ratio as we continue to pursue opportunities that manage operating costs and expand productivity.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2024 second quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $5.7 million, compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 second quarter was $0.42, compared to $0.44 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2024 first half ended June 30, 2024, was $11.0 million, compared to $12.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 first half was $0.81, compared to $0.92 for the same period last year.

“I am pleased with the progress we are making in a difficult operating environment managing our cost of funds, loan pricing, deposit growth and overall net interest margin. Since the December 31, 2023 quarter, our yield on earning assets has increased by 29 basis points, compared to a 16 basis point increase in our cost of interest bearing liabilities. In fact, over the past three consecutive quarters, our yield on earning assets has outpaced our cost of interest bearing liabilities. We expect this trend will continue as more of our loan portfolio reprices in 2024. In addition, with expected flat loan growth in 2024, we continue to enhance liquidity levels and at June 30, 2024, we had $193.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $71.2 million at June 30, 2023. We also continue to make progress growing deposits with a prudent focus on managing the interest rates on deposit accounts. On a year-over-year basis, total deposits increased 7.0% to a record $2.64 billion,” continued Mr. Eller.

Deposits
At June 30, 2024, total deposits were $2.64 billion, an increase of 7.0% from June 30, 2023. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 2.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 3.02% for the 2023 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Mr. Eller concluded, “Our asset quality remains at historically strong levels, with only $2.5 million of nonperforming assets, compared to total assets of $3.32 billion at June 30, 2024. With nonperforming assets at unprecedented low levels, we expect trends to normalize in the coming quarters, especially as economic uncertainty remains elevated. In addition, we are starting to see some early signs of stress within our consumer lending and home loan portfolios, as higher insurance premiums and larger property taxes compound inflationary trends that have impacted consumers over the past several years. We continue to proactively monitor our loan portfolio for any signs of stress, including engaging independent third parties to review our loan portfolio. Overall, F&M is in a strong financial and operating position that we believe is well positioned to create lasting value for our communities, customers, team members, and shareholders.”

Total loans, net at June 30, 2024, increased 1.75%, or by $43.9 million to $2.56 billion, compared to $2.52 billion at June 30, 2023. The year-over-year improvement resulted from the contribution of continued organic loan growth.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $2.5 million, or 0.10% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to $6.3 million, or 0.25% of total loans at June 30, 2023, and $22.4 million, or 0.87% at December 31, 2023. As expected, one large relationship in nonaccrual status last quarter was made current in the second quarter, resulting in a $5.3 million paydown in principal on the relationship, with another $3.8 million in principal balances expected to be retired in the third quarter.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 50.9% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.3% of the Company's total loan portfolio at June 30, 2024, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 63.1% and an average loan of approximately $900,000.

F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2024:

CRE Category   Dollar
Balance 		  Percent of CRE Portfolio(*)   Percent of Total Loan Portfolio(*)
             
Industrial   $ 261,436   20.1%   10.2%
Multi-family   $ 225,638   17.3%   8.8%
Retail   $ 221,011   17.0%   8.6%
Hotels   $ 144,548   11.1%   5.6%
Office   $ 135,607   10.4%   5.3%
Gas Stations   $ 63,077   4.8%   2.5%
Food Service   $ 45,976   3.5%   1.8%
Development   $ 34,757   2.7%   1.4%
Senior Living   $ 30,050   2.3%   1.2%
Auto Dealers   $ 25,025   1.9%   1.0%
Other   $ 116,473   8.9%   4.5%
Total CRE   $ 1,303,598   100.0%   50.9%

* Numbers have been rounded

At June 30, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 1,016%, compared to 395.71% at June 30, 2023, and 111.95% at December 31, 2023. The allowance to total loans was 0.99% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.99% at June 30, 2023. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s recent acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.10% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.20% at June 30, 2023.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 5.9% to $322.7 million at June 30, 2024, from $304.7 million at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.02%, compared to 9.85% at June 30, 2023.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $259.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $248.3 million at June 30, 2023. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2024, was $19.00 per share, compared to $18.21 per share at June 30, 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.44 per share, which is a 4.8% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 29 consecutive years. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the dividend payout ratio was 53.89% compared to 45.44% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is the holding company of F&M Bank, a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
         
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
        June 30, 2024       March 31, 2024       December 31, 2023       September 30, 2023       June 30, 2023       June 30, 2024       June 30, 2023  
Interest Income                      
Loans, including fees     $ 36,593     $ 35,200     $ 34,493     $ 33,783     $ 31,365     $ 71,793     $ 61,068  
Debt securities:                      
U.S. Treasury and government agencies       1,148       1,045       987       1,005       1,030       2,193       2,098  
Municipalities       389       394       397       392       401       783       809  
Dividends       327       333       365       246       148       660       271  
Federal funds sold       7       7       8       6       9       14       30  
Other       2,702       1,675       2,020       927       424       4,377       903  
Total interest income       41,166       38,654       38,270       36,359       33,377       79,820       65,179  
Interest Expense                      
Deposits       16,488       15,279       15,015       13,323       10,434       31,767       18,585  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase       276       284       293       349       427       560       832  
Borrowed funds       2,742       2,689       2,742       2,741       2,113       5,431       3,393  
Subordinated notes       285       284       285       284       285       569       569  
Total interest expense       19,791       18,536       18,335       16,697       13,259       38,327       23,379  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses     21,375       20,118       19,935       19,662       20,118       41,493       41,800  
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans       605       (289 )     278       460       143       316       960  
Provision for Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Credit Exposures   (18 )     (266 )     189       (76 )     (129 )     (284 )     (67 )
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses       20,788       20,673       19,468       19,278       20,104       41,461       40,907  
Noninterest Income                      
Customer service fees       189       598       415       248       369       787       669  
Other service charges and fees       1,085       1,057       1,090       1,133       1,092       2,142       2,120  
Interchange income       1,330       1,429       1,310       1,266       1,323       2,759       2,742  
Loan servicing income       513       539       666       502       1,179       1,052       3,237  
Net gain on sale of loans       314       107       230       294       108       421       175  
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance       236       216       216       221       201       452       397  
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities       -       -       -       -       -       -       (891 )
Total noninterest income       3,667       3,946       3,927       3,664       4,272       7,613       8,449  
Noninterest Expense                      
Salaries and wages       7,589       7,846       6,981       6,777       6,500       15,435       13,157  
Employee benefits       2,112       2,171       1,218       2,066       2,071       4,283       4,236  
Net occupancy expense       999       1,027       1,187       950       840       2,026       1,696  
Furniture and equipment       1,407       1,353       1,370       1,189       1,211       2,760       2,463  
Data processing       448       500       785       840       796       948       1,522  
Franchise taxes       265       555       308       434       379       820       745  
ATM expense       397       473       665       640       683       870       1,306  
Advertising       519       530       397       865       830       1,049       1,344  
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned       (49 )     -       86       49       -       (49 )     -  
FDIC assessment       507       580       594       586       496       1,087       802  
Servicing rights amortization - net       187       168       182       106       164       355       323  
Loan expense       251       229       246       241       233       480       568  
Consulting fees       198       186       192       179       231       384       461  
Professional fees       527       445       331       358       325       972       741  
Intangible asset amortization       444       445       446       445       444       889       889  
Other general and administrative       1,495       1,333       1,532       1,319       1,641       2,828       3,522  
Total noninterest expense       17,296       17,841       16,520       17,044       16,844       35,137       33,775  
Income Before Income Taxes       7,159       6,778       6,875       5,898       7,532       13,937       15,581  
Income Taxes       1,477       1,419       1,332       1,121       1,531       2,896       3,114  
Net Income       5,682       5,359       5,543       4,777       6,001       11,041       12,467  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                      
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     2,531       (1,995 )     13,261       (4,514 )     (5,996 )     536       2,034  
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities       -       -       -       -       -       -       891  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     2,531       (1,995 )     13,261       (4,514 )     (5,996 )     536       2,925  
Tax expense (benefit)       531       (418 )     2,784       (947 )     (1,260 )     113       614  
Other comprehensive income (loss)       2,000       (1,577 )     10,477       (3,567 )     (4,736 )     423       2,311  
Comprehensive Income     $ 7,682     $ 3,782     $ 16,020     $ 1,210     $ 1,265     $ 11,464     $ 14,778  
Basic Earnings Per Share     $ 0.42     $ 0.39     $ 0.41     $ 0.35     $ 0.44     $ 0.81     $ 0.92  
Diluted Earnings Per Share     $ 0.42     $ 0.39     $ 0.41     $ 0.35     $ 0.44     $ 0.81     $ 0.92  
Dividends Declared     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.44     $ 0.42  
                       


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
      June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets                      
Cash and due from banks   $ 191,785     $ 186,541     $ 140,917     $ 151,711     $ 69,760  
Federal funds sold     1,283       1,241       1,284       1,471       1,433  
  Total cash and cash equivalents     193,068       187,782       142,201       153,182       71,193  
                       
Interest-bearing time deposits     3,221       2,735       2,740       2,989       3,485  
Securities - available-for-sale     365,209       347,516       358,478       348,255       363,225  
Other securities, at cost     14,721       14,744       17,138       16,995       17,535  
Loans held for sale     1,628       2,410       1,576       1,039       1,459  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $25,270 6/30/24 and $25,024 12/31/23     2,534,468       2,516,687       2,556,167       2,504,329       2,490,883  
Premises and equipment     34,507       35,007       35,790       31,723       30,398  
Construction in progress     38       9       8       3,044       2,290  
Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
Loan servicing rights     5,504       5,555       5,648       5,687       5,635  
Bank owned life insurance     34,359       34,123       33,907       33,691       33,470  
Other assets     49,552       54,628       43,218       47,388       41,512  
                       
Total Assets   $ 3,322,633     $ 3,287,554     $ 3,283,229     $ 3,234,680     $ 3,147,443  
                       
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
  Noninterest-bearing   $ 479,069     $ 510,731     $ 528,465     $ 505,358     $ 488,678  
  Interest-bearing                    
  NOW accounts     821,145       829,236       816,790       778,133       770,113  
  Savings     673,284       635,430       599,191       591,344       581,192  
  Time     667,592       645,985       663,017       700,445       628,757  
  Total deposits     2,641,090       2,621,382       2,607,463       2,575,280       2,468,740  
                       
Federal funds purchased and securities                    
sold under agreements to repurchase     27,218       28,218       28,218       30,527       51,567  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     266,102       256,628       265,750       266,286       266,818  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs     34,759       34,731       34,702       34,673       34,644  
Dividend payable     2,975       2,975       2,974       2,838       2,834  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     27,825       25,930       27,579       21,892       18,177  
  Total liabilities     2,999,969       2,969,864       2,966,686       2,931,496       2,842,780  
                       
Commitments and Contingencies                    
                       
Stockholders' Equity                    
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and                    
outstanding 14,564,425 shares 6/30/24 and 12/31/23     135,829       135,482       135,515       135,171       135,647  
Treasury stock - 884,481 shares 6/30/24 and 899,784 shares 12/31/23     (11,006 )     (10,851 )     (11,040 )     (11,008 )     (11,298 )
Retained earnings     226,430       223,648       221,080       218,510       216,236  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (28,589 )     (30,589 )     (29,012 )     (39,489 )     (35,922 )
  Total stockholders' equity     322,664       317,690       316,543       303,184       304,663  
                       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 3,322,633     $ 3,287,554     $ 3,283,229     $ 3,234,680     $ 3,147,443  
                       


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                                         
      For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
Selected financial data   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024     June 30, 2023
Return on average assets     0.69 %     0.66 %     0.67 %     0.59 %     0.77 %   0.67 %     0.81 %
Return on average equity     7.13 %     6.76 %     7.27 %     6.26 %     7.84 %   6.94 %     8.21 %
Yield on earning assets     5.22 %     5.00 %     4.93 %     4.79 %     4.53 %   5.11 %     4.47 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     3.18 %     3.06 %     3.02 %     2.82 %     2.35 %   3.12 %     2.10 %
Net interest spread     2.04 %     1.94 %     1.91 %     1.97 %     2.18 %   1.99 %     2.37 %
Net interest margin     2.71 %     2.60 %     2.57 %     2.59 %     2.73 %   2.66 %     2.87 %
Efficiency     69.03 %     74.08 %     69.23 %     73.07 %     69.06 %   71.50 %     66.04 %
Dividend payout ratio     52.35 %     55.52 %     54.23 %     60.07 %     47.22 %   53.89 %     45.44 %
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 19.00     $ 18.75     $ 18.60     $ 18.36     $ 18.21            
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.02 %     8.40 %     8.20 %     8.02 %     9.85 %          
Average shares outstanding     13,681,501       13,671,166       13,665,773       13,650,823       13,632,440     13,676,333       13,624,094  
                                         
Loans   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023          
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,303,598     $ 1,304,400     $ 1,337,766     $ 1,304,118     $ 1,280,902            
Agricultural real estate     222,558       227,455       223,791       225,672       230,837            
Consumer real estate     525,902       525,178       521,895       512,973       506,866            
Commercial and industrial     268,426       256,051       254,935       250,891       253,444            
Agricultural     142,909       127,670       132,560       123,735       128,344            
Consumer     70,918       74,819       79,591       83,024       88,312            
Other     26,449       26,776       30,136       31,083       28,996            
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other (2)     (1,022 )     (982 )     517       (1,890 )     (1,908 )          
Total loans,net   $ 2,559,738     $ 2,541,367     $ 2,581,191     $ 2,529,606     $ 2,515,793            
                                         
                                         
Asset quality data   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023          
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 2,487     $ 19,391     $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295            
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -            
Nonperforming loans   $ 2,487     $ 19,391     $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295            
Other real estate owned   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -            
Nonperforming assets   $ 2,487     $ 19,391     $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295            
                                         
                                         
Allowance for credit losses   $ 25,270     $ 24,680     $ 25,024     $ 25,277     $ 24,910            
Allowance for unfunded     1,928       1,946       2,212       2,023       2,099            
Total Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 27,198     $ 26,626     $ 27,236     $ 27,300     $ 27,009            
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     0.99 %     0.97 %     0.97 %     1.00 %     0.99 %          
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans     1.10 %     1.11 %     1.13 %     1.18 %     1.20 %          
Net charge-offs:                                        
Quarter-to-date   $ 15     $ 55     $ 454     $ 93     $ (133 )          
Year-to-date   $ 70     $ 55     $ 551     $ 97     $ (73 )          
Net charge-offs to average loans                                        
Quarter-to-date     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %          
Year-to-date     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.00 %          
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.10 %     0.76 %     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.25 %          
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     1016.08 %     127.28 %     111.95 %     112.61 %     395.71 %          
NPA coverage ratio     1016.08 %     127.28 %     111.95 %     112.61 %     395.71 %          
                                         
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment      
(2) Includes carrying value adjustments of $612 thousand as of June 30, 2024, $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans          
                                         


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,556,417     $ 36,593     5.73 %   $ 2,476,795     $ 31,365     5.07 %
Taxable investment securities     391,439       1,782     1.82 %     399,257       1,486     1.49 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     20,907       82     1.99 %     24,259       93     1.94 %
Fed funds sold & other     187,682       2,709     5.77 %     49,160       433     3.52 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     3,156,445     $ 41,166     5.22 %     2,949,471     $ 33,377     4.53 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     156,239               169,599          
                         
Total Assets   $ 3,312,684             $ 3,119,070          
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,492,831     $ 10,193     2.73 %   $ 1,356,798     $ 6,238     1.84 %
Other time deposits     668,583       6,295     3.77 %     612,929       4,196     2.74 %
Other borrowed money     265,229       2,742     4.14 %     215,884       2,113     3.92 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                        
sold under agreement to repurch.     27,721       276     3.98 %     39,966       427     4.27 %
Subordinated notes     34,740       285     3.28 %     34,625       285     3.29 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,489,104     $ 19,791     3.18 %   $ 2,260,202     $ 13,259     2.35 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     504,821               552,867          
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 318,759             $ 306,001          
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 21,375     2.04 %       $ 20,118     2.18 %
                         
Net Interest Margin           2.71 %           2.73 %
                         
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
                         
                         
    For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,566,765     $ 71,793     5.60 %   $ 2,437,148     $ 61,068     5.01 %
Taxable investment securities     388,225       3,468     1.79 %     398,383       2,985     1.50 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     21,196       168     2.01 %     25,303       193     1.93 %
Fed funds sold & other     149,035       4,391     5.89 %     58,853       933     3.17 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     3,125,221     $ 79,820     5.11 %     2,919,687     $ 65,179     4.47 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     157,510               174,702          
                         
Total Assets   $ 3,282,731             $ 3,094,389          
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,467,669     $ 19,600     2.67 %   $ 1,378,518     $ 11,181     1.62 %
Other time deposits     659,581       12,167     3.69 %     596,168       7,404     2.48 %
Other borrowed money     264,217       5,431     4.11 %     174,171       3,393     3.90 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                        
sold under agreement to repurch.     28,089       560     3.99 %     39,409       832     4.22 %
Subordinated notes     34,726       569     3.28 %     34,610       569     3.29 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,454,282     $ 38,327     3.12 %   $ 2,222,876     $ 23,379     2.10 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     510,453               567,878          
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 317,996             $ 303,635          
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 41,493     1.99 %       $ 41,800     2.37 %
                         
Net Interest Margin           2.66 %           2.87 %
                         
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
                         


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                                   
  For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 36,593   5.73 %   $ 35,914   5.62 %   $ 679   0.11 %   $ 31,365   5.07 %   $ 30,697   4.96 %   $ 668   0.11 %
Taxable investment securities   1,782   1.82 %     1,782   1.82 %     -   0.00 %     1,486   1.49 %     1,486   1.49 %     -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   82   1.99 %     82   1.99 %     -   0.00 %     93   1.94 %     93   1.94 %     -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   2,709   5.77 %     2,709   5.77 %     -   0.00 %     433   3.52 %     433   3.52 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   41,166   5.22 %     40,487   5.13 %     679   0.09 %     33,377   4.53 %     32,709   4.44 %     668   0.09 %
                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Savings deposits $ 10,193   2.73 %   $ 10,193   2.73 %   $ -   0.00 %   $ 6,238   1.84 %   $ 6,238   1.84 %   $ -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   6,295   3.77 %     6,295   3.77 %     -   0.00 %     4,196   2.74 %     4,291   2.80 %     (95 ) -0.06 %
Other borrowed money   2,742   4.14 %     2,747   4.14 %     (5 ) 0.00 %     2,113   3.92 %     2,130   3.95 %     (17 ) -0.03 %
Federal funds purchased and                                  
securities sold under agreement to                                  
repurchase   276   3.98 %     276   3.98 %     -   0.00 %     427   4.27 %     427   4.27 %     -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   285   3.28 %     285   3.28 %     -   0.00 %     285   3.29 %     285   3.29 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   19,791   3.18 %     19,796   3.18 %     (5 ) 0.00 %     13,259   2.35 %     13,371   2.37 %     (112 ) -0.02 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield   41,166   5.22 %     40,487   5.13 %     679   0.09 %     33,377   4.53 %     32,709   4.44 %     668   0.09 %
Interest Expense / yield   19,791   3.18 %     19,796   3.18 %     (5 ) 0.00 %     13,259   2.35 %     13,371   2.37 %     (112 ) -0.02 %
Net Interest Spread   21,375   2.04 %     20,691   1.95 %     684   0.09 %     20,118   2.18 %     19,338   2.07 %     780   0.11 %
Net Interest Margin   2.71 %     2.62 %     0.09 %     2.73 %     2.63 %     0.10 %
                                   
                                   
  For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 71,793   5.60 %   $ 70,439   5.49 %   $ 1,354   0.11 %   $ 61,068   5.01 %   $ 59,733   4.90 %   $ 1,335   0.11 %
Taxable investment securities   3,468   1.79 %     3,468   1.79 %     -   0.00 %     2,985   1.50 %     2,985   1.50 %     -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   168   2.01 %     168   2.01 %     -   0.00 %     193   1.93 %     193   1.93 %     -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   4,391   5.89 %     4,391   5.89 %     -   0.00 %     933   3.17 %     933   3.17 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   79,820   5.11 %     78,466   5.03 %     1,354   0.08 %     65,179   4.47 %     63,844   4.38 %     1,335   0.09 %
                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Savings deposits $ 19,600   2.67 %   $ 19,600   2.67 %   $ -   0.00 %   $ 11,181   1.62 %   $ 11,181   1.62 %   $ -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   12,167   3.69 %     12,167   3.69 %     -   0.00 %     7,404   2.48 %     7,958   2.67 %     (554 ) -0.19 %
Other borrowed money   5,431   4.11 %     5,454   4.13 %     (23 ) -0.02 %     3,393   3.90 %     3,428   3.94 %     (35 ) -0.04 %
Federal funds purchased and                                  
securities sold under agreement to                                  
repurchase   560   3.99 %     560   3.99 %     -   0.00 %     832   4.22 %     832   4.22 %     -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   569   3.28 %     569   3.28 %     -   0.00 %     569   3.29 %     569   3.29 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   38,327   3.12 %     38,350   3.13 %     (23 ) -0.01 %     23,379   2.10 %     23,968   2.16 %     (589 ) -0.06 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield   79,820   5.11 %     78,466   5.03 %     1,354   0.08 %     65,179   4.47 %     63,844   4.38 %     1,335   0.09 %
Interest Expense / yield   38,327   3.12 %     38,350   3.13 %     (23 ) -0.01 %     23,379   2.10 %     23,968   2.16 %     (589 ) -0.06 %
Net Interest Spread   41,493   1.99 %     40,116   1.90 %     1,377   0.09 %     41,800   2.37 %     39,876   2.22 %     1,924   0.15 %
Net Interest Margin   2.66 %     2.57 %     0.09 %     2.87 %     2.74 %     0.13 %
                                   


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
                 
    Actual End of Period   Regulatory End of Period
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Year to Date   Year to Date
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
                 
Shares Outstanding     13,679,944       13,634,912       13,679,944       13,634,912  
                 
Tangible Equity                
Equity   $ 322,664     $ 304,663     $ 322,664     $ 304,663  
Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
Other Intangible     6,658       8,437       6,658       8,437  
Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       28,589       35,922  
CECL Adjustment**     -       -       1,685       2,528  
Tangible Equity   $ 229,648     $ 209,868     $ 259,922     $ 248,318  
Shares Outstanding     13,680       13,635       13,680       13,635  
Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 16.79     $ 15.39     $ 19.00     $ 18.21  
                 
                 
    Actual Average   Regulatory Average
    Year to Date   Year to Date
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
                 
Net Income   $ 11,041     $ 12,467     $ 11,041     $ 12,467  
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted     -       147       -       147  
                 
Average Shares Outstanding     13,676,333       13,624,094       13,676,333       13,624,094  
                 
Average Tangible Equity                
Average Equity   $ 317,996     $ 303,635     $ 317,996     $ 303,635  
Average Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
Average Other Intangible     7,167       8,942       7,167       8,942  
Average Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       31,346       34,921  
Average CECL Adjustment**     -       -       1,685       2,528  
Average Tangible Equity   $ 224,471     $ 208,335     $ 257,502     $ 245,784  
Average Shares Outstanding     13,676       13,624       13,676       13,624  
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 16.41     $ 15.29     $ 18.83     $ 18.04  
                 
Return on Average Tangible Equity     9.84 %     11.97 %     8.58 %     10.14 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition   9.84 %     12.11 %     8.58 %     10.26 %
                 
                 
*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI from the
calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.              
**ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023. The Bank has elected to spread the capital adjustment over three years.
The first year permits 75% of the capital adjustment and the second year permits 50% of the capital adjustment to be removed  
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.            


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


















