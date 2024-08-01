Storm Debris: Reminders for Collection and Compost Facility Updates

Due to recent storms that swept through the area last night, the City of Lawrence is making alterations to the City Compost Facility’s schedule and reminding residents on best practices for securing broken tree limbs properly for pick-up from our Solid Waste division.

Best Practices for Bundling Tree Limbs for Pick-Up

The City of Lawrence’s MSO Department would like to remind residents that City crews will collect yard waste, tree limbs, and storm debris on their normal collection day if the materials are bundled together properly based on the following guidelines:

Bundles of limbs must be placed neatly by the curb.

Bundles of debris and limbs must not exceed 5 feet in length and 18 inches in diameter.

Bundles must not weigh more than 65 pounds.

Bundles must be tied together with twine or string (no wire, duct tape, etc.).

If placing debris in City of Lawrence yard waste containers, debris must not extend more than 12 inches above the top of the container.

Bundles should be placed as close to the curb as possible.

Depending on the severity or amount of debris across town, residents may experience delays in yard waste and debris pick-up. Yard waste and debris can also be taken to the City of Lawrence Compost Facility for processing.

Changes to the Compost Facility

Due to a large amount of debris across the City, the City of Lawrence has cancelled the City-Load event at the Compost Facility scheduled for this Saturday, August 3. Additionally, the Compost Facility is not open to the public today, Thursday, August 1, and Friday, August 2.

The Compost Facility will reopen for storm debris drop-off only for Lawrence residents on Saturday, August 3, from 9 am to 1 pm, with no charge for Lawrence residents. During this time, residents with proof of residency can access the facility to drop off materials; however, loading of compost or woodchips will not be available on that date.

For City residents needing to drop off materials next week, the Compost Facility will be open on the following days and times:

Monday, August 5: 9 am to 12 pm

Tuesday, August 6: 9 am to 12 pm

Friday, August 9: 1 pm to 4 pm

Unlike the preparation needed for solid waste pick-up, tree limbs and brush dropped off at the Compost Facility should not be bundled. Sticks and branches should be smaller than 8″ in diameter.

Proof of residency in Lawrence, which can include official IDs, driver’s license, or utility bill with a City of Lawrence address, is required for entry. Residents seeking to load compost or woodchips will need to wait until our next self-load event on Saturday, August 10, from 9 am to 1 pm, where the standard drop-off and load rates will resume.

We understand that this may cause inconveniences for our Compost Facility patrons, and we appreciate your understanding as we work to ensure the safety and functionality of the facility following the storm.

For more information and updates, please visit lawrenceks.org/swm/compost-facility.

