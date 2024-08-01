ML Engineer Course for Software Development Engineers and Data Scientists 2024 - Interview Kickstart Launches Best New Machine Learning Course for SDE's

Santa Clara, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Interview Kickstart, a leader in high quality tech career training courses, today announced the launch of its Advanced Machine Learning course. Designed and taught by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) engineers from leading tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Netflix (FAANG+), this comprehensive program is tailored to propel software engineers, developers, and tech professionals towards sought-after AI/ML engineer roles. For more information visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com/courses/machine-learning-course

This transformative course goes beyond the basics, offering a deep dive into AI and ML. FAANG+ experts lead the curriculum and cover a wide range of topics, from Python fundamentals to cutting-edge ML and Generative AI concepts. These professionals continuously update the curriculum with the latest advancements in AI/ML, ensuring learners gain the most relevant and up-to-date knowledge.

The course offers comprehensive support at every step of the journey. Students benefit from strategically designed Capstone Projects that simulate real world challenges, as well as rigorous interview preparation tailored specifically for FAANG+ interviews. Mock interview rounds with FAANG+ instructors build confidence and hone essential communication skills.

Additionally, the program includes comprehensive career development modules, guiding students in crafting compelling resumes and LinkedIn profiles that attract top-tier tech companies.

"Large tech companies are doing unbelievable and world-changing work and need exceptional talent. But the education system hasn't kept up with it. A way to understand the void that exists today is the acceptance rate at these top companies. It's 2% to 3%," said Ryan Valles, co-founder of Interview Kickstart.

Interview Kickstart stands behind the quality of its Advanced ML course for Software Development Engineers and Data Scientists with a money-back guarantee and a certificate of completion for those who successfully go through it. Students also gain access to UpLevel, an all-in-one learning platform with over 10,000 interview questions, timed tests, videos, mock interviews, and more, ensuring continued growth and development.

This is just one of the high quality training courses Interview Kickstart offers that are tailored explicitly for engineers aiming to advance their careers. These courses, designed and led by industry experts from leading tech companies, provide engineers with the cutting-edge, industry-specific knowledge and skills needed to excel in today's competitive tech landscape.

From foundational concepts to advanced specializations, Interview Kickstart's courses cover a wide range of topics, including ML, data engineering, full-stack development, and more. By focusing on the latest technologies and trends, Interview Kickstart ensures engineers receive the most relevant and up-to-date training, positioning them for success in their career advancements.

Prospective participants are encouraged to join the free pre-enrollment webinar and discover how Interview Kickstart can equip students with the skills and knowledge to land their dream job in the tech industry. To learn more visit https://www.interviewkickstart.com.

About Interview Kickstart:

Interview Kickstart is a leading provider of career acceleration training programs for tech professionals. The courses are designed and taught by experienced professionals from top companies, providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to land their dream jobs. The company's commitment to staying current with industry trends and offering unparalleled support sets it apart in the field of further education in tech.

