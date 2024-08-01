Fox Factory Holding Corp. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) (“FOX” or the “Company”), a premium brand and a global leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of performance-defining products and systems for customers worldwide, today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Highlights

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $348.5 million, a sequential increase of 4.5%, and consistent with expectations

Bike revenues grew 52% sequentially

Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.13, and adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.38 and consistent with expectations

Net income margin increased 260 basis points sequentially and adjusted EBITDA margin improved sequentially to 12.7% from 12.1% due to the strength of aftermarket sales

Improved capital structure and liquidity by drawing on our $200.0 million Delayed Draw Term Loan and paying down our revolver

Updates full year 2024 guidance

CFO Dennis Schemm to become President of AAG while retaining existing CFO responsibilities as Thomas Fletcher leaves the company.

Chief Accounting Officer Brendan Enick to assume Treasurer responsibilities in support of the AAG leadership transition

Management Commentary

“Second quarter results were consistent with our expectations, demonstrating continued sequential improvement in net sales and profitability in light of challenging conditions,” commented Mike Dennison, FOX’s Chief Executive Officer. “Although our broader industries we address remain pressured by the challenging macro environment, we see encouraging signals of stabilization within areas of our business that have been facing disproportionate impacts resulting from industry oversupply of inventories.”

Mr. Dennison continued, “As we look towards the second half of fiscal 2024, we are adjusting our expectations in light of ongoing industry challenges and macroeconomic headwinds. While we still anticipate sequential improvement from second to third quarter, the pace of acceleration is likely to be more moderate than initially projected. It is our commitment to innovation and our product roadmap that gives us confidence in our prospects for growth while most of our peers experience declining sales growth in this environment. In this dynamic environment, we are intensifying our focus on managing the controllable aspects of our business, implementing stringent cost management measures, and engaging in prudent resource allocation. These efforts are designed to navigate current market conditions while ensuring we remain strategically positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities as the market environment improves.”

Mr. Dennison concluded, “We wish Tom well as he transitions out of Fox, and we want to recognize his leadership in helping lead our Aftermarket Applications Group (AAG) segment through a series of strategic acquisitions that have positioned FOX as a leader in the aftermarket channel. I am looking forward to Dennis’ contributions as AAG’s new leader, as his past operating experience and fresh perspectives on FOX’s operations have been invaluable to our leadership team since joining FOX approximately a year ago. To further support this transition, Brendan Enick, our Chief Accounting Officer, will be taking over the role of Treasurer, where he will continue to work closely with Dennis and the finance organization to drive our capital allocation strategy and optimize our balance sheet and cash flows.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $348.5 million, a decrease of 13.0%, as compared to net sales of $400.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. This decrease reflects a $48.5 million or 31.2% decrease in Aftermarket Applications Group (“AAG”) net sales and a $22.4 million or 16.0% decrease in Powered Vehicles Group (“PVG”), partially offset by a $18.7 million or 17.8% increase in Specialty Sports Group (“SSG”) net sales. The decrease in AAG net sales from $155.6 million to $107.1 million is driven by lower upfitting sales due to product mix and higher interest rates impacting dealers and consumers. The decrease in PVG net sales from $140.2 million to $117.8 million is primarily due to lower industry demand in Power Sports because of higher interest rates. The increase in SSG net sales from $104.9 million to $123.6 million is primarily related to the inclusion of $41.6 million in net sales from Marucci, which we acquired in November 2023, partially offset by a reduction in bike sales of $22.9 million because of the ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower end consumer demand. Sequentially, bike revenues grew by 52.0%.

Gross margin was 31.8% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, a 110 basis point decrease from gross margin of 32.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by shifts in our product line mix and reduced operating leverage on lower volume, partially offset by increased efficiencies at our North American facilities. Adjusted gross margin, which excludes the effects of organizational restructuring expenses, decreased 250 basis points to 31.9% from the same prior fiscal year period.

Total operating expenses were $92.4 million, or 26.5% of net sales, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $79.2 million, or 19.8% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased by $13.2 million primarily due to the inclusion of Marucci operating expenses of $19.4 million, and to a lesser extent, our Custom Wheel House acquisition, which were partially offset by strong cost management actions. Adjusted operating expenses were $78.4 million, or 22.5% of net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $71.0 million, or 17.7% of net sales, in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The Company reflected a tax benefit of $0.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to a tax expense of $8.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in the Company’s income tax expense was primarily due to a decrease in pre-tax income.

Net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $5.4 million, compared to net income of $39.7 million in the second quarter of the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.13, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.94 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $15.9 million, or $0.38 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $51.4 million, or $1.21 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was $44.1 million, compared to $79.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 12.7%, compared to 19.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

First Six Months Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for the six months ended June 28, 2024, were $682.0 million, a decrease of 14.8% compared to the first six months in fiscal 2023. This decrease reflects a $85.4 million or 29.0% decrease in AAG net sales and a $46.5 million or 16.5% decrease in PVG net sales, partially offset by a $13.3 million or 5.9% increase in SSG net sales. The decrease in AAG net sales from $294.4 million to $209.0 million is driven by lower upfitting sales due to product mix and higher interest rates impacting dealers and consumers. The decrease in PVG net sales from $282.4 million to $235.9 million is primarily due to lower industry demand in Power Sports because of higher interest rates. The increase in SSG sales from $223.8 million to $237.1 million is primarily related to the inclusion of $101.2 million in net sales from Marucci, partially offset by a reduction in bike sales of $87.9 million because of the ongoing channel inventory recalibration and, to a lesser extent, lower end consumer demand.

Gross margin was 31.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2024, a 170 basis point decrease, compared to gross margin of 33.1% in the first six months of fiscal 2023. The decrease in gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was primarily driven by a shift in our product line mix and operating leverage on lower volume. Adjusted gross margin, excluding the effects of the amortization of an acquired inventory valuation markup and organizational restructuring expenses, was 32.1% in the first six months of fiscal 2024, a 220 basis point decrease, compared to 34.3% in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Total operating expenses were $186.7 million, or 27.4% of net sales, for the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $157.9 million, or 19.7% of net sales in the first six months of fiscal 2023. Operating expenses increased by $28.8 million primarily due to the inclusion of Marucci operating expenses of $40.2 million, partially offset by cost controls. Adjusted operating expenses were $158.7 million, or 23.3% of net sales in the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $141.3 million, or 17.7% of net sales, in the first six months of the prior fiscal year.

Net income in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $1.9 million, compared to $81.5 million in the first six months of the prior fiscal year. Earnings per diluted share for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $0.05, compared to $1.92 in the same period of fiscal 2023. Adjusted net income in the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $27.8 million, or $0.67 of adjusted earnings per diluted share, compared to $102.4 million, or $2.41 of adjusted earnings per diluted share in the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $84.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to $158.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin decrease to 12.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2024, compared to 19.8% in the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Reconciliations to non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of June 28, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $82.2 million, compared to $83.6 million as of December 29, 2023. Inventory was $380.4 million as of June 28, 2024, compared to $371.8 million as of December 29, 2023. As of June 28, 2024, accounts receivable and accounts payable were $157.9 million and $144.0 million, respectively, compared to $171.1 million and $104.2 million, respectively, as of December 29, 2023. Prepaids and other current assets were $171.1 million as of June 28, 2024, compared to $141.5 million as of December 29, 2023. Inventory increased by $8.6 million driven by driven by planned inventory builds to ensure sufficient inventory to meet anticipated demand, partially offset by our strong execution of continuous improvement efforts to optimize inventory levels across the organization, particularly within PVG. The change in accounts receivable reflects the timing of customer collections. The change in accounts payable reflects the timing of vendor payments. The increase in prepaids and other current assets is primarily due to carrying new model year chassis to meet current year production needs for the upfitting product lines and, to a lesser degree, slowing sales of older model years. Total debt was $758.1 million as of June 28, 2024, compared to $743.5 million as of December 29, 2023. During the first six months of fiscal 2024, the Company drew $200 million on its delayed draw term loan and used those proceeds to pay down its revolver balance, resulting in net increase in debt of $14.6 million. The Company recently secured an improved covenant profile on its capital structure to provide more flexibility given the uncertain macro environment.

AAG Segment Leadership Transition

The Company announced that Dennis Schemm, Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed President of AAG, effective August 1, 2024. Mr. Schemm will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. This transition follows the planned departure of Thomas (Tom) Fletcher, who has served as President of AAG since May 2021.

As President of AAG, Mr. Schemm will take on additional responsibilities including oversight of the Segment’s manufacturing operations, commercial activities, and research and development efforts, while retaining his existing leadership of the finance organization. He will continue to report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Mike Dennison.

To further support the transition, Brendan Enick, Chief Accounting Officer, has taken on the additional role of Treasurer, previously held by Mr. Schemm, effective August 1. His additional responsibilities will include working with Mr. Schemm and the finance organization to lead the Company’s cash flow management and provide oversight of the balance sheet and capital allocation priorities while working to mitigate financial risk.

Third Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company expects net sales in the range of $355 million to $385 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.35 to $0.50.

For the fiscal year 2024, the Company now expects net sales in the range of $1.407 billion to $1.477 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.40 to $1.72, and a full year effective tax rate in the range of 15% to 18%.

The Company’s expectation to achieve sequential growth in the second half of the year is underpinned by: Bike stabilizing and launch of new products into the entry-premium Bike market, Marucci’s launch of CATX2 and growth from its diversified portfolio, improving chassis mix and availability in AAG and new product launches in the Aftermarket space. However, the impact of these positive factors has been tempered by ongoing industry challenges and macroeconomic headwinds.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share exclude the following items net of applicable tax: amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs. A quantitative reconciliation of adjusted earnings per diluted share for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2024 is not available without unreasonable efforts because management cannot predict, with sufficient certainty, all of the elements necessary to provide such a reconciliation. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Conference Call & Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), FOX is including in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures consisting of “adjusted gross profit,” “adjusted gross margin,” “adjusted operating expense,” “adjusted operating margin”, “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per diluted share,” “adjusted EBITDA,” and “adjusted EBITDA margin,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. FOX defines adjusted gross profit as gross profit adjusted for the amortization of acquired inventory valuation markups. Adjusted gross margin is defined as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted operating expense as operating expense adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and certain strategic transformation costs. FOX defines adjusted operating margin as adjusted operating expense divided by net sales. FOX defines adjusted net income as net income adjusted for amortization of purchased intangibles, litigation and settlement-related expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, and strategic transformation costs, all net of applicable tax. These adjustments are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during the period. FOX defines adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for interest expense, net other expense, income taxes or tax benefits, amortization of purchased intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation, litigation and settlement related expenses, organizational restructuring expenses, acquisition and integration-related expenses and strategic transformation costs that are more fully described in the tables included at the end of this press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

FOX includes these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they allow investors to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core operating performance and trends. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures consisting of adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA (and accordingly, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA margin) can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently than FOX does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

As of As of June 28, 2024 December 29, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,246 $ 83,642 Accounts receivable (net of allowances of $940 and $1,158, respectively) 157,949 171,060 Inventory 380,408 371,841 Prepaids and other current assets 171,117 141,512 Total current assets 791,720 768,055 Property, plant and equipment, net 238,021 237,192 Lease right-of-use assets 97,791 84,317 Deferred tax assets 20,640 21,297 Goodwill 637,575 636,565 Trademarks and brands, net 267,798 273,293 Customer and distributor relationships, net 171,911 184,269 Core technologies, net 24,646 25,785 Other assets 15,519 11,525 Total assets $ 2,265,621 $ 2,242,298 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 143,975 $ 104,150 Accrued expenses 84,566 103,400 Current portion of long-term debt 24,286 14,286 Total current liabilities 252,827 221,836 Revolver 194,000 370,000 Term A Loan, less current portion 539,833 359,242 Other liabilities 82,578 69,459 Total liabilities 1,069,238 1,020,537 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value — 10,000 authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of June 28, 2024 and December 29, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value — 90,000 authorized; 42,572 shares issued and 41,682 outstanding as of June 28, 2024; 42,844 shares issued and 41,954 outstanding as of December 29, 2023 42 42 Additional paid-in capital 335,834 348,346 Treasury stock, at cost; 890 common shares as of June 28, 2024 and December 29, 2023 (13,754 ) (13,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,398 9,041 Retained earnings 870,863 878,086 Total stockholders’ equity 1,196,383 1,221,761 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,265,621 $ 2,242,298





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 348,491 $ 400,715 $ 681,963 $ 800,566 Cost of sales 237,528 268,689 467,842 535,242 Gross profit 110,963 132,026 214,121 265,324 Operating expenses: General and administrative 36,962 30,221 74,383 63,982 Sales and marketing 29,539 26,556 60,725 50,225 Research and development 14,789 15,188 29,228 30,470 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,083 7,277 22,320 13,173 Total operating expenses 92,373 79,242 186,656 157,850 Income from operations 18,590 52,784 27,465 107,474 Interest expense 13,865 4,418 27,194 7,939 Other (income) expense, net (311 ) 536 (2 ) 560 Income before income taxes 5,036 47,830 273 98,975 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (371 ) 8,095 (1,638 ) 17,473 Net income $ 5,407 $ 39,735 $ 1,911 $ 81,502 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.94 $ 0.05 $ 1.93 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.94 $ 0.05 $ 1.92 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 41,673 42,359 41,662 42,329 Diluted 41,705 42,480 41,717 42,492





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,911 $ 81,502 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating Depreciation and amortization 40,854 28,712 Provision for inventory reserve 572 4,309 Stock-based compensation 6,109 10,184 Amortization of acquired inventory step-up 4,485 8,895 Amortization of loan fees 1,540 453 Amortization of deferred gains on prior swap settlements (2,126 ) (2,126 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (27 ) 408 Deferred taxes (184 ) (139 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 12,003 32,744 Inventory (7,809 ) 8,814 Income taxes (23,172 ) (16,381 ) Prepaids and other assets (35,673 ) (112,583 ) Accounts payable 34,633 (41,565 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,921 (6,535 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 36,037 (3,308 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (5,041 ) (130,918 ) Acquisition of other assets, net of cash acquired (350 ) (2,364 ) Purchases of property and equipment (21,188 ) (23,227 ) Net cash used in investing activities (26,579 ) (156,509 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from revolver 119,000 210,000 Payments on revolver (295,000 ) (85,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 200,000 — Repayment of term debt (7,143 ) — Purchase and retirement of common stock (25,000 ) — Repurchases from stock compensation program, net (2,545 ) (5,218 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,688 ) 119,782 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (166 ) 225 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,396 ) (39,810 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 83,642 145,250 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 82,246 $ 105,440





FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

AND CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure), and the calculation of adjusted earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. For the three months ended For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 5,407 $ 39,735 $ 1,911 $ 81,502 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,083 7,277 22,320 13,173 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 1,231 659 2,760 1,637 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 470 6,125 5,633 10,599 Organizational restructuring expenses (2) 413 — 520 — Strategic transformation costs (3) 822 — 1,254 — Tax impacts of reconciling items above (4) (3,531 ) (2,405 ) (6,578 ) (4,486 ) Adjusted net income $ 15,895 $ 51,391 $ 27,820 $ 102,425 Adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.38 $ 1.21 $ 0.67 $ 2.42 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 1.21 $ 0.67 $ 2.41 Weighted average shares used to compute adjusted EPS Basic 41,673 42,359 41,662 42,329 Diluted 41,705 42,480 41,717 42,492

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 470 $ 300 $ 1,148 $ 1,704 Purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment amortization — 5,825 4,485 8,895 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 470 $ 6,125 $ 5,633 $ 10,599

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.

(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.

(4) Tax impact calculated based on the respective annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION AND

NET INCOME MARGIN TO ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited) The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure), and a reconciliation of net income margin to adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. For the three months ended For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 5,407 $ 39,735 $ 1,911 $ 81,502 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (371 ) 8,095 (1,638 ) 17,473 Depreciation and amortization 20,403 15,397 40,854 28,712 Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,203 4,483 6,109 10,184 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 1,231 659 2,760 1,637 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 470 6,125 5,633 10,599 Organizational restructuring expenses (2) 413 — 476 — Strategic transformation costs (3) 822 — 1,254 — Interest and other expense, net 13,554 4,954 27,192 8,499 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,132 $ 79,448 $ 84,551 $ 158,606 Power Vehicles Group $ 15,889 $ 23,882 $ 31,770 $ 41,540 Aftermarket Applications Group 14,156 37,830 29,026 74,109 Specialty Sports Group 29,214 34,109 53,271 75,939 Unallocated corporate expenses (15,127 ) (16,373 ) (29,516 ) (32,982 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,132 $ 79,448 $ 84,551 $ 158,606





For the three months ended For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income margin 1.6 % 9.9 % 0.3 % 10.2 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes (0.1 ) 2.0 (0.2 ) 2.2 Depreciation and amortization 5.9 3.8 6.0 3.6 Non-cash stock-based compensation 0.6 1.1 0.9 1.3 Litigation and settlement-related expenses 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.2 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) 0.1 1.5 0.8 1.3 Organizational restructuring expenses (2) 0.1 — 0.1 — Interest and other expense, net 3.9 1.2 4.0 1.1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.7 % 19.8 % 12.4 % 19.8 % *Percentages may not foot due to rounding.

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations and the impact of the finished goods inventory valuation adjustment recorded in connection with the purchase of acquired assets, per period as follows:

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Acquisition related costs and expenses $ 470 $ 300 $ 1,148 $ 1,704 Purchase accounting inventory fair value adjustment amortization — 5,825 4,485 8,895 Other acquisition and integration-related expenses $ 470 $ 6,125 $ 5,633 $ 10,599

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives, excluding $44 in stock-based compensation for the six month period ended June 28, 2024.

(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN

(in thousands)

(unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of gross profit to adjusted gross profit (a non-GAAP measure) for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023, and the calculation of gross margin and adjusted gross margin (a non-GAAP measure). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as alternatives for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. For the three months ended For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 348,491 $ 400,715 $ 681,963 $ 800,566 Gross Profit $ 110,963 $ 132,026 $ 214,121 $ 265,324 Amortization of acquired inventory valuation markup — 5,825 4,485 8,895 Organizational restructuring expenses (1) 86 — 86 — Adjusted Gross Profit $ 111,049 $ 137,851 $ 218,692 $ 274,219 Gross Margin 31.8 % 32.9 % 31.4 % 33.1 % Adjusted Gross Margin 31.9 % 34.4 % 32.1 % 34.3 %

(1) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.

FOX FACTORY HOLDING CORP.

OPERATING EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSE RECONCILIATION AND

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN

(in thousands)

(unaudited) The following tables provide a reconciliation of operating expense to adjusted operating expense (a non-GAAP measure) and the calculations of operating expense as a percentage of net sales and adjusted operating expense as a percentage of net sales (a non-GAAP measure), for the three and six months ended June 28, 2024 and June 30, 2023. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported GAAP results. For the three months ended For the six months ended June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 28, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net sales $ 348,491 $ 400,715 $ 681,963 $ 800,566 Operating expense $ 92,373 $ 79,242 $ 186,656 $ 157,850 Amortization of purchased intangibles (11,083 ) (7,277 ) (22,320 ) (13,173 ) Litigation and settlement-related expenses (1,231 ) (659 ) (2,760 ) (1,637 ) Other acquisition and integration-related expenses (1) (470 ) (300 ) (1,148 ) (1,704 ) Organizational restructuring expenses (2) (327 ) — (435 ) — Strategic transformation costs (3) (822 ) — (1,254 ) — Adjusted operating expense $ 78,440 $ 71,006 $ 158,739 $ 141,336 Operating expense as a percentage of net sales 26.5 % 19.8 % 27.4 % 19.7 % Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of net sales 22.5 % 17.7 % 23.3 % 17.7 %

(1) Represents various acquisition-related costs and expenses incurred to integrate acquired entities into the Company’s operations.

(2) Represents expenses associated with various restructuring initiatives.

(3) Represents costs associated with various strategic initiatives.

