LeMaitre Q2 2024 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of vascular devices, implants and services, today reported Q2 2024 results, announced a $0.16/share quarterly dividend and provided guidance.

Q2 2024 Financial Results

  • Sales $55.8mm, +11% (+12% organic) vs. Q2 2023  
  • Gross margin 68.9%, +490 bps
  • Op. income $14.4mm, +52%
  • Op. margin 26%
  • Net income $11.8mm, +46%
  • Earnings per diluted share $0.52, +44%
  • Cash up $4.8mm sequentially to $113.1mm

Allografts (+30%), bovine patches (+12%) and carotid shunts (+22%) led Q2 sales growth. APAC sales increased 20%, EMEA 13% and the Americas 10%.

The gross margin increased to 68.9% (vs. 64.0% in Q2 2023), driven by manufacturing efficiencies and higher average selling prices.

Operating income of $14.4mm was up 52% vs. Q2 2023. Operating expenses grew 6% year-over-year due to restrained headcount growth and reduced regulatory spending. 144 sales reps were on staff at quarter end.

Chairman/CEO George LeMaitre said, “2024 is shaping up to be another year of healthy sales and profit growth. Increased guidance now implies a 23% op. margin in 2024, vs. 19% in 2023.”

Business Outlook

  Q3 2024 Guidance Full Year 2024 Guidance
Sales $52.7mm - $54.7mm
(Mid: $53.7mm, +13%, +14% Org.)		 $216.8mm - $220.8mm
(Mid: $218.8mm, +13%, + 13% Org.)
Gross Margin 68.0% 68.4%
Op. Income $11.3mm - $12.7mm
(Mid: $12.0mm, +31%)
 $49.7mm - $52.5mm
(Mid $51.1mm, +39%)
(Mid: $51.1mm, +37% Ex-Special)*
Op. Margin (Mid) 22% 23%
EPS $0.42 - $0.46
(Mid: $0.44, +32%)		 $1.82 - $1.91
(Mid: $1.86, +39%)
(Mid: $1.86, +37% Ex-Special)*

*Special charges in 2023 were related to the St. Etienne factory closure.

Quarterly Dividend

On July 25, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.16/share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024.

Share Repurchase Program

On February 21, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $50.0mm of the Company’s common stock. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and will conclude on February 21, 2025, unless extended by the Board.

Conference Call Reminder

Management will conduct a conference call at 5:00pm ET today. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet. Individuals interested in listening to the webcast can log on to the Company's website at www.lemaitre.com/investor. Access to the live call is available by registering online here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. The audio webcast can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor. For individuals unable to join the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the tables attached to this release.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon.

LeMaitre is a registered trademark of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. This press release may include other trademarks and trade names of the Company.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.lemaitre.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

LeMaitre management believes that in order to better understand the Company's short- and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider certain non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not have standardized meanings. These non-GAAP measures result from facts and circumstances that may vary in frequency and/or impact on continuing operations. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. In addition to the description provided below, reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release.

In this press release, the Company has reported non-GAAP sales growth percentages after adjusting for the impact of foreign currency exchange, business development transactions, and/or other events, including EBITDA. This press release also provides guidance for operating income and EPS excluding the special charge relating to the closure of our St. Etienne factory and revenue related to the Aziyo distribution agreement. The Company refers to the calculation of non-GAAP sales growth percentages as "organic." The Company analyzes non-GAAP sales on a constant currency basis, net of acquisitions and other non-recurring events, and the aforementioned non-GAAP profitability measures to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on net sales, and acquisitions, divestitures, product discontinuations, factory closures, and other strategic transactions are episodic in nature and are highly variable to the reported sales results, the Company believes that evaluating growth in sales on a constant currency basis net of such transactions provides an additional and meaningful assessment of sales to management. The Company believes that the presentation of guidance described above for sales, operating income and EPS provides an alternative and meaningful view of the Company’s profitability.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company's current financial results, as discussed in this release, are preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results expected, including, but not limited to, companies that develop products or services that may impact the use of our products such as drugs to treat diabetes or weight loss; the risks from competition from other companies; the status of our global regulatory approvals and compliance with regulatory requirements to market and sell our products both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S.; risks related to product demand and market acceptance of the Company’s products and pricing; risks from implementing a new enterprise resource planning system; the risk of significant fluctuations in our quarterly and annual results due to numerous factors; the risk that we may not be able to maintain our recent levels of profitability; our reliance on sole source suppliers; disruptions or breaches of information technology systems; the risk that the Company may not realize the anticipated benefits of its strategic activities; the risk that assumptions about the market for the Company’s products and the productivity of the Company’s direct sales force and distributors may not be correct; the acceleration or deceleration of product growth rates; the risk that a recall of our products could result in significant costs or negative publicity; the risk that the Company is not successful in transitioning to a direct-selling model in new territories and other risks and uncertainties included under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are all available on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.lemaitre.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 



LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
(amounts in thousands)          
             
             
      June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023  
      (unaudited)      
Assets          
             
Current assets:          
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 22,268     $ 24,269    
  Short-term marketable securities     90,831       80,805    
  Accounts receivable, net     30,822       25,064    
  Inventory and other deferred costs     63,673       58,080    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,217       6,380    
Total current assets     212,811       194,598    
             
Property and equipment, net     23,117       21,754    
Right-of-use leased assets     17,294       18,027    
Goodwill     65,945       65,945    
Other intangibles, net     38,767       41,711    
Deferred tax assets     1,028       1,003    
Other assets     4,117       3,740    
             
Total assets   $ 363,079     $ 346,778    
             
             
Liabilities and stockholders' equity          
             
Current liabilities:          
  Accounts payable   $ 1,995     $ 3,734    
  Accrued expenses     20,785       23,650    
  Acquisition-related obligations     75       24    
  Lease liabilities - short-term     2,591       2,471    
Total current liabilities     25,446       29,879    
             
Lease liabilities - long-term     15,818       16,624    
Deferred tax liabilities     104       107    
Other long-term liabilities     2,179       2,268    
Total liabilities     43,547       48,878    
             
Stockholders' equity          
  Common stock     240       239    
  Additional paid-in capital     208,689       200,755    
  Retained earnings     129,961       115,430    
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (5,094 )     (4,625 )  
  Treasury stock     (14,264 )     (13,899 )  
Total stockholders' equity     319,532       297,900    
             
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 363,079     $ 346,778    
             



LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)            
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS        
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)              
(unaudited)              
                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
                 
Net sales $ 55,849     $ 50,115   $ 109,327     $ 97,190  
Cost of sales   17,381       18,029     34,194       34,221  
                 
Gross profit   38,468       32,086     75,133       62,969  
                 
Operating expenses:              
  Sales and marketing   10,984       10,216     22,670       21,113  
  General and administrative   8,820       7,722     17,833       15,654  
  Research and development   4,284       4,516     8,376       8,391  
  Restructuring   -       180     -       485  
Total operating expenses   24,088       22,634     48,879       45,643  
                 
Income from operations   14,380       9,452     26,254       17,326  
                 
Other income (expense):              
  Interest income   1,137       682     2,138       1,250  
  Foreign currency gain (loss)   (11 )     185     (89 )     (240 )
                 
Income before income taxes   15,506       10,319     28,303       18,336  
                 
Provision for income taxes   3,680       2,221     6,590       4,198  
                 
Net income $ 11,826     $ 8,098   $ 21,713     $ 14,138  
                 
Earnings per share of common stock              
  Basic $ 0.53     $ 0.36   $ 0.97     $ 0.64  
  Diluted $ 0.52     $ 0.36   $ 0.96     $ 0.63  
                 
Weighted - average shares outstanding:              
  Basic   22,458       22,213     22,412       22,162  
  Diluted   22,725       22,451     22,657       22,371  
                 
                 
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16     $ 0.14   $ 0.32     $ 0.28  
                 



                                 
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)                        
SELECTED NET SALES INFORMATION                            
(amounts in thousands)                              
(unaudited)                              
                                 
                                 
    For the three months ended   For the six months ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
    $   %   $   %   $   %   $   %
Net Sales by Geography                              
  Americas $ 36,907   66 %   $ 33,507   67 %   $ 72,152   66 %   $ 65,633   67 %
  Europe, Middle East and Africa   15,298   27 %     13,580   27 %     29,693   27 %     25,857   27 %
  Asia Pacific   3,644   7 %     3,028   6 %     7,482   7 %     5,700   6 %
Total Net Sales $ 55,849   100 %   $ 50,115   100 %   $ 109,327   100 %   $ 97,190   100 %
                                 



                       
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)                  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES                  
(amounts in thousands)                  
(unaudited)                  
                       
        For the three months ended   For the six months ended  
        June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023   June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP EBITDA                  
  Net income as reported   $ 11,826     $ 8,098     $ 21,713     $ 14,138    
  Interest income     (1,137 )     (682 )     (2,138 )     (1,250 )  
  Amortization and depreciation expense     2,384       2,326       4,766       4,677    
  Provision for income taxes     3,680       2,221       6,590       4,198    
                       
  EBITDA   $ 16,753     $ 11,963     $ 30,931     $ 21,763    
                       
  EBITDA percentage increase         40 %         42 %  
                       



                   
LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC. (NASDAQ: LMAT)              
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES              
(amounts in thousands)              
(unaudited)              
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP sales growth:              
  For the three months ended June 30, 2024              
    Net sales as reported   $ 55,849            
    Net distribution sales (non-organic)     (348 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     394            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 55,895      
                   
  For the three months ended June 30, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 50,115            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 50,115      
                   
    Adjusted net sales increase for the three months ended June 30, 2024     $ 5,780   12%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the three months ending September 30, 2024              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 53,710            
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     238            
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 53,948      
                   
  For the three months ended September 30, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 47,411            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 47,411      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the three months ending September 30, 2024   $ 6,537   14%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected sales growth:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2024              
    Net sales per guidance (midpoint)   $ 218,847            
    Net distribution sales (non-organic)     (1,612 )          
    Impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations     450            
    Adjusted projected net sales       $ 217,685      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2023              
    Net sales as reported   $ 193,484            
    Adjusted net sales       $ 193,484      
                   
    Adjusted projected net sales increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 24,201   13%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected operating income:            
  For the year ending December 31, 2024              
    Operating income per guidance (midpoint)   $ 51,096            
    Adjusted projected operating income       $ 51,096      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2023              
    Operating income as reported   $ 36,712            
    Impact of special charge     485            
    Adjusted operating income       $ 37,197      
                   
    Adjusted projected operating income increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 13,899   37%  
                   
                   
Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP projected EPS:              
  For the year ending December 31, 2024              
    EPS per guidance (midpoint)   $ 1.86            
    Adjusted EPS       $ 1.86      
                   
  For the year ended December 31, 2023              
    EPS as reported   $ 1.34            
    Impact of special charge     0.02            
    Adjusted EPS       $ 1.36      
                   
    Adjusted projected EPS increase for the year ending December 31, 2024   $ 0.50   37%  
                    




CONTACT: 
J.J. Pellegrino, CFO, LeMaitre
781-425-1691
jjpellegrino@lemaitre.com

Primary Logo

