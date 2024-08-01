Elme Communities Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (the “Company”) (NYSE: ELME), a multifamily REIT with communities in the Washington, DC metro area and the Atlanta metro area, reported financial and operating results today for the quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Financial Results

Net loss was $3.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share

NAREIT FFO was $20.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share

Core FFO was $20.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share

Net Operating Income (NOI) was $38.1 million

Operational Highlights

Same-store multifamily NOI increased by 1.3% compared to the prior year period

Effective blended Lease Rate Growth increased to 3.2% for our Same-Store Portfolio during the quarter, comprised of effective new Lease Rate Growth of 0.2% and effective renewal Lease Rate Growth of 5.4%

Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home increased 2.5% compared to the prior year period for our Same-Store Portfolio

Same-store Retention was 65% while achieving strong renewal Lease Rate Growth

Same-store multifamily Average Occupancy was 94.6% during the quarter, down 0.8% compared to the prior year period and up 0.2% compared to the prior quarter. Same-store multifamily Average Occupancy averaged 95.3% in July, up an additional 0.7% since quarter end.

Same-store multifamily Ending Occupancy was 95.5%, down 0.2% compared to the prior year period and up 0.4% compared to the prior quarter.

Liquidity Position

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company amended and restated its credit agreement. The amended and restated credit agreement provides for a $500 million revolving credit facility with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the facility to up to $1.0 billion, subject to the lenders’ additional commitments, and extends the maturity from August 2025 to July 2028 with two six-month extension options.

Availability on the Company's revolving credit facility was approximately $320 million as of August 1, 2024

Annualized second quarter Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 5.6x

The Company has a strong balance sheet with $125 million of debt maturing before 2028 and no secured debt

“The positive momentum we began to experience in April has continued, and blended lease rate growth and occupancy improved sequentially during the second quarter and further increased in July,” said Paul T. McDermott, President and CEO. “The demand patterns that we are seeing in Northern Virginia are exceptional, and we are tightening and raising the midpoint of our same-store multifamily NOI assumption due to better-than-expected Washington Metro performance. While the Atlanta market is experiencing an unprecedented level of new supply, our operating fundamentals are showing stability with modest improvement, supported by strong retention and renewal rates.”

Second Quarter Operating Results

Multifamily same-store NOI - Same-store NOI increased 1.3% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher base rent. Average Occupancy for the quarter decreased 80 basis points from the prior year period to 94.6%.

Same-store NOI increased 1.3% compared to the corresponding prior year period driven primarily by higher base rent. Average Occupancy for the quarter decreased 80 basis points from the prior year period to 94.6%. Other same-store NOI - The Other same-store portfolio is comprised of one asset, Watergate 600. Other same-store NOI decreased by 1.3% compared to the corresponding prior year period due to higher operating expenses. Watergate 600 was 87.8% occupied and leased at quarter end.

Guidance

Elme is tightening its Core FFO guidance range for 2024 to $0.91 to $0.95 from $0.90 to $0.96 per fully diluted share. The following assumptions are included in the Core FFO guidance for 2024:

Full Year 2024 Outlook on Key Assumptions and Metrics

Same-store multifamily NOI growth is now expected to range from 0.75% to 1.75%

Non-same-store multifamily NOI is now expected to range from $5.35 million to $6.15 million

Other same-store NOI, which consists solely of Watergate 600, is now expected to range from $12.25 million to $12.75 million

Property management expense is expected to range from $8.5 million to $9.0 million

G&A, net of core adjustments, is expected to range from $24.25 million to $25.25 million

Interest expense is now expected to range from $37.5 million to $38.25 million

Does not consider any potential future acquisitions or dispositions in 2024

Full Year 2024 Core FFO per diluted share $0.91 - $0.95 Net Operating Income Assumptions Same-store multifamily NOI growth (a) 0.75% - 1.75% Non-same-store multifamily NOI (b) $5.35 million - $6.15 million Other same-store NOI (c) $12.25 million - $12.75 million Expense Assumptions Property management expense $8.5 million - $9.0 million G&A, net of core adjustments $24.25 million - $25.25 million Interest expense $37.5 million - $38.25 million (a) Includes revenue and expenses from retail operations at multifamily communities (b) Includes Elme Druid Hills and Riverside Development (c) Consists of Watergate 600

Elme Communities' 2024 Core FFO guidance and outlook are based on a number of factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, including economic factors such as inflation and interest rate changes, and all of which are subject to change. Elme Communities may change the guidance provided during the year as actual and anticipated results vary from these assumptions, but Elme Communities undertakes no obligation to do so.

2024 Guidance Reconciliation Table

A reconciliation of projected net loss per diluted share to projected Core FFO per diluted share for the full year ending December 31, 2024 is as follows:

Low High Net loss per diluted share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.13 ) Real estate depreciation and amortization 1.09 1.09 NAREIT FFO per diluted share 0.92 0.96 Core adjustments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Core FFO per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 0.95

Dividends

On July 3, 2024, Elme Communities paid a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share.

Elme Communities announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on October 3, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 19, 2024.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in our earnings release and on our conference call are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Elme Communities to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Elme Communities to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with ownership of real estate in general and our real estate assets in particular; our ability to work through elevated eviction backlogs; our ability to benefit from core growth drivers across our Washington Metro communities and end the year in a strong position; our ability to ramp up renovations over the course of this year; our ability to achieve above market growth after 2024 driven by renovations; the economic health of the areas in which our properties are located, particularly with respect to the greater Washington, DC metro and Sunbelt regions; risks associated with our ability to execute on our strategies, including new strategies with respect to our operations and our portfolio, including the acquisition of apartment homes in the Sunbelt markets and our ability to realize any anticipated operational benefits from our internalization of community management functions; the risk of failure to enter into and/or complete acquisitions and dispositions; changes in the composition of our portfolio; reductions in or actual or threatened changes to the timing of federal government spending; the economic health of our residents; the impact from macroeconomic factors (including inflation, increases in interest rates, potential economic slowdowns or recessions and geopolitical conflicts); risks related to our ability to control our expenses if revenues decrease; compliance with applicable laws and corporate social responsibility goals, including those concerning the environment and access by persons with disabilities; risks related to not having adequate insurance to cover potential losses; changes in the market value of securities; terrorist attacks or actions and/or cyber-attacks; whether we will succeed in the day-to-day property management and leasing activities that we have previously outsourced; the availability and terms of financing and capital and the general volatility of securities markets; the risks related to our organizational structure and limitations of share ownership; failure to qualify and maintain our qualification as a REIT and the risks of changes in laws affecting REITs; and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our 2023 Form 10-K filed on February 16, 2024. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements or risk factors to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.

This Earnings Release also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP information. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income (loss) as a measure of our operating performance. Please see the following pages for the corresponding definitions and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures.

ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, OPERATING RESULTS 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Real estate rental revenue $ 60,103 $ 56,599 $ 119,616 $ 112,408 Expenses Property operating and maintenance (1) 13,996 13,325 27,460 25,664 Real estate taxes and insurance (1) 7,986 6,933 16,241 14,115 Property management 2,175 2,178 4,393 3,947 General and administrative 6,138 6,680 12,334 13,521 Transformation costs — 2,454 — 5,354 Depreciation and amortization 23,895 21,415 48,838 42,951 54,190 52,985 109,266 105,552 Real estate operating income (loss) 5,913 3,614 10,350 6,856 Other income (expense) Interest expense (9,384 ) (6,794 ) (18,878 ) (13,625 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (54 ) Other income — 569 1,410 569 (9,384 ) (6,225 ) (17,468 ) (13,110 ) Net loss $ (3,471 ) $ (2,611 ) $ (7,118 ) $ (6,254 ) Net loss $ (3,471 ) $ (2,611 ) $ (7,118 ) $ (6,254 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,895 21,415 48,838 42,951 NAREIT funds from operations $ 20,424 $ 18,804 $ 41,720 $ 36,697 Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt $ — $ — $ — $ 54 Tenant improvements and incentives, net of reimbursements — — — (10 ) Leasing commissions capitalized — — — (56 ) Recurring capital improvements (2,144 ) (2,456 ) (4,915 ) (4,460 ) Straight-line rents, net 25 (57 ) 40 (86 ) Non-real estate depreciation & amortization of debt costs 1,259 1,276 2,429 2,543 Amortization of lease intangibles, net (163 ) (178 ) (325 ) (415 ) Amortization and expensing of restricted share and unit compensation 1,045 1,346 2,135 2,534 Adjusted funds from operations $ 20,446 $ 18,735 $ 41,084 $ 36,801 ______________________________ (1) Certain immaterial amounts in prior periods have been reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Per share data: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss (Basic) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) (Diluted) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 (Diluted) $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 Dividends paid $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 87,910 87,741 87,898 87,695 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 87,910 87,741 87,898 87,695 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (for NAREIT FFO) 87,975 87,785 87,936 87,813





ELME COMMUNITIES AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Land $ 383,808 $ 384,097 Income producing property 1,976,127 1,960,020 2,359,935 2,344,117 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (573,054 ) (528,024 ) Net income producing property 1,786,881 1,816,093 Properties under development or held for future development 30,980 30,980 Total real estate held for investment, net 1,817,861 1,847,073 Cash and cash equivalents 5,629 5,984 Restricted cash 2,263 2,554 Rents and other receivables 12,575 17,642 Prepaid expenses and other assets 23,147 26,775 Total assets $ 1,861,475 $ 1,900,028 Liabilities Notes payable, net $ 522,734 $ 522,345 Line of credit 156,000 157,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 37,283 38,997 Dividend payable 15,905 15,863 Advance rents 5,074 5,248 Tenant security deposits 6,334 6,225 Total liabilities 743,330 745,678 Equity Shareholders' equity Preferred shares; $0.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 150,000 shares authorized: 88,011 and 87,867 shares issued and outstanding, as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 880 879 Additional paid in capital 1,737,941 1,735,530 Distributions in excess of net income (608,310 ) (569,391 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,651 ) (12,958 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,117,860 1,154,060 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 285 290 Total equity 1,118,145 1,154,350 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,861,475 $ 1,900,028

The following tables contain reconciliations of net loss to NOI and same-store NOI for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (3,471 ) $ (2,611 ) $ (7,118 ) $ (6,254 ) Adjustments: Property management expense 2,175 2,178 4,393 3,947 General and administrative expense 6,138 6,680 12,334 13,521 Transformation costs — 2,454 — 5,354 Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,895 21,415 48,838 42,951 Interest expense 9,384 6,794 18,878 13,625 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 54 Other income — (569 ) (1,410 ) (569 ) Total Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 38,121 $ 36,341 $ 75,915 $ 72,629 Multifamily NOI: Same-store Portfolio $ 33,516 $ 33,100 $ 66,536 $ 66,005 Acquisitions 1,411 — 2,961 — Development (57 ) (54 ) (114 ) (112 ) Total 34,870 33,046 69,383 65,893 Other NOI (Watergate 600) 3,251 3,295 6,532 6,736 Total NOI $ 38,121 $ 36,341 $ 75,915 $ 72,629

The following table contains a reconciliation of net loss to core funds from operations for the periods presented (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (3,471 ) $ (2,611 ) $ (7,118 ) $ (6,254 ) Add: Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,895 21,415 48,838 42,951 NAREIT funds from operations 20,424 18,804 41,720 36,697 Add: Structuring expenses 60 — 60 60 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 54 Severance expense 64 — 64 394 Transformation costs — 2,454 — 5,354 Write-off of pursuit costs — 9 — 49 Relocation expense — 134 — 320 Gain on land easements — — (1,410 ) — Core funds from operations $ 20,548 $ 21,401 $ 40,434 $ 42,928 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Per share data: 2024 2023 2024 2023 NAREIT FFO (Basic) $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 (Diluted) $ 0.23 $ 0.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 Core FFO (Basic) $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.46 $ 0.49 (Diluted) $ 0.23 $ 0.24 $ 0.46 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 87,910 87,741 87,898 87,695 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted (for NAREIT and Core FFO) 87,975 87,785 87,936 87,813

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (3,471 ) $ (2,611 ) $ (7,118 ) $ (6,254 ) Add/(deduct): Interest expense 9,384 6,794 18,878 13,625 Real estate depreciation and amortization 23,895 21,415 48,838 42,951 Non-real estate depreciation 197 222 308 437 Severance expense 64 — 64 394 Transformation costs — 2,454 — 5,354 Relocation expense — 134 — 320 Structuring expenses 60 — 60 60 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 54 Write-off of pursuit costs — 9 — 49 Gain on land easements — — (1,410 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,129 $ 28,417 $ 59,620 $ 56,990

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate, casualty gain/loss, real estate impairment, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss on interest rate derivatives, severance expense, acquisition expenses, gain from non-disposal activities, adjustment to deferred taxes, write-off of pursuit costs, Transformation Costs and gain on land easements. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because we believe it helps investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) is a non-GAAP measure. It is calculated by subtracting from FFO (1) recurring improvements, tenant improvements and leasing costs, that are capitalized and amortized and are necessary to maintain our properties and revenue stream (excluding items contemplated prior to acquisition or associated with development / redevelopment of a property) and (2) straight line rents, then adding (3) non-real estate depreciation and amortization, (4) non-cash fair value interest expense and (5) amortization of restricted share compensation, then adding or subtracting the (6) amortization of lease intangibles, (7) real estate impairment and (8) non-cash gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, as appropriate. AFFO is included herein, because we consider it to be a performance measure of a REIT’s ability to incur and service debt and to distribute dividends to its shareholders. AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Adjusted Funds From Operations (“Core AFFO”) is calculated by adjusting AFFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Elme Communities' operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Elme Communities' operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) non-share-based executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from Core AFFO, as appropriate, (5) relocation expense, (6) Transformation Costs, (7) write-off of pursuit costs, (8) adjustment to deferred taxes and (9) gain on land easements. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core AFFO serves as a useful, supplementary performance measure of Elme Communities' ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core AFFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”) is calculated by adjusting NAREIT FFO for the following items (which we believe are not indicative of the performance of Elme Communities' operating portfolio and affect the comparative measurement of Elme Communities' operating performance over time): (1) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and gains or losses on interest rate derivatives, (2) expenses related to acquisition and structuring activities, (3) executive transition costs, severance expenses and other expenses related to corporate restructuring and executive retirements or resignations, (4) property impairments, casualty gains and losses, and gains or losses on sale not already excluded from NAREIT FFO, as appropriate, (5) relocation expense, (6) Transformation Costs, (7) write-off of pursuit costs, (8) adjustment to deferred taxes and (9) gain on land easements. These items can vary greatly from period to period, depending upon the volume of our acquisition activity and debt retirements, among other factors. We believe that by excluding these items, Core FFO serves as a useful, supplementary measure of Elme Communities' ability to incur and service debt, and distribute dividends to its shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized measure, and may be calculated differently by other REITs.

NAREIT Funds From Operations (“FFO”) is defined by the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. (“NAREIT”) FFO White Paper Restatement, as net income (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) excluding gains (or losses) associated with sales of properties, impairments of depreciable real estate and real estate depreciation and amortization. We consider NAREIT FFO to be a standard supplemental measure for real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and believe it is a useful measure because it facilitates an understanding of the operating performance of our properties without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which historically assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, we believe that NAREIT FFO more accurately provides investors an indication of our ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and fund other needs. Our NAREIT FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs. These other REITs may not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. NAREIT FFO is a non-GAAP measure.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA represents net debt as of period end divided by adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three months periods are multiplied by four) or on a trailing 12 month basis. We define net debt as the total outstanding debt reported as per our consolidated balance sheets less cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”), defined as real estate rental revenue less direct real estate operating expenses, is a non-GAAP measure. NOI is calculated as net income, less non-real estate revenue and the results of discontinued operations (including the gain or loss on sale, if any), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, lease origination expenses, general and administrative expenses, acquisition costs, real estate impairment, casualty gain and losses and gain or loss on extinguishment of debt. NOI does not include management expenses, which consist of corporate property management costs and property management fees paid to third parties. NOI is the primary performance measure we use to assess the results of our operations at the property level. We believe that NOI is a useful performance measure because, when compared across periods, it reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs on an unleveraged basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. NOI excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results more closely related to a property’s results of operations. For example, interest expense is not necessarily linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset. In addition, depreciation and amortization, because of historical cost accounting and useful life estimates, may distort operating performance at the property level. As a result of the foregoing, we provide NOI as a supplement to net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP. NOI does not represent net income or income from continuing operations calculated in accordance with GAAP. As such, NOI should not be considered an alternative to these measures as an indication of our operating performance.

Other Definitions



Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home represents the average of effective rent (net of concessions) for in-place leases plus the market rent for vacant homes, divided by the total number of homes. We believe Average Effective Monthly Rent Per Home is a useful metric in evaluating the average pricing of our homes. It is a component of Residential Revenue, which is used to calculate our NOI. It does not represent actual rental revenue collected per unit.



Average Occupancy is based on average daily occupied apartment homes as a percentage of total apartment homes.

Current Strategy represents the class of each community in our portfolio based on a set of criteria. Our strategies consist of the following subcategories: Class A, Class A-, Class B Value-Add and Class B. A community's class is dependent on a variety of factors, including its vintage, site location, amenities and services, rent growth drivers and rent relative to the market.

Class A communities are recently-developed, well-located, have competitive amenities and services and command average rental rates well above market median rents.

Class A- communities have been developed within the past 20 years and feature operational improvements and unit upgrades and command rents at or above median market rents.

Class B Value-Add communities are over 20 years old but feature operational improvements and strong potential for unit renovations. These communities command average rental rates below median market rents for units that have not been renovated.

Class B communities are over 20 years old, feature operational improvements and command average rental rates below median market rents.

Debt Service Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest before interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, real estate impairment, gain on sale of real estate, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, severance expense, relocation expense, acquisition and structuring expenses, gain/loss from non-disposal activities and gain on land easements by interest expense (including interest expense from discontinued operations) and principal amortization.

Debt to Total Market Capitalization is total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus the market value of shares outstanding at the end of the period.

Earnings to Fixed Charges Ratio is computed by dividing earnings attributable to the controlling interest by fixed charges. For this purpose, earnings consist of income from continuing operations (or net income if there are no discontinued operations) plus fixed charges, less capitalized interest. Fixed charges consist of interest expense (excluding interest expense from discontinued operations), including amortized costs of debt issuance, plus interest costs capitalized.

Ending Occupancy is calculated as occupied homes as a percentage of total homes as of the last day of that period.

Lease Rate Growth is defined as the average percentage change in either gross (excluding the impact of concessions) or effective rent (net of concessions) for a new or renewed multifamily lease compared to the prior lease based on the move-in date. The “blended” rate represents the weighted average of new and renewal lease rate growth achieved.

Recurring Capital Improvements represent non-accretive building improvements required to maintain a property's income and value. Recurring capital improvements do not include acquisition capital that was taken into consideration when underwriting the purchase of a building or which are incurred to bring a building up to “operating standard”. This category includes improvements made as needed upon vacancy of an apartment. Aside from improvements related to apartment turnover, these improvements include facade repairs, installation of new heating and air conditioning equipment, asphalt replacement, permanent landscaping, new lighting and new finishes.

Retention represents the percentage of multifamily leases renewed that were set to expire in the period presented.

Relocation expenses represent costs associated with the relocation of the corporate headquarters to a new location in the Washington metro region.

Same-store Portfolio includes properties that were owned for the entirety of the years being compared, and exclude properties under redevelopment or development and properties acquired, sold or classified as held for sale during the years being compared. We categorize our properties as “same-store” or “non-same-store” for purposes of evaluating comparative operating performance. We define development properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing major construction activities on existing or acquired land pursuant to an authorized development plan. Development properties are categorized as same-store when they have reached stabilized occupancy (90%) before the start of the prior year. We define redevelopment properties as those for which we have planned or ongoing significant development and construction activities on existing or acquired buildings pursuant to an authorized plan, which has an impact on current operating results, occupancy and the ability to lease space with the intended result of a higher economic return on the property. We categorize a redevelopment property as same-store when redevelopment activities have been complete for the majority of each year being compared. We currently have two same-store portfolios: “Same-store multifamily” which is comprised of our same-store apartment communities and “Other same-store” which is comprised of our Watergate 600 commercial property.

Transformation Costs include costs related to the strategic shift away from the commercial sector to the residential sector, including the allocation of internal costs, consulting, advisory and termination benefits.



