Clarus Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Makes Incremental Progress Executing Strategic Initiatives to Accelerate Long-Term Growth

Three Veteran Operating and Sales Executives Added to Adventure Team to Support U.S., International and OEM Markets

Strategic Review Initiated for PIEPS Snow Safety Brand within the Outdoor Segment

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the “Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary vs. Same YearAgo Quarter (adjusted to reflect the reclassification of the Precision Sport segment as discontinued operations)

  • Sales of $56.5 million compared to $57.9 million.
  • Gross margin was 36.1% compared to 39.0%; adjusted gross margin of 37.4% compared to 39.0%.
  • Net loss, which includes the impact of discontinued operations, of $5.5 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share.
  • Loss from continuing operations of $5.5 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $4.3 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $(1.9) million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of (3.4)% compared to $1.0 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.7%.

Management Commentary
“Against a backdrop of constrained consumers in the outdoor space, we made incremental progress in the second quarter executing Clarus’ strategic initiatives to seek to create long-term value,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus’ Executive Chairman. “We are pleased to see continued improvement in the Outdoor segment, particularly related to simplification and the rationalization of product lines, combined with continued evidence of stabilizing trends in the North American wholesale market, as we focus on our core products and categories. In the Adventure segment, while revenue increased year-over-year for the fourth consecutive quarter, the level of sales growth was affected by constrained consumer demand in the North American market compared to our expectations, and overall profitability was impacted by increased investment aimed at accelerating long-term growth.”

Mr. Kanders added, “Looking forward, we are confident that Clarus is well positioned to drive sustainable and profitable growth as a pure-play, ESG-friendly outdoor business, supported by outstanding leadership and a debt-free balance sheet. We remain in the early stages of our multi-year strategic plan but believe the investments we have made to date strengthening our teams, enhancing business processes, and ensuring we offer in-demand, premium product across our key categories will deliver significant long-term benefit. Based on our results through the first half of the year, we are pleased to reaffirm our full-year revenue guidance. Reflective of market headwinds, as well as our strategic decision to aggressively invest in the business, we have revised our 2024 adjusted EBITDA expectations.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Sales in the second quarter were $56.5 million compared to $57.9 million in the same year‐ago quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by softness in the European wholesale and North American direct-to-consumer markets at Outdoor, partially offset by a year-over-year increase in Adventure segment sales, specifically the OEM channel.

Sales in the Adventure segment increased 13.6% to $20.3 million, or $20.5 million on a constant currency basis, compared to $17.9 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher demand from OEM customers and an increase from the TRED Outdoors acquisition. Sales in the Outdoor segment were $36.2 million, compared to $40.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline primarily reflects weakness in our North American direct-to-consumer markets and softness in our European markets.

Gross margin in the second quarter was 36.1% compared to 39.0% in the year‐ago quarter. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to an increase in PFAS (Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) related inventory reserve expenses, unfavorable product mix due to increased discontinued merchandise sales at the Outdoor segment, as well as higher inventory and sales return reserve expenses at the Adventure segment. Adjusted gross margin reflecting the PFAS related inventory reserve was 37.4% for the quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter were $28.1 million compared to $26.9 million in the same year‐ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in higher investment in marketing initiatives in the Adventure segment, as well as higher employee-related expenses across the Company. These increases were partially offset by expense reduction initiatives in the Outdoor segment to manage costs, as well as lower intangible amortization.

The loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2024 was $5.5 million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, compared to loss from continuing operations of $4.3 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share in the year-ago quarter. Loss from continuing operations in the second quarter included $0.4 million of charges relating to legal cost and regulatory matter expenses and $0.7 million of PFAS inventory reserve.

Adjusted loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of 2024 was $1.2 million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to adjusted loss from continuing operations of $0.1 million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss from continuing operations excludes legal cost and regulatory matters expenses, PFAS inventory reserves, contingent consideration benefits, restructuring charges and transaction costs, as well as non-cash items for intangible amortization and stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the second quarter was $(1.9) million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of (3.4)%, compared to adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $1.0 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 1.7%, in the same year‐ago quarter.

Net cash generated in operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2024, was $0.8 million compared to net cash generated of $14.1 million in the prior year quarter. Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024 were $1.6 million compared to $1.8 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the second quarter of 2024 was an outflow of $0.7 million.

Liquidity at June 30, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $46.2 million compared to $11.3 million.
  • Total debt of $0.0 million compared to $119.8 million.

Appoints Three Veteran Operating and Sales Executives to Support Adventure Segment
In July, the Company announced three important strategic hires to seek to accelerate international growth and global OEM initiatives. Adventure appointed Tripp Wyckoff to the role of General Manager of the Americas, David Cook as Global Head of OEM and Daniel Bruntsch as Head of EMEA Sales.

Strategic Review of PIEPS
The Company has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic options for its PIEPS snow safety brand, with the intention of soliciting interest from potential acquirors. This strategic initiative is aligned with Clarus’ prioritization of simplifying the business and rationalizing our product categories. The Company’s Board of Directors has not set a timetable to complete this review and evaluation of strategic options nor have any decisions been made relating to strategic options at this time. There can be no assurance that the review process will result in any transaction that will be consummated. The Company and the Company’s Board of Directors do not intend to comment further about this strategic review unless and until they deem further disclosure is appropriate.

2024 Outlook
The Company continues to expect fiscal year 2024 sales to range between $270 million to $280 million. Due to investments seeking to scale the Adventure segment, particularly in North America, Europe and through direct marketing initiatives, the Company now expects adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11 million to $14 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.5% at the mid-point of revenue and adjusted EBITDA. In addition, the Company now expects capital expenditures to range between $6 million to $7 million, of which $0.9 million related to Precision Sport prior to disposal, and adjusted free cash flow to range between $7 million to $9 million for the full year 2024, excluding $2.0 million of cash outflow related to Precision Sport prior to disposal.

Net Operating Loss (NOL)
The Company has net operating loss carryforwards (“NOLs”) for U.S. federal income tax purposes of $7.7 million. None of the NOLs expire until December 31, 2029.

Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its second quarter 2024 results. To access the call by phone, please dial (833)-630-1956 (domestic) or (412)-317-1837 (international) and ask to be joined into the Clarus Corporation call. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the Company’s website at www.claruscorp.com.

About Clarus Corporation
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company’s products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted (loss) income from continuing operations and related earnings (loss) per diluted share , (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provide useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. We do not provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures Adjusted EBITDA and/or Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the fiscal year 2024 to net income for the fiscal year 2024, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting certain types of expenses and gains, without unreasonable effort, which affect net income but not Adjusted EBITDA and/or Adjusted EBITDA Margin. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that in this press release we may use words such as “appears,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:
Michael J. Yates
Chief Financial Officer
mike.yates@claruscorp.com

Investor Relations:
The IGB Group
Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz
Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098
lberman@igbir.com / mberkowitz@igbir.com



CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
       
  June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash $ 46,221     $ 11,324  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for          
credit losses of $1,566 and $1,412   43,721       53,971  
Inventories   91,456       91,409  
Prepaid and other current assets   6,018       4,865  
Income tax receivable   1,371       892  
Assets held for sale   -       137,284  
Total current assets   188,787       299,745  
           
Property and equipment, net   17,029       16,587  
Other intangible assets, net   35,779       41,466  
Indefinite-lived intangible assets   57,694       58,527  
Goodwill   38,834       39,320  
Deferred income taxes   17,199       22,869  
Other long-term assets   14,078       16,824  
Total assets $ 369,400     $ 495,338  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 9,533     $ 20,015  
Accrued liabilities   23,358       24,580  
Income tax payable   -       805  
Current portion of long-term debt   -       119,790  
Liabilities held for sale   -       5,744  
Total current liabilities   32,891       170,934  
           
Deferred income taxes   16,697       18,124  
Other long-term liabilities   12,529       14,160  
Total liabilities   62,117       203,218  
           
Stockholders’ Equity          
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued   -       -  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 42,940 and 42,761 issued and 38,298 and 38,149 outstanding, respectively   4       4  
Additional paid in capital   694,194       691,198  
Accumulated deficit   (336,261 )     (350,739 )
Treasury stock, at cost   (33,114 )     (32,929 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,540 )     (15,414 )
Total stockholders’ equity   307,283       292,120  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 369,400     $ 495,338  
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 22,934     $ 25,925  
International sales   33,550       32,012  
Total sales   56,484       57,937  
           
Cost of goods sold   36,078       35,360  
Gross profit   20,406       22,577  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   28,081       26,882  
Restructuring charges   161       736  
Transaction costs   27       22  
Contingent consideration benefit   (125 )     -  
Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses   399       355  
           
Total operating expenses   28,543       27,995  
           
Operating loss   (8,137 )     (5,418 )
           
Other income          
Interest income, net   455       8  
Other, net   414       226  
           
Total other income, net   869       234  
           
Loss before income tax   (7,268 )     (5,184 )
Income tax benefit   (1,775 )     (862 )
Loss from continuing operations   (5,493 )     (4,322 )
           
Discontinued operations, net of tax   -       2,231  
           
Net loss $ (5,493 )   $ (2,091 )
           
Loss from continuing operations per share:          
Basic $ (0.14 )   $ (0.12 )
Diluted   (0.14 )     (0.12 )
           
Net loss per share:          
Basic $ (0.14 )   $ (0.06 )
Diluted   (0.14 )     (0.06 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   38,297       37,192  
Diluted   38,297       37,192  
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
           
Sales          
Domestic sales $ 51,218     $ 50,122  
International sales   74,577       78,093  
Total sales   125,795       128,215  
           
Cost of goods sold   80,538       80,130  
Gross profit   45,257       48,085  
           
Operating expenses          
Selling, general and administrative   56,296       56,236  
Restructuring charges   531       736  
Transaction costs   65       59  
Contingent consideration benefit   (125 )     (1,565 )
Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses   3,401       483  
           
Total operating expenses   60,168       55,949  
           
Operating loss   (14,911 )     (7,864 )
           
Other (expense) income          
Interest income, net   825       13  
Other, net   (495 )     302  
           
Total other income, net   330       315  
           
Loss before income tax   (14,581 )     (7,549 )
Income tax benefit   (2,626 )     (1,196 )
Loss from continuing operations   (11,955 )     (6,353 )
           
Discontinued operations, net of tax   28,346       5,860  
           
Net income (loss) $ 16,391     $ (493 )
           
Loss from continuing operations per share:          
Basic $ (0.31 )   $ (0.17 )
Diluted   (0.31 )     (0.17 )
           
Net income (loss) per share:          
Basic $ 0.43     $ (0.01 )
Diluted   0.43       (0.01 )
           
Weighted average shares outstanding:          
Basic   38,253       37,164  
Diluted   38,253       37,164  
           


CLARUS CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
                 
THREE MONTHS ENDED
       
    June 30, 2024       June 30, 2023
                 
Sales   $ 56,484     Sales   $ 57,937  
                 
Gross profit as reported   $ 20,406     Gross profit as reported   $ 22,577  
Plus impact of PFAS inventory reserve     716     Plus impact of PFAS inventory reserve     -  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 21,122     Adjusted gross profit   $ 22,577  
                 
Gross margin as reported     36.1 %   Gross margin as reported     39.0 %
                 
Adjusted gross margin     37.4 %   Adjusted gross margin     39.0 %
                 
SIX MONTHS ENDED
                 
    June 30, 2024       June 30, 2023
                 
Sales   $ 125,795     Sales   $ 128,215  
                 
Gross profit as reported   $ 45,257     Gross profit as reported   $ 48,085  
Plus impact of PFAS inventory reserve     1,445     Plus impact of PFAS inventory reserve     -  
Adjusted gross profit   $ 46,702     Adjusted gross profit   $ 48,085  
                 
Gross margin as reported     36.0 %   Gross margin as reported     37.5 %
                 
Adjusted gross margin     37.1 %   Adjusted gross margin     37.5 %
                 



CLARUS CORPORATION 
 		 
RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
  
 
                                           
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2024  
  Total
sales		   Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Income tax
(benefit)
expense		   Tax
rate		   Loss from
continuing
operations		   Diluted
EPS (1) 		 
                                           
                                           
As reported $ 56,484   $ 20,406   $ 28,543     $ (1,775 )   (24.4 )%     $ (5,493 )   $ (0.14 )  
                                           
Amortization of intangibles   -     -     (2,451 )     265             2,186          
Restructuring charges   -     -     (161 )     37             124          
Transaction costs   -     -     (27 )     6             21          
Contingent consideration benefit   -     -     125       (38 )           (87 )        
PFAS inventory reserve   -     716     -       146             570          
Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses   -     -     (399 )     152             247          
Stock-based compensation   -     -     (1,528 )     306             1,222          
                                           
As adjusted $ 56,484   $ 21,122   $ 24,102     $ (901 )   42.7 %     $ (1,210 )   $ (0.03 )  
                                           
(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 38,297 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.  
                                           
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2023  
  Total
sales		   Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Income tax
(benefit)
expense		   Tax
rate		   Loss from
continuing
operations		   Diluted
EPS (1) 		 
                                           
                                           
As reported $ 57,937   $ 22,577   $ 27,995     $ (862 )   (16.6 )%     $ (4,322 )   $ (0.12 )  
                                           
Amortization of intangibles   -     -     (2,714 )     613             2,101          
Restructuring charges   -     -     (736 )     74             662          
Transaction costs   -     -     (22 )     2             20          
Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses   -     -     (355 )     69             286          
Stock-based compensation   -     -     (1,486 )     295             1,191          
                                           
As adjusted $ 57,937   $ 22,577   $ 22,682     $ 191     148.1 %     $ (62 )   $ (0.00 )  
                                           
(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 37,192 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.  
                                           


CLARUS CORPORATION  
RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED (LOSS) INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
  
 
                                           
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2024  
  Total
sales		   Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Income tax
(benefit)
expense		   Tax
rate		   Loss from
continuing
operations		   Diluted
EPS (1) 		 
                                           
                                           
As reported $ 125,795   $ 45,257   $ 60,168     $ (2,626 )   (18.0 )%   $ (11,955 )   $ (0.31 )  
                                           
Amortization of intangibles   -     -     (4,900 )     882             4,018          
Restructuring charges   -     -     (531 )     96             435          
Transaction costs   -     -     (65 )     12             53          
Contingent consideration benefit   -     -     125       (38 )           (87 )        
PFAS inventory reserve   -     1,445     -       260             1,185          
Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses   -     -     (3,401 )     613             2,788          
Stock-based compensation   -     -     (2,706 )     487             2,219          
                                           
As adjusted $ 125,795   $ 46,702   $ 48,690     $ (314 )   18.9 %   $ (1,344 )   $ (0.04 )  
                                           
(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share and adjusted loss from continuing operations per share are both calculated based on 38,253 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.  
                                           
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2023  
  Total
sales		   Gross
profit		   Operating
expenses		   Income tax
(benefit)
expense		   Tax
rate		   (Loss) income
from
continuing
operations		   Diluted
EPS (1) 		 
                                           
                                           
As reported $ 128,215   $ 48,085   $ 55,949     $ (1,196 )   (15.8 )%     $ (6,353 )   $ (0.17 )  
                                           
Amortization of intangibles   -     -     (5,482 )     891             4,591          
Restructuring charges   -     -     (736 )     74             662          
Transaction costs   -     -     (59 )     8             51          
Contingent consideration benefit   -     -     1,565       (335 )           (1,230 )        
Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses   -     -     (483 )     71             412          
Stock-based compensation   -     -     (2,772 )     572             2,200          
                                           
As adjusted $ 128,215   $ 48,085   $ 47,982     $ 85     20.3 %     $ 333     $ 0.01    
                                           
(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to the loss from continuing operations. Reported loss from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 37,164 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted income from continuing operations per share is calculated based on 38,086 diluted shares of common stock.  
                                           


CLARUS CORPORATION  
RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN  
 
(In thousands)  
             
  Three Months Ended  
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
             
             
Loss from continuing operations $ (5,493 )   $ (4,322 )  
             
Income tax benefit   (1,775 )     (862 )  
Other, net   (414 )     (226 )  
Interest income, net   (455 )     (8 )  
             
Operating loss   (8,137 )     (5,418 )  
             
Depreciation   1,045       1,080    
Amortization of intangibles   2,451       2,714    
             
EBITDA   (4,641 )     (1,624 )  
             
Restructuring charges   161       736    
Transaction costs   27       22    
Contingent consideration benefit   (125 )     -    
PFAS inventory reserve   716       -    
Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses   399       355    
Stock-based compensation   1,528       1,486    
             
Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,935 )   $ 975    
             
Sales $ 56,484     $ 57,937    
             
EBITDA margin   -8.2 %     -2.8 %  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   -3.4 %     1.7 %  
                 


CLARUS CORPORATION  
RECONCILIATION FROM LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN  
 
(In thousands)  
             
  Six Months Ended  
  June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
             
             
Loss from continuing operations $ (11,955 )   $ (6,353 )  
             
Income tax benefit   (2,626 )     (1,196 )  
Other, net   495       (302 )  
Interest income, net   (825 )     (13 )  
             
Operating loss   (14,911 )     (7,864 )  
             
Depreciation   2,071       2,019    
Amortization of intangibles   4,900       5,482    
             
EBITDA   (7,940 )     (363 )  
             
Restructuring charges   531       736    
Transaction costs   65       59    
Contingent consideration benefit   (125 )     (1,565 )  
PFAS inventory reserve   1,445       -    
Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses   3,401       483    
Stock-based compensation   2,706       2,772    
             
Adjusted EBITDA $ 83     $ 2,122    
             
Sales $ 125,795     $ 128,215    
             
EBITDA margin   -6.3 %     -0.3 %  
Adjusted EBITDA margin   0.1 %     1.7 %  
             



