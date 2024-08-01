Submit Release
Hub Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights:

  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the quarter
  • Second quarter revenue of $1.0 billion
  • Quarterly operating income of $40 million or 4.0% of revenue
  • Executing on Capital Allocation Plan by returning $48 million to shareholders year-to-date through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $33 million
  • Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $220 million and net debt/EBITDA of 0.3x (non-GAAP) as of June 30, 2024
  • Awarded Domestic Partner of the Year by Target®

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced second quarter 2024 net income of $29 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.47. Net income for second quarter 2023 was $47 million or $0.72 per diluted share.

“I am pleased with the team’s performance in the second quarter with Intermodal volume growth of 8% and the strong contribution from Final Mile, resulting in $1.0 billion of revenue. Although market conditions remain challenging, Hub Group benefitted from our disciplined market approach, recent diversification efforts, and strong balance sheet. We continue to enhance earnings stability and growth over the long term by focusing on yield management, our capital structure, and providing excellent service to our customers,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $986 million, down 5.2% from the $1,040 million reported in second quarter of 2023. Revenue was impacted by the freight market, lower revenue per load including fuel and accessorial revenue in Intermodal and Brokerage, partially offset by higher volumes in Intermodal and contributions from the Final Mile acquisition.

Purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $727 million were $36 million lower than prior year. Salaries and benefits of $142 million were comparable to prior year as we continue to manage headcount. Total legacy headcount, which excludes acquisition employees, drivers and warehouse employees, declined by 7%. Depreciation and amortization increased $2.4 million, or 40 basis points, due to the Final Mile acquisition. Insurance and claims increased by 20 basis points due to higher claim costs. General and administrative expenses increased 20 basis points as compared to prior year driven by costs associated with the Final Mile acquisition, partially offset by cost management efforts. Gain on sale was $0.4 million in the quarter.

Operating income for the second quarter was $40 million, or 4.0% of revenue, as compared to $62 million or 6.0% of revenue in the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $89 million and net debt/EBITDA (non-GAAP) was 0.3x for the quarter.

Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $561 million in the second quarter, down from $615 million in the prior year. Higher Intermodal volume and Dedicated revenue partially offset lower revenue per load, accessorial revenue and fuel revenue. ITS operating income was $14 million, or 2.4% of revenue, down from $32 million in the prior year.

Second quarter Logistics Segment revenue of $459 million increased $6 million from prior year, as higher Final Mile revenue more than offset lower revenue in our Brokerage business. Second quarter operating income was $26 million, or 5.6% of revenue, a decline of $4 million from prior year as positive contribution from the acquisition only partially offset lower Brokerage margin.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $14 million as we continued to invest in our tractor fleet, technology, and expansion of our multipurpose warehouse footprint. As of June 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $220 million. Year-to-date the company returned $48 million to shareholders through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $33 million.

2024 Outlook

We expect our 2024 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.75 to $2.05. We estimate revenue of approximately $4.0 to $4.3 billion for the full year. We continue to project an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and capital expenditures in the range of $45 million to $65 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. This non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group’s business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Hub Group, Inc. will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2024, to discuss our second quarter 2024 results. Hosting the conference call will be Phil Yeager, President, CEO and Vice Chairman. Also participating on the call will be Brian Alexander, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Kevin Beth, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI21706b737b064d989a92b2348172f8d3 to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers. An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's web site at www.hubgroup.com. This replay will be available for 30 days.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
     Three Months Ended June 30,        
     2024        2023  
    Amount   % of
Revenue 		     Amount    % of
Revenue 
Operating revenue $         986,495   100.0%   $    1,040,462   100.0%
Operating expenses:                  
Purchased transportation and warehousing   727,236   73.7%     763,609   73.4%
Salaries and benefits   141,856   14.4%     141,823   13.6%
Depreciation and amortization   37,772   3.8%     35,386   3.4%
Insurance and claims   12,639   1.3%     11,676   1.1%
General and administrative   27,877   2.8%     26,757   2.6%
Gain on sale of assets, net   (413 ) 0.0%     (859 ) -0.1%
Total operating expenses   946,967   96.0%     978,392   94.0%
Operating income   39,528   4.0%     62,070   6.0%
Other income (expense):                  
Interest expense, net   (1,881 ) -0.2%     (1,029 ) -0.1%
Other, net   (66 ) 0.0%     69   0.0%
Total other expense, net
   (1,947 ) -0.2%     (960 ) -0.1%
Income before provision for income taxes   37,581   3.8%     61,110   5.9%
Provision for income taxes   8,566   0.9%     14,605   1.4%
Net income $ 29,015       $ 46,505    
Earnings per share                   
Basic $ 0.48       $ 0.73    
Diluted $         0.47       $         0.72    
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding   60,710         64,074    
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding   61,108         64,586    


HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2024       2023   
    Amount    % of
Revenue 		     Amount    % of
Revenue
Operating revenue $         1,985,988   100.0%   $    2,192,727   100.0%

Operating expenses:		                  
Purchased transportation and warehousing   1,467,408   73.9%     1,630,540   74.4%
Salaries and benefits   286,352   14.4%     279,254   12.7%
Depreciation and amortization   76,103   3.8%     70,835   3.2%
Insurance and claims   25,257   1.3%     24,359   1.1%
General and administrative   55,111   2.8%     52,298   2.4%
Gain on sale of assets, net   (910 ) -0.1%     (4,834 ) -0.2%
Total operating expenses   1,909,321   96.1%     2,052,452   93.6%

Operating income		  
76,667		  
3.9%		    
140,275		  
6.4%
Other income (expense):                   
Interest expense, net   (4,387 ) -0.2%     (2,623 ) -0.1%
Other, net   (236 ) 0.0%     108   0.0%
Total other expense, net   (4,623 ) -0.2%     (2,515 ) -0.1%

Income before provision for income taxes		  
72,044		  
3.7%		    
137,760		  
6.3%

Provision for income taxes		  
15,976		  
0.8%		    
29,475		  
1.3%

Net income
$
56,068		      
$
108,285		    

Earnings per share
                  
Basic $ 0.92       $ 1.68    
Diluted $         0.91       $         1.66    
Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding   61,018         64,586    
Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding   61,387         65,132    

 

HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
 
    June 30,       December 31,  
    2024       2023  
    (unaudited)          
ASSETS              
CURRENT ASSETS:

              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,247     $ 187,270  
Accounts receivable trade, net   583,759       600,197  
Accounts receivable other   3,771       3,358  
Prepaid taxes   12,791       17,331  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,139       41,089  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   836,707       849,245  

Restricted investments		  
21,044		      
20,763
Property and equipment, net   759,779       791,692
Right-of-use assets - operating leases   196,465       210,742
Right-of-use assets - financing leases   1,538       2,522
Other intangibles, net   248,391       304,607
Goodwill   771,894       733,695
Other non-current assets   22,885       22,781
TOTAL ASSETS $         2,858,703     $         2,936,047


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:  
Accounts payable trade $ 325,569     $ 349,378  
Accounts payable other   24,143       14,471  
Accrued payroll   29,429       21,731  
Accrued other   111,874       121,253  
Lease liability - operating leases   40,142       44,690  
Lease liability - financing leases   805       1,579  
Current portion of long-term debt   103,192       105,108  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

   635,154       658,210  
Long-term debt   209,875       245,574  
Other non-current liabilities   53,213       55,287  
Lease liability - operating leases   163,669       177,699  
Lease liability - financing leases   664       865  
Deferred taxes   154,998       163,767  

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:		          
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
no shares issued or outstanding in 2024 and 2023.   -   -  
Common stock    
Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 72,303,228    
shares issued in 2024 and 75,524,189 shares issued in 2023;    
61,653,003 shares outstanding in 2024 and 62,200,921 shares outstanding in 2023.   723   755  
Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized;    
574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2024 and 2023.   6       6  
Additional paid-in capital   211,346       209,830  
Retained earnings   1,989,600       1,949,110  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (200 )     (129 )
Treasury stock; at cost, 10,650,225 shares in 2024      
and 13,323,268 shares in 2023   (560,345 )     (524,927 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   1,641,130       1,634,645  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $         2,858,703     $         2,936,047  


HUB GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 56,068     $ 108,285  
Adjustments to reconcile net income              
to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets   99,100       91,474  
Impairment of right-of-use asset   -       2,012  
Deferred taxes   (9,249 )     10,837  
Non-cash share-based compensation expense   9,433       10,615  
Gain on sale of assets, net   (910 )     (4,834 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:              
Restricted investments   (281 )     (2,197 )
Accounts receivable, net   15,784       103,270  
Prepaid taxes   4,537       1,729  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   19,697       17,469  
Other non-current assets   (1,503 )     (1,899 )
Accounts payable   (14,270 )     (55,085 )
Accrued expenses   (6,542 )     (47,700 )
Non-current liabilities   (21,399 )     (12,595 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   150,465       221,381  

Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment
  
5,750
      
15,135
  
Purchases of property and equipment   (31,255 )     (65,635 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   3,701       108  
Net cash used in investing activities   (21,804 )     (50,392 )

Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt		  
(53,233
)		    
(56,191
)
Purchase of treasury stock   (32,938 )     (100,026 )
Dividends paid   (15,230 )     -  
Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes   (8,664 )     (7,818 )
Finance lease payments   (1,217 )     (1,501 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt   15,618       50,289  
Net cash used in financing activities   (95,664 )     (115,247 )

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents		  
(20
)		    
45		  


Net increase in cash and cash equivalents		  

32,977		      

55,787		  
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period   187,270       286,642  
Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 220,247     $ 342,429  


HUB GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months
Ended June 30,
Operating Revenue   2024       2023  
Intermodal and Transportation Services $         561,033     $         614,632  
Logistics   459,088       453,549  
Inter-segment eliminations   (33,626 )     (27,719 )
Total operating revenue $         986,495     $    1,040,462  


  Three Months
Ended June 30,
Operating Income   2024       2023  
Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 13,639     $ 31,777  
Logistics   25,889       30,293  
Totaloperatingincome $ 39,528     $ 62,070  


  Three Months
Ended June 30,
Depreciation and Amortization   2024       2023  
Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 27,270     $ 27,117  
Logistics   10,502       8,269  
Total depreciation and amortization $ 37,772     $ 35,386  


HUB GROUP, INC.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Six Months
Ended June 30,
Operating Revenue 2024   2023
Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 1,113,066     $ 1,323,881  
Logistics   939,312       922,690  
Inter-segment eliminations   (66,390 )     (53,844 )
Total operating revenue $ 1,985,988     $ 2,192,727  


  Six Months
Ended June 30,
Operating Income   2024       2023  
Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 26,670     $ 80,981  
Logistics   49,997       59,294  
Total operating income $ 76,667     $ 140,275  


  Six Months
Ended June 30,
Depreciation and Amortization   2024       2023  
Intermodal and Transportation Services $         54,319     $         54,003  
Logistics   21,784       16,832  
Total depreciation and amortization $         76,103     $         70,835  


RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) AND NET DEBT / EBITDA LEVERAGE
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
                           
  2024   2024       2023    2023   2023   2023
  Q1   Q2       Q1   Q2   Q3   Q4
                           
Net Income $ 27,053   $ 29,015       $ 61,780   $ 46,505   $ 30,459   $ 28,785
Interest Expense, net   2,506     1,881         1,594     1,029     699     103
Depreciation and Amortization (2)   49,605     49,495         45,810     45,664     45,301     47,674
Provision for Income Taxes   7,410     8,566         14,870     14,605     11,209     992
EBITDA $ 86,574   $ 88,957       $ 124,054   $ 107,803   $ 87,668   $ 77,554
                           
EBITDA LTM (3) $ 359,599   $ 340,753                    
Net Debt (4) $ 141,524   $ 94,289                    
Net Debt / EBITDA LTM   0.4     0.3                    


(1)   By providing this non-GAAP measure of EBITDA and Net Debt / EBITDA Leverage, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented.
(2)   Includes depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets and amortization of right-of-use assets.
(3)   Last twelve months
(4)   Total debt (including finance leases) less cash and cash equivalents

