Hub Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Highlights:



Diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the quarter

Second quarter revenue of $1.0 billion

Quarterly operating income of $40 million or 4.0% of revenue

Executing on Capital Allocation Plan by returning $48 million to shareholders year-to-date through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $33 million

Strong balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $220 million and net debt/EBITDA of 0.3x (non-GAAP) as of June 30, 2024

Awarded Domestic Partner of the Year by Target®

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced second quarter 2024 net income of $29 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.47. Net income for second quarter 2023 was $47 million or $0.72 per diluted share.

“I am pleased with the team’s performance in the second quarter with Intermodal volume growth of 8% and the strong contribution from Final Mile, resulting in $1.0 billion of revenue. Although market conditions remain challenging, Hub Group benefitted from our disciplined market approach, recent diversification efforts, and strong balance sheet. We continue to enhance earnings stability and growth over the long term by focusing on yield management, our capital structure, and providing excellent service to our customers,” said Phil Yeager, Hub Group’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $986 million, down 5.2% from the $1,040 million reported in second quarter of 2023. Revenue was impacted by the freight market, lower revenue per load including fuel and accessorial revenue in Intermodal and Brokerage, partially offset by higher volumes in Intermodal and contributions from the Final Mile acquisition.

Purchased transportation and warehousing costs of $727 million were $36 million lower than prior year. Salaries and benefits of $142 million were comparable to prior year as we continue to manage headcount. Total legacy headcount, which excludes acquisition employees, drivers and warehouse employees, declined by 7%. Depreciation and amortization increased $2.4 million, or 40 basis points, due to the Final Mile acquisition. Insurance and claims increased by 20 basis points due to higher claim costs. General and administrative expenses increased 20 basis points as compared to prior year driven by costs associated with the Final Mile acquisition, partially offset by cost management efforts. Gain on sale was $0.4 million in the quarter.

Operating income for the second quarter was $40 million, or 4.0% of revenue, as compared to $62 million or 6.0% of revenue in the prior year. EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $89 million and net debt/EBITDA (non-GAAP) was 0.3x for the quarter.

Intermodal and Transportation Solutions (“ITS”) Segment revenue was $561 million in the second quarter, down from $615 million in the prior year. Higher Intermodal volume and Dedicated revenue partially offset lower revenue per load, accessorial revenue and fuel revenue. ITS operating income was $14 million, or 2.4% of revenue, down from $32 million in the prior year.

Second quarter Logistics Segment revenue of $459 million increased $6 million from prior year, as higher Final Mile revenue more than offset lower revenue in our Brokerage business. Second quarter operating income was $26 million, or 5.6% of revenue, a decline of $4 million from prior year as positive contribution from the acquisition only partially offset lower Brokerage margin.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $14 million as we continued to invest in our tractor fleet, technology, and expansion of our multipurpose warehouse footprint. As of June 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $220 million. Year-to-date the company returned $48 million to shareholders through dividend payments of $15 million and stock repurchases of $33 million.

2024 Outlook

We expect our 2024 diluted earnings per share will range from $1.75 to $2.05. We estimate revenue of approximately $4.0 to $4.3 billion for the full year. We continue to project an effective tax rate of approximately 24% and capital expenditures in the range of $45 million to $65 million for the full year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present certain non-GAAP financial measures. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures under GAAP, along with an explanation why management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide relevant and useful information. This non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. Further information on the risks that may affect Hub Group’s business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including those discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Hub Group, Inc. will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 1, 2024, to discuss our second quarter 2024 results. Hosting the conference call will be Phil Yeager, President, CEO and Vice Chairman. Also participating on the call will be Brian Alexander, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Kevin Beth, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please pre-register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI21706b737b064d989a92b2348172f8d3 to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN. On the day of the call, dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time and enter the unique participant PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers. An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's web site at www.hubgroup.com . This replay will be available for 30 days.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG) with over $4 billion in revenue, our nearly 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.

CONTACT: Lorna Williams, Investor Relations, lornawilliams@hubgroup.com

HUB GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Operating revenue $ 986,495 100.0% $ 1,040,462 100.0% Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 727,236 73.7% 763,609 73.4% Salaries and benefits 141,856 14.4% 141,823 13.6% Depreciation and amortization 37,772 3.8% 35,386 3.4% Insurance and claims 12,639 1.3% 11,676 1.1% General and administrative 27,877 2.8% 26,757 2.6% Gain on sale of assets, net (413 ) 0.0% (859 ) -0.1% Total operating expenses 946,967 96.0% 978,392 94.0% Operating income 39,528 4.0% 62,070 6.0% Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,881 ) -0.2% (1,029 ) -0.1% Other, net (66 ) 0.0% 69 0.0% Total other expense, net

(1,947 ) -0.2% (960 ) -0.1% Income before provision for income taxes 37,581 3.8% 61,110 5.9% Provision for income taxes 8,566 0.9% 14,605 1.4% Net income $ 29,015 $ 46,505 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.73 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.72 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,710 64,074 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 61,108 64,586





HUB GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Amount % of

Revenue Amount % of

Revenue Operating revenue $ 1,985,988 100.0% $ 2,192,727 100.0%

Operating expenses: Purchased transportation and warehousing 1,467,408 73.9% 1,630,540 74.4% Salaries and benefits 286,352 14.4% 279,254 12.7% Depreciation and amortization 76,103 3.8% 70,835 3.2% Insurance and claims 25,257 1.3% 24,359 1.1% General and administrative 55,111 2.8% 52,298 2.4% Gain on sale of assets, net (910 ) -0.1% (4,834 ) -0.2% Total operating expenses 1,909,321 96.1% 2,052,452 93.6%

Operating income

76,667

3.9%

140,275

6.4% Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (4,387 ) -0.2% (2,623 ) -0.1% Other, net (236 ) 0.0% 108 0.0% Total other expense, net (4,623 ) -0.2% (2,515 ) -0.1%

Income before provision for income taxes

72,044

3.7%

137,760

6.3%

Provision for income taxes

15,976

0.8%

29,475

1.3%

Net income

$

56,068

$

108,285

Earnings per share

Basic $ 0.92 $ 1.68 Diluted $ 0.91 $ 1.66 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 61,018 64,586 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 61,387 65,132





HUB GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,247 $ 187,270 Accounts receivable trade, net 583,759 600,197 Accounts receivable other 3,771 3,358 Prepaid taxes 12,791 17,331 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,139 41,089 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 836,707 849,245

Restricted investments

21,044

20,763 Property and equipment, net 759,779 791,692 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 196,465 210,742 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 1,538 2,522 Other intangibles, net 248,391 304,607 Goodwill 771,894 733,695 Other non-current assets 22,885 22,781 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,858,703 $ 2,936,047





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 325,569 $ 349,378 Accounts payable other 24,143 14,471 Accrued payroll 29,429 21,731 Accrued other 111,874 121,253 Lease liability - operating leases 40,142 44,690 Lease liability - financing leases 805 1,579 Current portion of long-term debt 103,192 105,108 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



635,154 658,210 Long-term debt 209,875 245,574 Other non-current liabilities 53,213 55,287 Lease liability - operating leases 163,669 177,699 Lease liability - financing leases 664 865 Deferred taxes 154,998 163,767

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2024 and 2023. - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized; 72,303,228 shares issued in 2024 and 75,524,189 shares issued in 2023; 61,653,003 shares outstanding in 2024 and 62,200,921 shares outstanding in 2023. 723 755 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 574,903 shares issued and outstanding in both 2024 and 2023. 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 211,346 209,830 Retained earnings 1,989,600 1,949,110 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (200 ) (129 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 10,650,225 shares in 2024 and 13,323,268 shares in 2023 (560,345 ) (524,927 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,641,130 1,634,645 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,858,703 $ 2,936,047





HUB GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 56,068 $ 108,285 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of intangibles and right-of-use assets 99,100 91,474 Impairment of right-of-use asset - 2,012 Deferred taxes (9,249 ) 10,837 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 9,433 10,615 Gain on sale of assets, net (910 ) (4,834 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments (281 ) (2,197 ) Accounts receivable, net 15,784 103,270 Prepaid taxes 4,537 1,729 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,697 17,469 Other non-current assets (1,503 ) (1,899 ) Accounts payable (14,270 ) (55,085 ) Accrued expenses (6,542 ) (47,700 ) Non-current liabilities (21,399 ) (12,595 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 150,465 221,381

Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment



5,750



15,135

Purchases of property and equipment (31,255 ) (65,635 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 3,701 108 Net cash used in investing activities (21,804 ) (50,392 )

Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt

(53,233

)

(56,191

) Purchase of treasury stock (32,938 ) (100,026 ) Dividends paid (15,230 ) - Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (8,664 ) (7,818 ) Finance lease payments (1,217 ) (1,501 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 15,618 50,289 Net cash used in financing activities (95,664 ) (115,247 )

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(20

)

45



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



32,977



55,787 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 187,270 286,642 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 220,247 $ 342,429





HUB GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months

Ended June 30, Operating Revenue 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 561,033 $ 614,632 Logistics 459,088 453,549 Inter-segment eliminations (33,626 ) (27,719 ) Total operating revenue $ 986,495 $ 1,040,462





Three Months

Ended June 30, Operating Income 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 13,639 $ 31,777 Logistics 25,889 30,293 Totaloperatingincome $ 39,528 $ 62,070





Three Months

Ended June 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 27,270 $ 27,117 Logistics 10,502 8,269 Total depreciation and amortization $ 37,772 $ 35,386





HUB GROUP, INC.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY SEGMENT (in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months

Ended June 30, Operating Revenue 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 1,113,066 $ 1,323,881 Logistics 939,312 922,690 Inter-segment eliminations (66,390 ) (53,844 ) Total operating revenue $ 1,985,988 $ 2,192,727





Six Months

Ended June 30, Operating Income 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 26,670 $ 80,981 Logistics 49,997 59,294 Total operating income $ 76,667 $ 140,275





Six Months

Ended June 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2024 2023 Intermodal and Transportation Services $ 54,319 $ 54,003 Logistics 21,784 16,832 Total depreciation and amortization $ 76,103 $ 70,835





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (1) AND NET DEBT / EBITDA LEVERAGE (in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Q1 Q2 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net Income $ 27,053 $ 29,015 $ 61,780 $ 46,505 $ 30,459 $ 28,785 Interest Expense, net 2,506 1,881 1,594 1,029 699 103 Depreciation and Amortization (2) 49,605 49,495 45,810 45,664 45,301 47,674 Provision for Income Taxes 7,410 8,566 14,870 14,605 11,209 992 EBITDA $ 86,574 $ 88,957 $ 124,054 $ 107,803 $ 87,668 $ 77,554 EBITDA LTM (3) $ 359,599 $ 340,753 Net Debt (4) $ 141,524 $ 94,289 Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 0.4 0.3



