Xenon to Report Q2 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

Conference Call and webcast scheduled at 4:30 pm ET

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced it will report its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 8, 2024.



Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Webcast: Pre-register here Dial-In: (800) 715-9871 toll-free, or (646) 307-1963 for international callers Conference ID: 1631616

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of the Xenon website. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will remain available for approximately one month. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of people living with neurological and psychiatric disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, our lead Kv7 channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Chad Fugere

Vice President, Investor Relations

(857) 675-7275

investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(617) 671-9238

media@xenon-pharma.com