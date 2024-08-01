Submit Release
T2 Biosystems to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced plans to participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August 2024:

  • Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 10:30am ET.
  • Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference, virtual participation. Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 1:00pm ET.

Interested parties may access live and recorded webcasts of the presentations on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.t2biosystems.com.

About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2Biothreat™ Panel, and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the U.S. T2Resistance Panel, the Candida auris test, and the T2Lyme™ Panel. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

Investor Contact:
Philip Trip Taylor, Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinIR.com
415-937-5406


