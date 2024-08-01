Paylocity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Q4 2024 Recurring & Other Revenue of $324.7 million, up 15% year-over-year



Q4 2024 Total Revenue of $357.3 million, up 16% year-over-year

FY 2024 Recurring & Other Revenue of $1,281.7 million, up 17% year-over-year

FY 2024 Total Revenue of $1,402.5 million, up 19% year-over-year

Repurchased 1.1 million shares of common stock for $150.0 million during Q4 2024

Co-CEO Steve Beauchamp to transition to Executive Chairman on August 5, 2024; Toby Williams to remain President and assume position of sole CEO

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, which ended June 30, 2024.

“Our position as the most modern HCM provider drove strong financial results in fiscal 24, as we ended the year with 19% total revenue growth, 17% recurring & other revenue growth, and a significant increase in profitability. Our financial performance in fiscal 24 was supported by 8% year-over-year client growth to 39,050 clients, and 8% growth in average revenue per client – while also focusing on efficiency and productivity across our organization. We continue to attach more product at time of sale, and have realized increased success selling back into existing clients as our modern workforce products continue to resonate across our entire client base, with Learning Management, Recognition & Rewards, and Employee Voice seeing particular success. In addition to healthy revenue and profitability growth in fiscal 24, in Q4 we also returned capital to shareholders by repurchasing $150 million of our stock. As we close fiscal 24, I would like to thank all of our employees for their efforts supporting our clients, and congratulate our teams for another successful year. We enter fiscal 25 with a high degree of confidence in our ability to execute against our multi-year goal of $2 billion in total revenue,” said Toby Williams, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity.

Key Recent Achievements

FY 2024 Recurring & other revenue of $1,281.7 million, up 17% year-over-year.

FY 2024 Total revenue of $1,402.5 million, up 19% year-over-year.

FY 2024 GAAP net income increased 47% to $206.8 million from $140.8 million in FY 2023 and $3.63 per diluted share from $2.49 in FY 2023.

FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased 35% to $505.6 million from $375.2 million in FY 2023, or 36.0% of Total revenue compared to 31.9% in FY 2023.

FY 2024 Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, increased 29% to $384.7 million from $298.6 million in FY 2023, or 30.0% of Recurring and other revenue compared to 27.2% in FY 2023.

FY 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities increased 36% to $384.7 million from $282.7 million in FY 2023, or 27.4% of Total revenue compared to 24.1% in FY 2023.

FY 2024 Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, increased 42% to $305.9 million from $215.8 million in FY 2023, or 21.8% of Total revenue compared to 18.4% in FY 2023.

FY 2024 Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, increased 33% to $185.1 million from $139.2 million in FY 2023, or 14.4% of Recurring and other revenue compared to 12.7% in FY 2023.

Ending FY 2024 Cash and cash equivalents balance of $401.8 million.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $357.3 million, an increase of 16% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Recurring & other revenue was $324.7 million, an increase of 15% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $62.9 million and non-GAAP operating income was $96.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to GAAP operating income of $49.4 million and non-GAAP operating income of $84.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $48.8 million or $0.86 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 based on 56.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $37.3 million or $0.66 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 based on 56.7 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $120.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $100.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, was $87.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 compared to $74.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $1,402.5 million, an increase of 19% from fiscal year 2023.

Recurring & other revenue was $1,281.7 million, an increase of 17% from fiscal year 2023.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $260.1 million and non-GAAP operating income was $421.9 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to GAAP operating income of $155.0 million and non-GAAP operating income of $320.9 million in fiscal year 2023.



Net Income:

GAAP net income was $206.8 million or $3.63 per share for fiscal year 2024, based on 57.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $140.8 million or $2.49 per share for fiscal year 2023 based on 56.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.



Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $505.6 million for fiscal year 2024 compared to $375.2 million for fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, was $384.7 million for fiscal year 2024 compared to $298.6 million for fiscal year 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $401.8 million at the end of fiscal year 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fiscal year 2024 was $384.7 million compared to $282.7 million for fiscal year 2023.

Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $305.9 million or 21.8% of Total revenue for fiscal year 2024.

Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, was $185.1 million or 14.4% of Recurring and other revenue for fiscal year 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 1, 2024, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2025:

Recurring and other revenue is expected to be in the range of $325.5 million to $330.5 million, which represents approximately 12.5% growth over fiscal year 2024 first quarter recurring and other revenue.

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $353.5 million to $358.5 million, which represents approximately 12.1% growth over fiscal year 2024 first quarter total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $116.5 million to $120.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $88.5 million to $92.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2025:

Recurring and other revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.405 billion to $1.420 billion, which represents approximately 10.2% growth over fiscal year 2024 recurring and other revenue.

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.512 billion to $1.527 billion, which represents approximately 8.3% growth over fiscal year 2024 total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $533.0 million to $543.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $426.0 million to $436.0 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in our guidance to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete the reconciliations is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HCM and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures when reporting its financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing and non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP total research and development margin, non-GAAP general and administrative and non-GAAP general and administrative margin, free cash flow and free cash flow margin, certain of which are included in this release. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated in the same manner as Adjusted EBITDA and is further adjusted to eliminate interest income on funds held for clients. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding interest income on funds held for clients is Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients divided by recurring and other revenue. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs and certain acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as described in the preceding sentence divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP sales and marketing by total revenues. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs paid and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP total research and development margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP total research and development by total revenues. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of certain acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is calculated by dividing non-GAAP general and administrative expense by total revenues. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated by dividing free cash flow by total revenues. Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients is defined in the same manner as free cash flow but also excludes interest income on funds held for clients. Free cash flow margin excluding interest income on funds held for clients is calculated by dividing free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients by recurring and other revenue. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance, long-term financial targets, future share repurchases and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the general economic conditions in regions in which Paylocity does business, changes in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; Paylocity’s ability to leverage AI Assist and other forms of artificial intelligence and machine learning in its technology, which may be constrained by current and future laws, regulations, interpretive positions or standards governing new and evolving technologies and ethical considerations that could restrict or impose burdensome and costly requirements on its ability to continue to leverage data in innovative ways; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; challenges related to cybersecurity threats and evolving cybersecurity regulations; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; Paylocity’s reliance on third party payroll partners in foreign jurisdictions in its Blue Marble business; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or a threat actor gains unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; the possibility that Paylocity may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 4, 2023. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2023 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,767 $ 401,811 Accounts receivable, net 25,085 32,997 Deferred contract costs 78,109 97,859 Prepaid expenses and other 35,061 39,765 Total current assets before funds held for clients 427,022 572,432 Funds held for clients 2,621,415 2,952,060 Total current assets 3,048,437 3,524,492 Capitalized internal-use software, net 86,127 116,412 Property and equipment, net 64,069 60,640 Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,067 33,792 Intangible assets, net 34,527 28,291 Goodwill 102,054 108,937 Long-term deferred contract costs 294,222 348,003 Long‑term prepaid expenses and other 6,331 7,077 Deferred income tax assets 15,846 17,816 Total assets $ 3,695,680 $ 4,245,460 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,153 $ 8,638 Accrued expenses 143,287 158,311 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 149,440 166,949 Client fund obligations 2,625,355 2,950,411 Total current liabilities 2,774,795 3,117,360 Long-term operating lease liabilities 62,471 46,814 Other long-term liabilities 3,731 6,398 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,820 41,824 Total liabilities $ 2,852,817 $ 3,212,396 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024; 55,912 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 55,514 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 380,632 360,488 Retained earnings 466,690 673,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,515 ) (936 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 842,863 $ 1,033,064 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,695,680 $ 4,245,460





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 282,026 $ 324,739 $ 1,098,036 $ 1,281,680 Interest income on funds held for clients 26,427 32,548 76,562 120,835 Total revenues 308,453 357,287 1,174,598 1,402,515 Cost of revenues 96,706 116,880 367,039 441,729 Gross profit 211,747 240,407 807,559 960,786 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 75,895 88,014 296,716 334,954 Research and development 40,549 44,203 163,994 178,333 General and administrative 45,951 45,281 191,823 187,406 Total operating expenses 162,395 177,498 652,533 700,693 Operating income 49,352 62,909 155,026 260,093 Other income 2,617 5,573 3,588 16,922 Income before income taxes 51,969 68,482 158,614 277,015 Income tax expense 14,715 19,663 17,792 70,249 Net income $ 37,254 $ 48,819 $ 140,822 $ 206,766 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (2,275 ) (243 ) (2,212 ) 3,579 Comprehensive income $ 34,979 $ 48,576 $ 138,610 $ 210,345 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.87 $ 2.53 $ 3.68 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.86 $ 2.49 $ 3.63 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 55,864 56,209 55,706 56,214 Diluted 56,665 56,890 56,596 56,976

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and twelve months ended June 30 are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Cost of revenues $ 3,750 $ 4,156 $ 18,446 $ 20,350 Sales and marketing 7,967 7,446 38,376 37,010 Research and development 8,020 8,017 38,719 38,483 General and administrative 12,276 10,280 58,964 56,603 Total stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises $ 32,013 $ 29,899 $ 154,505 $ 152,446





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2022 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 90,777 $ 140,822 $ 206,766 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Stock-based compensation expense 96,202 147,300 146,032 Depreciation and amortization expense 50,218 60,866 76,426 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (7,180 ) 13,540 27,835 Provision for credit losses 311 1,245 1,565 Net amortization of premiums (accretion of discounts) on available-for-sale securities 381 (5,412 ) (4,378 ) Other 503 1,682 (962 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,605 ) (9,407 ) (8,186 ) Deferred contract costs (73,263 ) (80,781 ) (70,337 ) Prepaid expenses and other (14,767 ) (3,994 ) (5,829 ) Accounts payable 2,553 (1,554 ) 2,423 Accrued expenses and other 16,923 18,416 13,315 Net cash provided by operating activities 155,053 282,723 384,670 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other (433,962 ) (598,895 ) (304,465 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 116,848 446,751 294,438 Capitalized internal-use software costs (34,515 ) (45,004 ) (60,726 ) Purchases of property and equipment (18,069 ) (21,910 ) (18,028 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (107,576 ) — (12,031 ) Other investing activities (2,500 ) (1,104 ) (1,079 ) Net cash used in investing activities (479,774 ) (220,162 ) (101,891 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 2,228,038 (1,362,421 ) 325,056 Borrowings under credit facility 50,000 — — Repayment of credit facility (50,000 ) — — Repurchases of common shares — — (150,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 14,103 16,916 19,143 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (69,761 ) (88,312 ) (52,549 ) Other financing activities (87 ) (885 ) (72 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,172,293 (1,434,702 ) 141,578 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,847,572 (1,372,141 ) 424,357 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 1,945,881 3,793,453 2,421,312 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of year $ 3,793,453 $ 2,421,312 $ 2,845,669 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 2,052 $ — $ 1,118 Liabilities assumed for acquisitions $ 4,581 $ 117 $ 378 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 311 $ 404 $ 494 Cash paid for income taxes $ 11 $ 1,359 $ 47,619 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,756 $ 288,767 $ 401,811 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 3,653,697 2,132,545 2,443,858 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 3,793,453 $ 2,421,312 $ 2,845,669

Paylocity Holding Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit $ 211,747 $ 240,407 $ 807,559 $ 960,786 Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs 8,936 12,775 31,440 45,246 Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 1,853 2,064 7,414 7,907 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 3,750 4,156 18,446 20,350 Other items (1) — 469 19 469 Adjusted gross profit $ 226,286 $ 259,871 $ 864,878 $ 1,034,758





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP Operating income: Operating income $ 49,352 $ 62,909 $ 155,026 $ 260,093 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 32,013 29,899 154,505 152,446 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,637 2,577 10,948 10,436 Other items (2) — 940 446 (1,091 ) Non-GAAP Operating income $ 84,002 $ 96,325 $ 320,925 $ 421,884





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP Net income: Net income $ 37,254 $ 48,819 $ 140,822 $ 206,766 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 32,013 29,899 154,505 152,446 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,637 2,577 10,948 10,436 Other items (2) — 940 446 (1,091 ) Income tax effect on adjustments (3) 2,896 1,832 (15,003 ) 5,493 Non-GAAP Net income $ 74,800 $ 84,067 $ 291,718 $ 374,050





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Calculation of Non-GAAP Net income per share: Non-GAAP Net income $ 74,800 $ 84,067 $ 291,718 $ 374,050 Diluted weighted-average number of common shares 56,665 56,890 56,596 56,976 Non-GAAP Net income per share $ 1.32 $ 1.48 $ 5.15 $ 6.57





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients Net income $ 37,254 $ 48,819 $ 140,822 $ 206,766 Interest expense 188 190 752 758 Income tax expense (benefit) 14,715 19,663 17,792 70,249 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,385 20,647 60,866 76,426 EBITDA 68,542 89,319 220,232 354,199 Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 32,013 29,899 154,505 152,446 Other items (2) — 940 446 (1,091 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 100,555 $ 120,158 $ 375,183 $ 505,554 Interest income on funds held for clients $ (26,427 ) $ (32,548 ) $ (76,562 ) $ (120,835 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding interest income on funds held for clients $ 74,128 $ 87,610 $ 298,621 $ 384,719





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP sales and marketing: Sales and marketing $ 75,895 $ 88,014 $ 296,716 $ 334,954 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 7,967 7,446 38,376 37,010 Less: Other items (4) — — 22 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 67,928 $ 80,568 $ 258,318 $ 297,944





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total research and development: Research and development $ 40,549 $ 44,203 $ 163,994 $ 178,333 Add: Capitalized internal-use software costs 14,278 16,225 45,004 60,726 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 8,020 8,017 38,719 38,483 Less: Other items (4) — 229 399 741 Non-GAAP total research and development $ 46,807 $ 52,182 $ 169,880 $ 199,835





Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP general and administrative: General and administrative $ 45,951 $ 45,281 $ 191,823 $ 187,406 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises 12,276 10,280 58,964 56,603 Less: Amortization of certain acquired intangibles 784 513 3,534 2,529 Less: Other items (5) — 242 6 (2,301 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 32,891 $ 34,246 $ 129,319 $ 130,575





Year Ended

June 30, 2023 2024 Reconciliation of Free cash flow and Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 282,723 $ 384,670 Capitalized internal-use software costs (45,004 ) (60,726 ) Purchases of property and equipment (21,910 ) (18,028 ) Free cash flow $ 215,809 $ 305,916 Interest income on funds held for clients (76,562 ) (120,835 ) Free cash flow excluding interest income on funds held for clients $ 139,247 $ 185,081

(1) Represents acquisition-related costs and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(2) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs, lease exit activity and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(3) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items, which include acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs, lease exit activity and severance costs related to certain roles that have been eliminated. We exclude one-off severance costs that we incur as part of the normal course of our business operations.

(4) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs.

(5) Represents acquisition and nonrecurring transaction-related costs and lease exit activity.