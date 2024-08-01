Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,425 in the last 365 days.

DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Second quarter sales were $171.2 million, up 3% sequentially and down 9% vs. Q2 2023
  • Net income was $6.3 million, while net income attributable to DMC was $4.0 million
  • Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA* attributable to DMC was $19.4 million, up 16% sequentially and down 39% vs. Q2 2023
  • Total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $24.4 million, or 14.3% of sales

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“All three of our businesses delivered on key financial and operational objectives during the second quarter,” said Michael Kuta, president and CEO. “These accomplishments led to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA that were above the high end of our guidance.”

“We made significant progress at Arcadia, our architectural building products business,” Kuta added. “While construction spending across its key markets remains weak, Arcadia’s sales of $69.7 million were better than anticipated, reflecting solid execution by the entire Arcadia organization.

“Arcadia’s sales results, combined with ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiencies and streamline its cost structure, helped fuel a significant rebound in margins. Second quarter gross margin of 33.2% was up 600-basis-points versus the first quarter and approached the 34.7% reported in last year’s second quarter, when Arcadia delivered its strongest gross margin since its December 2021 acquisition by DMC. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8% as compared with 9.5% in the first quarter, and 20.8% in the year-ago second quarter.”

Second quarter sales at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business, were $76.2 million, down 2% sequentially and down 10% versus last year’s second quarter. The declines reflect softer demand in Dyna’s core U.S. onshore market, where well completions fell 4% sequentially following a 7% sequential drop in the first quarter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 11.5% versus 13.5% in the first quarter and 23.0% in the year-ago second quarter.

“We expect well completions will remain soft during the second half of 2024, and Dyna has adjusted its cost structure to align with anticipated activity levels,” Kuta said. “These adjustments, coupled with automation initiatives and product enhancements, are expected to drive improved EBITDA margins during the back half of the year.

“NobelClad, our composite metals business, reported sales of $25.2 million, up 2% versus last year’s second quarter, and down 6% sequentially. A favorable project mix led to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, up from 21.9% in the first quarter and 21.8% in the year-ago second quarter. NobelClad’s order backlog increased to $64 million from $52 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting the impact of a record order from the petrochemical industry. NobelClad is pursuing additional large order opportunities and is reporting continued strong demand for its Cylindra™ cryogenic transition joints.

“I am encouraged by the accomplishments at each of our businesses during the second quarter,” Kuta continued. “Arcadia’s execution is driving improved lead times and customer service, which is helping mitigate the impact of a weak market. Dyna remains the technology leader in the well perforating sector, and its operational excellence initiatives are expected to improve its profitability in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, NobelClad continues to extend its position as a leader in the global composite-metal manufacturing industry.”

Kuta added, “Our focus remains on evaluating options to drive improved value for DMC’s stockholders, and we look forward to providing an update on our efforts when appropriate.”

Summary Second Quarter Results

  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 171,179     $ 166,869     $ 188,664       3 %     (9) %
Gross profit percentage   27.1 %     25.4 %     32.8 %            
SG&A* $ 27,122     $ 28,203     $ 29,226       (4) %     (7) %
Net income $ 6,293     $ 2,319     $ 17,526       171 %     (64) %
Net income attributable to DMC $ 4,012     $ 2,563     $ 13,703       57 %     (71) %
Diluted net income per share attributable to DMC $ 0.24     $ 0.01     $ 0.70       2,300 %     (66) %
Adjusted net income attributable to DMC $ 5,675     $ 4,167     $ 14,131       36 %     (60) %
Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.29     $ 0.21     $ 0.72       38 %     (60) %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 19,420     $ 16,683     $ 31,776       16 %     (39) %
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 24,398     $ 19,045     $ 38,370       28 %     (36) %
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin   14.3 %     11.4 %     20.3 %            

*SG&A in the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $573 of CEO transition expenses

Arcadia

  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 69,748     $ 61,925     $ 79,158       13 %     (12) %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC $ 7,467     $ 3,544     $ 9,892       111 %     (25) %
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation $ 12,445     $ 5,906     $ 16,486       111 %     (25) %
Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin   17.8 %     9.5 %     20.8 %            
  • Sequential adjusted EBITDA recovery driven by higher sales on fixed overhead and streamlining of cost structure

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 76,210     $ 78,122     $ 84,754       (2) %     (10) %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,752     $ 10,539     $ 19,461       (17) %     (55) %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   11.5 %     13.5 %     23.0 %                
  • Sales and margin declines reflect softer well-completion activity and continued pricing pressure in North America

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 25,221     $ 26,822     $ 24,752       (6) %     2 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,722     $ 5,880     $ 5,407       (3) %     6 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin   22.7 %     21.9 %     21.8 %            
  • Rolling 12-month bookings were $110.1 million versus $108.4 million at the end of the prior-year second quarter; and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.0.

Third Quarter 2024 Guidance

Measure Expected Range
Sales  
DMC Consolidated $158M - $168M
Arcadia $64M - $68M
DynaEnergetics $70M - $74M
NobelClad $24M - $26M
Adjusted EBITDA  
Arcadia before NCI allocation $10M - $12M
Arcadia after NCI allocation $6M - $7M
DynaEnergetics $9M - $10M
NobelClad $3M - $4M
Corporate Unallocated ~ ($3M)
Attributable to DMC $15M - $18M
Full-Year 2024 Guidance on Select Items  
Depreciation and amortization $35M - $36M
Interest expense $8M - $9M
Annualized effective tax rate 30% - 32%
Capital expenditures $16M - $20M


Conference call information
The conference call will begin today at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=07VusKiV

Webcast participants should access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglobal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for six months.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

  • EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the tables below).
  • Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance.
  • Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.
  • Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
  • Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.

Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance, including the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC’s GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.

Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.

About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: http://www.dmcglobal.com

Safe Harbor Language
Except for the historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including third quarter 2024 guidance on sales, adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, tax rate, and capital expenditures; our expectation regarding well completions in the second half of 2024 and that initiatives and product enhancements at DynaEnergetics will strengthen its EBITDA margins during the second half of 2024; and our expectation that we will provide details on our options for driving improved shareholder value at a future date. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, the markets in which we operate, anticipated costs and the ability to achieve goals. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and statements, including but not limited to: our ability to realize sales from our backlog; our ability to obtain new contracts at attractive prices; the execution of purchase commitments by our customers, and our ability to successfully deliver on those purchase commitments; the size and timing of customer orders and shipments; the timely completion of contracts; changes to customer orders; product pricing and margins; fluctuations in customer demand; our ability to successfully navigate slowdowns in market activity or execute and capitalize upon growth opportunities; the success of DynaEnergetics’ product, technology, and margin enhancement initiatives; our ability to successfully protect our technology and intellectual property and the costs associated with these efforts; consolidation among DynaEnergetics’ customers; fluctuations in foreign currencies; fluctuations in tariffs and quotas; the cost and availability of energy; the cyclicality of our business; competitive factors; the timing and size of expenditures; the timing and price of metal and other raw material; the adequacy of local labor supplies at our facilities; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; current or future limits on manufacturing capacity at our various operations; government actions or other changes in laws and regulations; the availability and cost of funds; our ability to access our borrowing capacity under our credit facility; geopolitical and economic instability, including recessions, depressions, wars or other military actions; inflation; supply chain delays and disruptions; transportation disruptions; general economic conditions, both domestic and foreign, impacting our business and the business of our customers and the end-market users we serve; the potential effects of activist stockholder actions and actions that we may take to discourage takeover attempts, as well as the other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. We do not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:
Geoff High, Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924

 
DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
NET SALES $ 171,179     $ 166,869     $ 188,664       3 %     (9) %
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD   124,766       124,517       126,774       %     (2) %
Gross profit   46,413       42,352       61,890       10 %     (25) %
Gross profit percentage   27.1 %     25.4 %     32.8 %                
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                          
General and administrative expenses   15,623       15,980       17,526       (2) %     (11) %
Selling and distribution expenses   11,499       12,223       11,700       (6) %     (2) %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,307       5,292       5,667       %     (6) %
Strategic review expenses   2,020       2,169             (7) %     100 %
Restructuring expenses   279                   100 %     100 %
Total costs and expenses   34,728       35,664       34,893       (3) %      
OPERATING INCOME   11,685       6,688       26,997       75 %     (57) %
OTHER EXPENSE:                          
Other expense, net   (284 )     (409 )     (439 )     (31) %     (35) %
Interest expense, net   (2,316 )     (2,317 )     (2,432 )     %     (5) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   9,085       3,962       24,126       129 %     (62) %
INCOME TAX PROVISION   2,792       1,643       6,600       70 %     (58) %
NET INCOME   6,293       2,319       17,526       171 %     (64) %
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   2,281       (244 )     3,823       1,035 %     (40) %
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 4,012     $ 2,563     $ 13,703       57 %     (71) %
NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS                        
Basic $ 0.24     $ 0.01     $ 0.70       2,300 %     (66) %
Diluted $ 0.24     $ 0.01     $ 0.70       2,300 %     (66) %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:                          
Basic   19,659,908       19,610,644       19,497,871       %     1 %
Diluted   19,671,169       19,622,455       19,504,963       %     1 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

  Three months ended
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 4,012     $ 2,563     $ 13,703  
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest   793       (2,307 )     112  
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 4,805     $ 256     $ 13,815  
                       


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
(unaudited)
 
  Six months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Year-on-year 
NET SALES $ 338,048     $ 373,005       (9) %
COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD   249,283       258,904       (4) %
Gross profit   88,765       114,101       (22) %
Gross profit percentage   26.3 %     30.6 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:              
General and administrative expenses   31,603       44,026       (28) %
Selling and distribution expenses   23,722       24,524       (3) %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   10,599       11,334       (6) %
Strategic review expenses   4,189             100 %
Restructuring expenses   279             100 %
Total costs and expenses   70,392       79,884       (12) %
OPERATING INCOME   18,373       34,217       (46) %
OTHER EXPENSE:              
Other expense, net   (693 )     (639 )     8 %
Interest expense, net   (4,633 )     (4,813 )     (4) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   13,047       28,765       (55) %
INCOME TAX PROVISION   4,435       9,100       (51) %
NET INCOME   8,612       19,665       (56) %
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   2,037       5,053       (60) %
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,575     $ 14,612       (55) %
NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS              
Basic $ 0.25     $ 0.69       (64) %
Diluted $ 0.25     $ 0.69       (64) %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:              
Basic   19,635,716       19,477,576       1 %
Diluted   19,647,005       19,485,863       1 %

Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share

  Six months ended
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders $ 6,575     $ 14,612  
Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest   (1,514 )     (1,026 )
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest $ 5,061     $ 13,586  
               


DMC GLOBAL INC.
SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Arcadia
 
  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential    Year-on-year 
Net sales $ 69,748     $ 61,925     $ 79,158       13 %     (12) %
Gross profit   23,157       16,813       27,459       38 %     (16) %
Gross profit percentage   33.2 %     27.2 %     34.7 %       %       %
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                 %       %
General and administrative expenses   7,765       7,656       8,206       1 %     (5) %
Selling and distribution expenses   4,116       4,468       4,021       (8) %     2 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,278       5,277       5,652       %     (7) %
Restructuring expenses   279                   100 %     100 %
Operating income (loss)   5,719       (588 )     9,580       1,073 %     (40) %
Adjusted EBITDA   12,445       5,906       16,486       111 %     (25) %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (4,978 )     (2,362 )     (6,594 )     111 %     (25) %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 7,467     $ 3,544     $ 9,892       111 %     (25) %


  Six months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Year-on-year 
Net sales $ 131,673     $ 159,496       (17) %
Gross profit   39,970       49,553       (19) %
Gross profit percentage   30.4 %     31.1 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:              
General and administrative expenses   15,421       16,063       (4) %
Selling and distribution expenses   8,584       9,473       (9) %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   10,555       11,304       (7) %
Restructuring expenses   279             100 %
Operating income   5,131       12,713       (60) %
Adjusted EBITDA   18,351       26,956       (32) %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (7,340 )     (10,782 )     (32) %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 11,011     $ 16,174       (32) %
                       

DynaEnergetics

 
  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 76,210     $ 78,122     $ 84,754       (2) %     (10) %
Gross profit   15,133       16,971       26,552       (11) %     (43) %
Gross profit percentage   19.9 %     21.7 %     31.3 %                
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                          
General and administrative expenses   3,011       2,891       3,577       4 %     (16) %
Selling and distribution expenses   5,041       5,223       5,227       (3) %     (4) %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   29       15       15       93 %     93 %
Operating income   7,052       8,842       17,733       (20) %     (60) %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,752     $ 10,539     $ 19,461       (17) %     (55) %


  Six months ended   Change 
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Year-on-year 
Net sales $ 154,332     $ 166,722       (7) %
Gross profit   32,104       50,989       (37) %
Gross profit percentage   20.8 %     30.6 %        
COSTS AND EXPENSES:              
General and administrative expenses   5,903       9,774       (40) %
Selling and distribution expenses   10,263       10,284       %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   44       30       47 %
Operating income   15,894       30,901       (49) %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,291     $ 34,416       (44) %
                       

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 25,221     $ 26,822     $ 24,752       (6) %     2 %
Gross profit   8,222       8,644       8,021       (5) %     3 %
Gross profit percentage   32.6 %     32.2 %     32.4 %                
COSTS AND EXPENSES:                          
General and administrative expenses   1,023       1,074       949       (5) %     8 %
Selling and distribution expenses   2,267       2,470       2,365       (8) %     (4) %
Operating income   4,932       5,100       4,707       (3) %     5 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,722     $ 5,880     $ 5,407       (3) %     6 %


  Six months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Net sales $ 52,043     $ 46,787       11 %
Gross profit   16,866       13,804       22 %
Gross profit percentage   32.4 %     29.5 %    
COSTS AND EXPENSES:          
General and administrative expenses   2,096       1,872       12 %
Selling and distribution expenses   4,738       4,604       3 %
Operating income   10,032       7,328       37 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,602     $ 8,768       32 %
                       


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in Thousands)
 
          Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Dec 31, 2023   Year-end
  (unaudited)            
ASSETS              
               
Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,567     $ 31,040       (53) %
Marketable securities         12,619       (100) %
Accounts receivable, net   118,247       106,205       11 %
Inventories   174,791       166,712       5 %
Prepaid expenses and other   13,270       10,236       30 %
               
Total current assets   320,875       326,812       (2) %
               
Property, plant and equipment, net   128,189       129,267       (1) %
Goodwill   141,725       141,725        
Purchased intangible assets, net   184,658       195,260       (5) %
Other long-term assets   94,038       91,431       3 %
               
Total assets $ 869,485     $ 884,495       (2) %
               
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
               
Accounts payable $ 62,594     $ 40,202       56 %
Contract liabilities   16,401       21,621       (24) %
Accrued income taxes   13,917       12,810       9 %
Current portion of long-term debt   2,500       15,000       (83) %
Other current liabilities   31,266       36,828       (15) %
               
Total current liabilities   126,678       126,461       %
               
Long-term debt   81,612       100,851       (19) %
Deferred tax liabilities   1,935       1,956       (1) %
Other long-term liabilities   56,191       57,172       (2) %
Redeemable noncontrolling interest   187,080       187,760       %
Stockholders’ equity   415,989       410,295       1 %
               
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 869,485     $ 884,495       (2) %
                       


DMC GLOBAL INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
 
  Three months ended   Six months ended
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:                
Net income $ 6,293     $ 2,319     $ 17,526     $ 8,612     $ 19,665  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                  
Depreciation   3,431       3,419       3,434       6,850       6,834  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,307       5,292       5,667       10,599       11,334  
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   217       190       133       407       271  
Stock-based compensation   1,782       1,549       1,699       3,331       6,726  
Deferred income taxes   (746 )     (546 )     482       (1,292 )     660  
Other   197       (985 )     (28 )     (788 )     (433 )
Change in working capital, net   (14,138 )     2,202       (17,434 )     (11,936 )     (26,513 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   2,343       13,440       11,479       15,783       18,544  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:                
Investment in marketable securities               (2,414 )           (2,414 )
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities         3,000             3,000        
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities         9,619             9,619        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment   (2,547 )     (2,968 )     (2,896 )     (5,515 )     (5,122 )
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment   100                   100        
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (2,447 )     9,651       (5,310 )     7,204       (7,536 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Repayments on term loan   (625 )     (117,500 )     (3,750 )     (118,125 )     (10,000 )
Borrowings on term loan         50,000             50,000        
Borrowings on revolving loans   6,700       70,450             77,150        
Repayments on revolving loans   (10,075 )     (30,450 )           (40,525 )      
Payment of debt issuance costs         (2,735 )           (2,735 )      
Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder   (1,547 )     (3,125 )     (3,711 )     (4,672 )     (6,311 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors   132             212       132       212  
Treasury stock purchases   (16 )     (936 )     (14 )     (952 )     (2,171 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (5,431 )     (34,296 )     (7,263 )     (39,727 )     (18,270 )
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH   (342 )     609       171       267       842  
                   
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   (5,877 )     (10,596 )     (923 )     (16,473 )     (6,420 )
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period   20,444       31,040       19,647       31,040       25,144  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period $ 14,567     $ 20,444     $ 18,724     $ 14,567     $ 18,724  
                                       


DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
 
DMC Global
 
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
 
  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Net income   6,293       2,319       17,526       171 %     (64) %
Interest expense, net   2,316       2,317       2,432       %     (5) %
Income tax provision   2,792       1,643       6,600       70 %     (58) %
Depreciation   3,431       3,419       3,434       %     %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,307       5,292       5,667       %     (6) %
EBITDA   20,139       14,990       35,659       34 %     (44) %
Stock-based compensation   1,676       1,477       1,699       13 %     (1) %
Strategic review expenses   2,020       2,169             (7) %     100 %
Restructuring expenses   279                   100 %     100 %
CEO transition expenses               573       %     (100) %
Other expense, net   284       409       439       (31) %     (35) %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,398     $ 19,045     $ 38,370       28 %     (36) %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (4,978 )     (2,362 )     (6,594 )     111 %     (25) %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 19,420     $ 16,683     $ 31,776       16 %     (39) %


  Six months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Net income $ 8,612     $ 19,665       (56) %
Interest expense, net   4,633       4,813       (4) %
Income tax provision   4,435       9,100       (51) %
Depreciation   6,850       6,834       %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   10,599       11,334       (6) %
EBITDA   35,129       51,746       (32) %
Stock-based compensation   3,153       6,726       (53) %
Strategic review expenses   4,189             100 %
Restructuring expenses   279             100 %
CEO transition expenses         3,538       (100) %
Other expense, net   693       639       8 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,443     $ 62,649       (31) %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (7,340 )     (10,782 )     (32) %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 36,103     $ 51,867       (30) %
                       


DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
 
*Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
 
  Three months ended June 30, 2024
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 4,012     $ 0.20  
Strategic review expenses, net of tax   1,538       0.08  
Restructuring expenses, net of tax   125       0.01  
As adjusted $ 5,675     $ 0.29  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,671,169

  Three months ended March 31, 2024
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 2,563     $ 0.13  
Strategic review expenses, net of tax   1,604       0.08  
As adjusted $ 4,167     $ 0.21  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,622,455

  Three months ended June 30, 2023
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 13,703     $ 0.70  
CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax   428       0.02  
As adjusted $ 14,131     $ 0.72  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,504,963

  Six months ended June 30, 2024
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 6,575     $ 0.33  
Strategic review expenses, net of tax   3,142       0.16  
Restructuring expenses, net of tax   125       0.01  
As adjusted $ 9,842     $ 0.50  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,647,005

  Six months ended June 30, 2023
  Amount   Per Share (1)
Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders* $ 14,612     $ 0.75  
CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax   5,663       0.29  
As adjusted $ 20,275     $ 1.04  

(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,485,863


 
DMC GLOBAL INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
(Amounts in Thousands)
(unaudited)
 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
 
Arcadia
 
  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023    Sequential     Year-on-year 
Operating income (loss), as reported $ 5,719     $ (588 )   $ 9,580       1,073 %     (40) %
Adjustments:                          
Depreciation   888       875       889       1 %     %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   5,278       5,277       5,652       %     (7) %
Stock-based compensation   281       342       323       (18) %     (13) %
Restructuring expenses   279                   100 %     100 %
CEO transition expenses               42       %     (100) %
Adjusted EBITDA   12,445       5,906       16,486       111 %     (25) %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (4,978 )   $ (2,362 )   $ (6,594 )     111 %     (25) %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 7,467     $ 3,544     $ 9,892       111 %     (25) %


  Six months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 5,131     $ 12,713       (60) %
Adjustments:              
Depreciation   1,763       1,706       3 %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   10,555       11,304       (7) %
Stock-based compensation   623       902       (31) %
Restructuring expenses   279             100 %
CEO transition expenses         331       (100) %
Adjusted EBITDA   18,351       26,956       (32) %
Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest   (7,340 )   $ (10,782 )     (32) %
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc. $ 11,011     $ 16,174       (32) %
                       

DynaEnergetics

  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential
   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 7,052     $ 8,842     $ 17,733       (20) %     (60) %
Adjustments:                          
Depreciation   1,671       1,682       1,713       (1) %     (2) %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   29       15       15       93 %     93 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,752     $ 10,539     $ 19,461       (17) %     (55) %


  Six months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 15,894     $ 30,901       (49) %
Adjustments:              
Depreciation   3,353       3,485       (4) %
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   44       30       47 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,291     $ 34,416       (44) %
                       

NobelClad

  Three months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Mar 31, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Sequential   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 4,932     $ 5,100     $ 4,707       (3) %     5 %
Adjustments:                      
Depreciation   790       780       700       1       13 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,722     $ 5,880     $ 5,407       (3) %     6 %


  Six months ended   Change
  Jun 30, 2024   Jun 30, 2023   Year-on-year
Operating income, as reported $ 10,032     $ 7,328       37 %
Adjustments:          
Depreciation   1,570       1,440       9 %
Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,602     $ 8,768       32 %

Primary Logo

You just read:

DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more