DMC Global Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

- Second quarter sales were $171.2 million, up 3% sequentially and down 9% vs. Q2 2023
- Net income was $6.3 million, while net income attributable to DMC was $4.0 million
- Adjusted net income attributable to DMC* was $5.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA* attributable to DMC was $19.4 million, up 16% sequentially and down 39% vs. Q2 2023
- Total adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of non-controlling interest (NCI), was $24.4 million, or 14.3% of sales
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
“All three of our businesses delivered on key financial and operational objectives during the second quarter,” said Michael Kuta, president and CEO. “These accomplishments led to consolidated sales and adjusted EBITDA that were above the high end of our guidance.”
“We made significant progress at Arcadia, our architectural building products business,” Kuta added. “While construction spending across its key markets remains weak, Arcadia’s sales of $69.7 million were better than anticipated, reflecting solid execution by the entire Arcadia organization.
“Arcadia’s sales results, combined with ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiencies and streamline its cost structure, helped fuel a significant rebound in margins. Second quarter gross margin of 33.2% was up 600-basis-points versus the first quarter and approached the 34.7% reported in last year’s second quarter, when Arcadia delivered its strongest gross margin since its December 2021 acquisition by DMC. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8% as compared with 9.5% in the first quarter, and 20.8% in the year-ago second quarter.”
Second quarter sales at DynaEnergetics, DMC’s energy products business, were $76.2 million, down 2% sequentially and down 10% versus last year’s second quarter. The declines reflect softer demand in Dyna’s core U.S. onshore market, where well completions fell 4% sequentially following a 7% sequential drop in the first quarter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 11.5% versus 13.5% in the first quarter and 23.0% in the year-ago second quarter.
“We expect well completions will remain soft during the second half of 2024, and Dyna has adjusted its cost structure to align with anticipated activity levels,” Kuta said. “These adjustments, coupled with automation initiatives and product enhancements, are expected to drive improved EBITDA margins during the back half of the year.
“NobelClad, our composite metals business, reported sales of $25.2 million, up 2% versus last year’s second quarter, and down 6% sequentially. A favorable project mix led to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%, up from 21.9% in the first quarter and 21.8% in the year-ago second quarter. NobelClad’s order backlog increased to $64 million from $52 million at the end of the first quarter, reflecting the impact of a record order from the petrochemical industry. NobelClad is pursuing additional large order opportunities and is reporting continued strong demand for its Cylindra™ cryogenic transition joints.
“I am encouraged by the accomplishments at each of our businesses during the second quarter,” Kuta continued. “Arcadia’s execution is driving improved lead times and customer service, which is helping mitigate the impact of a weak market. Dyna remains the technology leader in the well perforating sector, and its operational excellence initiatives are expected to improve its profitability in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, NobelClad continues to extend its position as a leader in the global composite-metal manufacturing industry.”
Kuta added, “Our focus remains on evaluating options to drive improved value for DMC’s stockholders, and we look forward to providing an update on our efforts when appropriate.”
Summary Second Quarter Results
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|171,179
|$
|166,869
|$
|188,664
|3
|%
|(9)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|27.1
|%
|25.4
|%
|32.8
|%
|SG&A*
|$
|27,122
|$
|28,203
|$
|29,226
|(4)
|%
|(7)
|%
|Net income
|$
|6,293
|$
|2,319
|$
|17,526
|171
|%
|(64)
|%
|Net income attributable to DMC
|$
|4,012
|$
|2,563
|$
|13,703
|57
|%
|(71)
|%
|Diluted net income per share attributable to DMC
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.70
|2,300
|%
|(66)
|%
|Adjusted net income attributable to DMC
|$
|5,675
|$
|4,167
|$
|14,131
|36
|%
|(60)
|%
|Adjusted diluted net income per share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.72
|38
|%
|(60)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC
|$
|19,420
|$
|16,683
|$
|31,776
|16
|%
|(39)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation
|$
|24,398
|$
|19,045
|$
|38,370
|28
|%
|(36)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin
|14.3
|%
|11.4
|%
|20.3
|%
*SG&A in the three months ended June 30, 2023 included $573 of CEO transition expenses
Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|69,748
|$
|61,925
|$
|79,158
|13
|%
|(12)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC
|$
|7,467
|$
|3,544
|$
|9,892
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation
|$
|12,445
|$
|5,906
|$
|16,486
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA before NCI allocation margin
|17.8
|%
|9.5
|%
|20.8
|%
-
Sequential adjusted EBITDA recovery driven by higher sales on fixed overhead and streamlining of cost structure
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|76,210
|$
|78,122
|$
|84,754
|(2)
|%
|(10)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,752
|$
|10,539
|$
|19,461
|(17)
|%
|(55)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|11.5
|%
|13.5
|%
|23.0
|%
-
Sales and margin declines reflect softer well-completion activity and continued pricing pressure in North America
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|25,221
|$
|26,822
|$
|24,752
|(6)
|%
|2
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,722
|$
|5,880
|$
|5,407
|(3)
|%
|6
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|22.7
|%
|21.9
|%
|21.8
|%
-
Rolling 12-month bookings were $110.1 million versus $108.4 million at the end of the prior-year second quarter; and the book-to-bill ratio was 1.0.
Third Quarter 2024 Guidance
|Measure
|Expected Range
|Sales
|DMC Consolidated
|$158M - $168M
|Arcadia
|$64M - $68M
|DynaEnergetics
|$70M - $74M
|NobelClad
|$24M - $26M
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Arcadia before NCI allocation
|$10M - $12M
|Arcadia after NCI allocation
|$6M - $7M
|DynaEnergetics
|$9M - $10M
|NobelClad
|$3M - $4M
|Corporate Unallocated
|~ ($3M)
|Attributable to DMC
|$15M - $18M
|Full-Year 2024 Guidance on Select Items
|Depreciation and amortization
|$35M - $36M
|Interest expense
|$8M - $9M
|Annualized effective tax rate
|30% - 32%
|Capital expenditures
|$16M - $20M
*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures that we use in operational and financial decision making. Non-GAAP financial measures include the following:
- EBITDA: defined as net income (loss) plus net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA: excludes from EBITDA stock-based compensation, restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance (as further described in the tables below).
- Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.: excludes the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to the 40% redeemable noncontrolling interest in Arcadia Products.
- Adjusted EBITDA for DMC business segments: defined as operating income (loss) plus depreciation, amortization, allocated stock-based compensation (if applicable), restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing operating performance.
- Adjusted net income (loss): defined as net income (loss) attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share: defined as diluted earnings per share attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders (exclusive of adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest) plus restructuring expenses and asset impairment charges (if applicable) and, when appropriate, nonrecurring items that management does not utilize in assessing DMC’s operating performance.
- Net debt: defined as total debt less total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
- Free-cash flow: defined as cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities less net acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.
Management believes providing these additional financial measures is useful to investors in understanding the Company’s operating performance, including the effects of restructuring, impairment, and other nonrecurring charges, as well as its liquidity. Management typically monitors the business utilizing the above non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP results, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, and certain management incentive awards are based, in part, on these measures. The presence of non-GAAP financial measures in this report is not intended to suggest that such measures be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or as superior to, DMC’s GAAP information, and investors are cautioned that the non-GAAP financial measures are limited in their usefulness.
Because not all companies use identical calculations, DMC’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. However, these measures can still be useful in evaluating the company’s performance against its peer companies because management believes the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with greater GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, eliminating the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance.
About DMC Global Inc.
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: http://www.dmcglobal.com
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|NET SALES
|$
|171,179
|$
|166,869
|$
|188,664
|3
|%
|(9)
|%
|COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD
|124,766
|124,517
|126,774
|—
|%
|(2)
|%
|Gross profit
|46,413
|42,352
|61,890
|10
|%
|(25)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|27.1
|%
|25.4
|%
|32.8
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|15,623
|15,980
|17,526
|(2)
|%
|(11)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|11,499
|12,223
|11,700
|(6)
|%
|(2)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,307
|5,292
|5,667
|—
|%
|(6)
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|2,020
|2,169
|—
|(7)
|%
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses
|279
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Total costs and expenses
|34,728
|35,664
|34,893
|(3)
|%
|—
|OPERATING INCOME
|11,685
|6,688
|26,997
|75
|%
|(57)
|%
|OTHER EXPENSE:
|Other expense, net
|(284
|)
|(409
|)
|(439
|)
|(31)
|%
|(35)
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(2,316
|)
|(2,317
|)
|(2,432
|)
|—
|%
|(5)
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|9,085
|3,962
|24,126
|129
|%
|(62)
|%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|2,792
|1,643
|6,600
|70
|%
|(58)
|%
|NET INCOME
|6,293
|2,319
|17,526
|171
|%
|(64)
|%
|Less: Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|2,281
|(244
|)
|3,823
|1,035
|%
|(40)
|%
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|4,012
|$
|2,563
|$
|13,703
|57
|%
|(71)
|%
|NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|Basic
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.70
|2,300
|%
|(66)
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.70
|2,300
|%
|(66)
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|19,659,908
|19,610,644
|19,497,871
|—
|%
|1
|%
|Diluted
|19,671,169
|19,622,455
|19,504,963
|—
|%
|1
|%
Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share
|Three months ended
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders
|$
|4,012
|$
|2,563
|$
|13,703
|Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|793
|(2,307
|)
|112
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|4,805
|$
|256
|$
|13,815
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
|(unaudited)
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|NET SALES
|$
|338,048
|$
|373,005
|(9)
|%
|COST OF PRODUCTS SOLD
|249,283
|258,904
|(4)
|%
|Gross profit
|88,765
|114,101
|(22)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|26.3
|%
|30.6
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|31,603
|44,026
|(28)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|23,722
|24,524
|(3)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|10,599
|11,334
|(6)
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|4,189
|—
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses
|279
|—
|100
|%
|Total costs and expenses
|70,392
|79,884
|(12)
|%
|OPERATING INCOME
|18,373
|34,217
|(46)
|%
|OTHER EXPENSE:
|Other expense, net
|(693
|)
|(639
|)
|8
|%
|Interest expense, net
|(4,633
|)
|(4,813
|)
|(4)
|%
|INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|13,047
|28,765
|(55)
|%
|INCOME TAX PROVISION
|4,435
|9,100
|(51)
|%
|NET INCOME
|8,612
|19,665
|(56)
|%
|Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|2,037
|5,053
|(60)
|%
|NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|$
|6,575
|$
|14,612
|(55)
|%
|NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO DMC GLOBAL INC. STOCKHOLDERS
|Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.69
|(64)
|%
|Diluted
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.69
|(64)
|%
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|19,635,716
|19,477,576
|1
|%
|Diluted
|19,647,005
|19,485,863
|1
|%
Reconciliation to net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest for purposes of calculating earnings per share
|Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders
|$
|6,575
|$
|14,612
|Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(1,514
|)
|(1,026
|)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders after adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|$
|5,061
|$
|13,586
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
|SEGMENT STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|69,748
|$
|61,925
|$
|79,158
|13
|%
|(12)
|%
|Gross profit
|23,157
|16,813
|27,459
|38
|%
|(16)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|33.2
|%
|27.2
|%
|34.7
|%
|%
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|%
|%
|General and administrative expenses
|7,765
|7,656
|8,206
|1
|%
|(5)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|4,116
|4,468
|4,021
|(8)
|%
|2
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,278
|5,277
|5,652
|—
|%
|(7)
|%
|Restructuring expenses
|279
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Operating income (loss)
|5,719
|(588
|)
|9,580
|1,073
|%
|(40)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|12,445
|5,906
|16,486
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(4,978
|)
|(2,362
|)
|(6,594
|)
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|7,467
|$
|3,544
|$
|9,892
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|131,673
|$
|159,496
|(17)
|%
|Gross profit
|39,970
|49,553
|(19)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|30.4
|%
|31.1
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|15,421
|16,063
|(4)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|8,584
|9,473
|(9)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|10,555
|11,304
|(7)
|%
|Restructuring expenses
|279
|—
|100
|%
|Operating income
|5,131
|12,713
|(60)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|18,351
|26,956
|(32)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(7,340
|)
|(10,782
|)
|(32)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|11,011
|$
|16,174
|(32)
|%
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|76,210
|$
|78,122
|$
|84,754
|(2)
|%
|(10)
|%
|Gross profit
|15,133
|16,971
|26,552
|(11)
|%
|(43)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|19.9
|%
|21.7
|%
|31.3
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|3,011
|2,891
|3,577
|4
|%
|(16)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|5,041
|5,223
|5,227
|(3)
|%
|(4)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|29
|15
|15
|93
|%
|93
|%
|Operating income
|7,052
|8,842
|17,733
|(20)
|%
|(60)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,752
|$
|10,539
|$
|19,461
|(17)
|%
|(55)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|154,332
|$
|166,722
|(7)
|%
|Gross profit
|32,104
|50,989
|(37)
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|20.8
|%
|30.6
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|5,903
|9,774
|(40)
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|10,263
|10,284
|—
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|44
|30
|47
|%
|Operating income
|15,894
|30,901
|(49)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19,291
|$
|34,416
|(44)
|%
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|25,221
|$
|26,822
|$
|24,752
|(6)
|%
|2
|%
|Gross profit
|8,222
|8,644
|8,021
|(5)
|%
|3
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|32.6
|%
|32.2
|%
|32.4
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|1,023
|1,074
|949
|(5)
|%
|8
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|2,267
|2,470
|2,365
|(8)
|%
|(4)
|%
|Operating income
|4,932
|5,100
|4,707
|(3)
|%
|5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,722
|$
|5,880
|$
|5,407
|(3)
|%
|6
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Net sales
|$
|52,043
|$
|46,787
|11
|%
|Gross profit
|16,866
|13,804
|22
|%
|Gross profit percentage
|32.4
|%
|29.5
|%
|COSTS AND EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|2,096
|1,872
|12
|%
|Selling and distribution expenses
|4,738
|4,604
|3
|%
|Operating income
|10,032
|7,328
|37
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,602
|$
|8,768
|32
|%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Dec 31, 2023
|Year-end
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|14,567
|$
|31,040
|(53)
|%
|Marketable securities
|—
|12,619
|(100)
|%
|Accounts receivable, net
|118,247
|106,205
|11
|%
|Inventories
|174,791
|166,712
|5
|%
|Prepaid expenses and other
|13,270
|10,236
|30
|%
|Total current assets
|320,875
|326,812
|(2)
|%
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|128,189
|129,267
|(1)
|%
|Goodwill
|141,725
|141,725
|—
|Purchased intangible assets, net
|184,658
|195,260
|(5)
|%
|Other long-term assets
|94,038
|91,431
|3
|%
|Total assets
|$
|869,485
|$
|884,495
|(2)
|%
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|62,594
|$
|40,202
|56
|%
|Contract liabilities
|16,401
|21,621
|(24)
|%
|Accrued income taxes
|13,917
|12,810
|9
|%
|Current portion of long-term debt
|2,500
|15,000
|(83)
|%
|Other current liabilities
|31,266
|36,828
|(15)
|%
|Total current liabilities
|126,678
|126,461
|—
|%
|Long-term debt
|81,612
|100,851
|(19)
|%
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,935
|1,956
|(1)
|%
|Other long-term liabilities
|56,191
|57,172
|(2)
|%
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|187,080
|187,760
|—
|%
|Stockholders’ equity
|415,989
|410,295
|1
|%
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and stockholders’ equity
|$
|869,485
|$
|884,495
|(2)
|%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Three months ended
|Six months ended
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|6,293
|$
|2,319
|$
|17,526
|$
|8,612
|$
|19,665
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|3,431
|3,419
|3,434
|6,850
|6,834
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,307
|5,292
|5,667
|10,599
|11,334
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|217
|190
|133
|407
|271
|Stock-based compensation
|1,782
|1,549
|1,699
|3,331
|6,726
|Deferred income taxes
|(746
|)
|(546
|)
|482
|(1,292
|)
|660
|Other
|197
|(985
|)
|(28
|)
|(788
|)
|(433
|)
|Change in working capital, net
|(14,138
|)
|2,202
|(17,434
|)
|(11,936
|)
|(26,513
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,343
|13,440
|11,479
|15,783
|18,544
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Investment in marketable securities
|—
|—
|(2,414
|)
|—
|(2,414
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|—
|3,000
|—
|3,000
|—
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|—
|9,619
|—
|9,619
|—
|Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
|(2,547
|)
|(2,968
|)
|(2,896
|)
|(5,515
|)
|(5,122
|)
|Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
|100
|—
|—
|100
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(2,447
|)
|9,651
|(5,310
|)
|7,204
|(7,536
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayments on term loan
|(625
|)
|(117,500
|)
|(3,750
|)
|(118,125
|)
|(10,000
|)
|Borrowings on term loan
|—
|50,000
|—
|50,000
|—
|Borrowings on revolving loans
|6,700
|70,450
|—
|77,150
|—
|Repayments on revolving loans
|(10,075
|)
|(30,450
|)
|—
|(40,525
|)
|—
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|—
|(2,735
|)
|—
|(2,735
|)
|—
|Distributions to redeemable noncontrolling interest holder
|(1,547
|)
|(3,125
|)
|(3,711
|)
|(4,672
|)
|(6,311
|)
|Net proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees and directors
|132
|—
|212
|132
|212
|Treasury stock purchases
|(16
|)
|(936
|)
|(14
|)
|(952
|)
|(2,171
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(5,431
|)
|(34,296
|)
|(7,263
|)
|(39,727
|)
|(18,270
|)
|EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH
|(342
|)
|609
|171
|267
|842
|NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(5,877
|)
|(10,596
|)
|(923
|)
|(16,473
|)
|(6,420
|)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of the period
|20,444
|31,040
|19,647
|31,040
|25,144
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of the period
|$
|14,567
|$
|20,444
|$
|18,724
|$
|14,567
|$
|18,724
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
|DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|(unaudited)
|DMC Global
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Net income
|6,293
|2,319
|17,526
|171
|%
|(64)
|%
|Interest expense, net
|2,316
|2,317
|2,432
|—
|%
|(5)
|%
|Income tax provision
|2,792
|1,643
|6,600
|70
|%
|(58)
|%
|Depreciation
|3,431
|3,419
|3,434
|—
|%
|—
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,307
|5,292
|5,667
|—
|%
|(6)
|%
|EBITDA
|20,139
|14,990
|35,659
|34
|%
|(44)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|1,676
|1,477
|1,699
|13
|%
|(1)
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|2,020
|2,169
|—
|(7)
|%
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses
|279
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|CEO transition expenses
|—
|—
|573
|—
|%
|(100)
|%
|Other expense, net
|284
|409
|439
|(31)
|%
|(35)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24,398
|$
|19,045
|$
|38,370
|28
|%
|(36)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(4,978
|)
|(2,362
|)
|(6,594
|)
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|19,420
|$
|16,683
|$
|31,776
|16
|%
|(39)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Net income
|$
|8,612
|$
|19,665
|(56)
|%
|Interest expense, net
|4,633
|4,813
|(4)
|%
|Income tax provision
|4,435
|9,100
|(51)
|%
|Depreciation
|6,850
|6,834
|—
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|10,599
|11,334
|(6)
|%
|EBITDA
|35,129
|51,746
|(32)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|3,153
|6,726
|(53)
|%
|Strategic review expenses
|4,189
|—
|100
|%
|Restructuring expenses
|279
|—
|100
|%
|CEO transition expenses
|—
|3,538
|(100)
|%
|Other expense, net
|693
|639
|8
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|43,443
|$
|62,649
|(31)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(7,340
|)
|(10,782
|)
|(32)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|36,103
|$
|51,867
|(30)
|%
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
|DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Adjusted Net Income* and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|*Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders prior to the adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest
|Three months ended June 30, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|4,012
|$
|0.20
|Strategic review expenses, net of tax
|1,538
|0.08
|Restructuring expenses, net of tax
|125
|0.01
|As adjusted
|$
|5,675
|$
|0.29
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,671,169
|Three months ended March 31, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|2,563
|$
|0.13
|Strategic review expenses, net of tax
|1,604
|0.08
|As adjusted
|$
|4,167
|$
|0.21
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,622,455
|Three months ended June 30, 2023
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|13,703
|$
|0.70
|CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax
|428
|0.02
|As adjusted
|$
|14,131
|$
|0.72
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,504,963
|Six months ended June 30, 2024
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|6,575
|$
|0.33
|Strategic review expenses, net of tax
|3,142
|0.16
|Restructuring expenses, net of tax
|125
|0.01
|As adjusted
|$
|9,842
|$
|0.50
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,647,005
|Six months ended June 30, 2023
|Amount
|Per Share (1)
|Net income attributable to DMC Global Inc. stockholders*
|$
|14,612
|$
|0.75
|CEO transition expenses and accelerated stock-based compensation, net of tax
|5,663
|0.29
|As adjusted
|$
|20,275
|$
|1.04
(1) Calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 19,485,863
|DMC GLOBAL INC.
|RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS TO MOST
|DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS
|(Amounts in Thousands)
|(unaudited)
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|Arcadia
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income (loss), as reported
|$
|5,719
|$
|(588
|)
|$
|9,580
|1,073
|%
|(40)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|888
|875
|889
|1
|%
|—
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|5,278
|5,277
|5,652
|—
|%
|(7)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|281
|342
|323
|(18)
|%
|(13)
|%
|Restructuring expenses
|279
|—
|—
|100
|%
|100
|%
|CEO transition expenses
|—
|—
|42
|—
|%
|(100)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|12,445
|5,906
|16,486
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(4,978
|)
|$
|(2,362
|)
|$
|(6,594
|)
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|7,467
|$
|3,544
|$
|9,892
|111
|%
|(25)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|5,131
|$
|12,713
|(60)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|1,763
|1,706
|3
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|10,555
|11,304
|(7)
|%
|Stock-based compensation
|623
|902
|(31)
|%
|Restructuring expenses
|279
|—
|100
|%
|CEO transition expenses
|—
|331
|(100)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|18,351
|26,956
|(32)
|%
|Less: adjusted EBITDA attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|(7,340
|)
|$
|(10,782
|)
|(32)
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA attributable to DMC Global Inc.
|$
|11,011
|$
|16,174
|(32)
|%
DynaEnergetics
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|7,052
|$
|8,842
|$
|17,733
|(20)
|%
|(60)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|1,671
|1,682
|1,713
|(1)
|%
|(2)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|29
|15
|15
|93
|%
|93
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|8,752
|$
|10,539
|$
|19,461
|(17)
|%
|(55)
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|15,894
|$
|30,901
|(49)
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|3,353
|3,485
|(4)
|%
|Amortization of purchased intangible assets
|44
|30
|47
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19,291
|$
|34,416
|(44)
|%
NobelClad
|Three months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Mar 31, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Sequential
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|4,932
|$
|5,100
|$
|4,707
|(3)
|%
|5
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|790
|780
|700
|1
|13
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,722
|$
|5,880
|$
|5,407
|(3)
|%
|6
|%
|Six months ended
|Change
|Jun 30, 2024
|Jun 30, 2023
|Year-on-year
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|10,032
|$
|7,328
|37
|%
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation
|1,570
|1,440
|9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|11,602
|$
|8,768
|32
|%