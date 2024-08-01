Dosimeter Market to Reach $2.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The dosimeter market is driven by increasing radiation safety regulations and technological advancements in monitoring devices. However, high costs and complexity of advanced dosimeters pose restraints. Opportunities lie in emerging markets and the integration of IoT for real-time monitoring solutions.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dosimeter Market by Type (Electronic personal dosimeters, Thermoluminescent dosimeters, Film badge dosimeters and Optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dosimeters), Application (Active and Passive), End Use Industry (Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Mining, Manufacturing and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the dosimeter market was valued at $1.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $2.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The dosimeter market is expanding rapidly as a result of increased radiation safety awareness, stringent regulatory requirements, and technological improvements. Trends include integrating digital and smart dosimetry technologies, real-time data processing, and wireless connectivity to improve accuracy and ease of use. The expanding healthcare sector, increasing demand for radiation monitoring at nuclear power plants, and the spread of technological gadgets boost the market growth. Furthermore, the expanding use of dosimeters in industrial applications and an increased emphasis on occupational health and safety are driving market growth. Advancements in semiconductor technology and the development of portable, user-friendly dosimeters contribute toward the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.4 billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Region. Drivers Growing Demand in Consumer Electronics Rising Use in Automotive Applications Advancements in Telecommunication Infrastructure Opportunities Expansion in Renewable Energy Systems Restraint High Initial Costs

Segment Highlights



By type, the Electronic personal dosimeters dominated the market in 2023. due to their advanced features and versatility. They provide real-time monitoring and accurate dose readings, which are essential for ensuring safety in radiation-exposed environments. These dosimeters are increasingly popular in healthcare, nuclear power, and industrial sectors because they offer user-friendly interfaces, connectivity with data management systems, and compliance with stringent safety regulations. Their ability to provide instant alerts and detailed dose records makes them the preferred choice over traditional dosimeter types.

By application, active segment dominated the market in 2023 due to its capability to provide real-time radiation exposure monitoring, offering immediate feedback and alerts. This feature is crucial in environments where radiation levels can change rapidly, such as in healthcare settings, nuclear facilities, and emergency response scenarios. Active dosimeters are equipped with advanced technology that allows continuous data collection and transmission to monitoring systems, facilitating timely decision-making and enhanced safety protocols. Their ease of use, accuracy, and ability to integrate with digital platforms for comprehensive dose tracking make them more attractive compared to passive dosimeters, which only provide cumulative exposure data after use.

By end use industry, healthcare segment dominated the market in 2023 due to the critical need for radiation monitoring and safety in medical imaging, radiotherapy, and nuclear medicine. With the increasing use of diagnostic imaging techniques such as X-rays, CT scans, and radiation therapy for cancer treatment, healthcare facilities prioritize the protection of staff and patients from excessive radiation exposure. Regulatory requirements for radiation safety and the rising adoption of advanced dosimetry solutions in hospitals and clinics further drive demand in this sector. The emphasis on maintaining compliance with safety standards and enhancing patient care ensures continued growth and dominance of healthcare in the dosimeter market.

Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific dominated the dosimeter market in 2023 owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and South Korea have increased concerns about occupational safety and radiation exposure, necessitating robust monitoring solutions. The region's developing healthcare sector, coupled with increasing investments in nuclear power and research, further fuels the demand for dosimeters across medical diagnostics, radiation therapy, and nuclear facilities. Additionally, stringent regulatory frameworks and growing awareness of radiation hazards propel market growth as organizations prioritize compliance and safety standards. Moreover, technological advancements and the adoption of digital dosimetry solutions in Asia-Pacific countries enhance market penetration and operational efficiency, attracting investments from global players seeking to capitalize on the region's expanding market opportunities.

Players: -

Landauer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Mirion Technologies

Ludlum Measurements

Canberra

Unfors RaySafe

IBA Dosimetry

Biodex Medical Systems

Tracerco

Arrow-Tech Delta Electronics

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dosimeter market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

On May 8, 2023: The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) implemented stricter regulations for radiation exposure monitoring in healthcare, nuclear power plants, and industrial settings. The new regulations mandate the use of advanced dosimeters with real-time monitoring capabilities, automatic data logging, and remote dose management. This move is expected to drive the demand for technologically advanced dosimeter solutions with enhanced safety and data management features.

On May 19, 2023: The European Commission allocated €30 million in funding for research projects focused on developing new dosimeter technologies for environmental radiation monitoring. These projects will investigate novel sensor materials, miniaturization techniques, and data analysis algorithms to create more sensitive, portable, and affordable dosimeters for detecting low-level radiation in various environments, including soil, water, and air.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the dosimeter market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing dosimeter market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the dosimeter market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Dosimeter market size by country in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global dosimeter market trends, key players, dosimeter market share by companies, market segments, dosimeter market value, radiation measurement, radiation dosage, occupational safety, application areas, dosimeter growth drivers, and dosimeter market growth strategies.

Dosimeter Market Key Segments:

By End Use Industry

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Mining

Manufacturing

Others

By Type

Electronic personal dosimeters

Thermoluminescent dosimeters

Film badge dosimeters

Optically stimulated luminescence (OSL) dosimeters

By Application

Active

Passive

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

