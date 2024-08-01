Conn's, Inc. (CONN) Investigation: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Encourages Investors to Seek Compensation for Alleged Wrongdoings

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Conn's, Inc. (“Conn's” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CONN). Investors who purchased Conn's securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CONN.



Investigation Details

Conn’s is the subject of a Bloomberg report published on June 26, 2024, which indicated the Company had hired a financial adviser to rework its debt load based on a recent acquisition. A second Bloomberg report on July 24, 2024, stated that the Company had filed for bankruptcy and that it “plans to shut down after trouble integrating a recent acquisition compounded the pain of lagging sales.”

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Conn's securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CONN. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | info@bgandg.com