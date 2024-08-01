BetMGM and Inspired Entertainment Bring MGM Bonus City to Michigan

Hybrid Dealer® game now available in second state

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, and BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, announced today that the innovative Hybrid Dealer® game MGM Bonus City is now available in Michigan. The game debuted in October 2023 in New Jersey and is available exclusively at BetMGM Casino.



“MGM Bonus City is an immersive experience for players and Inspired did a fantastic job combining virtual and live elements,” said Oliver Bartlett, Vice President of Gaming Product & Content, BetMGM. “MGM Bonus City is a superb addition to BetMGM Casino, and we’re excited to continue the rollout across states we are live as regulations allow.”

Since its launch in New Jersey, MGM Bonus City has quickly become a popular exclusive title at BetMGM Casino due to its blend of gameshow elements, including four exciting MGM-themed bonus rounds.

To create MGM Bonus City, Inspired Entertainment, a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, seamlessly integrates Virtual CGI, green screen technology, and footage of real dealers. MGM Bonus City transports players to the dazzling lights of Las Vegas and MGM properties, where they can spin the wheel and place their bets. Players can choose from eight potential outcomes that will spin on the big wheel, including four iconic Las Vegas MGM property-themed bonus rounds: New York-New York, Luxor, MGM Grand, and Bellagio. During the spin, the game randomly awards a special multiplier that can enhance the player's winnings.

Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired, said, “We are thrilled to introduce MGM Bonus City in Michigan, enhancing our partnership with BetMGM. This game embodies the fusion of cutting-edge technology, engaging gameplay, and robust branding opportunities, setting a new standard for the iGaming experience. By integrating live dealer elements with dynamic virtual environments, we create a truly unique gaming experience.”

BetMGM Casino platforms are home to over 2,800 titles across North American markets and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive jackpot networks. In 2023, BetMGM was named Casino Operator of the Year by SBC North America, EGR North America, Global Gaming Awards, and American Gambling Awards. Currently, the BetMGM progressive jackpot pool in New Jersey is over $5.2 million, the largest jackpot in the history of iGaming in North America.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

To stay up to date on the latest BetMGM Casino news, follow BetMGM Casino on X, Instagram @BetMGMCasino and the BetMGM Casino blog.

Disclaimer

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER for confidential help. Must be 21+. Please Gamble Responsibly. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions.



About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.casino.betmgm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to bring certain of our products to customers in the various markets in which we operate and execute on our strategic plan, statements regarding expectations with respect to potential new customers and statements regarding our anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

For Investors

IR@inseinc.com

+1 646 277-1285