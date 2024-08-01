ASSEMBLYMEMBER MIKE GIPSON AND MEN SUPPORTING VP HARRIS TO HOST EVENT SUPPORTING VP HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT

Men of Various Backgrounds Unite to Stand with Kamala Harris in Presidential Campaign

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assemblymember Mike Gipson and Men Supporting Vice President Kamala Harris will host an event this Saturday, August 3, 2024, at The Los Angeles Sentinel Newspaper Office, bringing together MEN from various backgrounds to declare their support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency of the United States. The event, themed “We won’t go back,” aims to signal men from all walks of life in a powerful display of solidarity.

The event will begin with a conference at 8:30 AM, followed by a press conference at 9 AM. Attendees will include prominent figures such as:

Elected men

Faith Leaders

Men of the Divine Nine

Civic and Business Men

Union Men

Young Men

Car and Motorcycle Clubs Men

Men who are Non-traditional leaders



This gathering symbolizes a collective endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the crucial role of men in electing the future leadership of the nation.

Assemblymember Mike Gipson expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "This is a historic moment for our community and our country. We are coming together to show our unwavering support for Vice President Kamala Harris, a leader who embodies the values and vision that our nation needs. Our theme, 'We won’t go back,' resonates deeply with our commitment to progress and justice."

The event’s hashtag, #AllIn, encapsulates the spirit of unity and determination that will be showcased. Assemblymember Gipson, along with other influential community leaders, will address the audience, emphasizing the importance of collective action and the impact of their support in the upcoming presidential election.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the 2020 presidential election, approximately 64% of eligible Black male voters turned out to vote. This significant voter participation highlights the critical role of Black men in influencing election outcomes and advancing social and political change.

About Assemblymember Mike Gipson

Assemblymember Mike Gipson represents the 65th Assembly District of California, encompassing parts of Los Angeles County. Known for his dedication to public service and advocacy for social justice, Gipson has been a steadfast leader in the community, championing policies that promote equality and economic growth. His commitment to his constituents is reflected in his proactive efforts to address critical issues and drive positive change. For more information, visit https://a65.asmdc.org/.

About Men Supporting Vice President Kamala Harris

Men Supporting Vice President Kamala Harris are friends, associates, fraternity brothers, retired public officials, law enforcement, lawyers, pastors, health professionals, re-entry workers, violence prevention workers, union members, educators, grandfathers, fathers, uncles, sons, and more.