Get Out MORE funding includes critical dam modification projects (published August 1, 2024)

Dam modification projects are a key component of Get Out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) funding that improves habitat, recreational opportunities, climate resilience, and safety across Minnesota. Dam projects are especially notable in a year when flooding impacts have tested dams in several parts of the state.

“Climate change is driving an increase in extreme rain events and flood events, which places increasing pressure on water-related infrastructure,” Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “The 10 dam modification projects included in Get Out MORE funding make these areas more resilient to climate change, enhance aquatic habitat and modernize recreational experiences.”

The DNR held a news conference Thursday at the site of the Willow River Dam in Pine County. After a 2016 flood damaged the old 1940s dam, the DNR replaced it with a rock arch rapids dam. The DNR filled in the eroded river channel and constructed a series of rock arch weirs. This both restored lake levels and provided for fish passage, something the former dam had blocked. The rock arch rapids design also eliminated safety issues associated with the previous dam structure.

“The Willow River Dam project is a great example of how aging infrastructure can be turned into a modernized asset with enhanced opportunities for outdoor recreation,” Willow River Mayor Brent Switzer said.

Funding five key areas

The historic, one-time Get Out MORE investments total $150 million and center on five key areas:

Enhancing fisheries and fishing infrastructure ($60 million).

Enhancing access and welcoming new users to public lands and outdoor recreation facilities ($35.4 million).

Modernizing boating access ($35 million).

Restoring streams and modernizing water-related infrastructure to support outdoor recreation ($10 million).

Modernizing camping and related infrastructure ($9.5 million).

To learn more about how these investments will improve outdoor experiences in the state, go to the Get Out MORE webpage of the DNR website.