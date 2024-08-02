eCommunity™ Fiber’s Antwon Alsobrook Featured on “Black to Business” Podcast to Discuss Solutions to the Digital Divide

Antwon Alsobrook, founder and CEO of A2D, Inc., the operating company of eCommunity™ Fiber, was the special guest on the “Black to Business” podcast

MORROW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber is proud to announce that Antwon Alsobrook, founder and CEO of A2D, Inc., the operating company of eCommunity™ Fiber, was the special guest on the “Black to Business” podcast, presented by the Black to Business organization and resource hub. In the episode “Wired For Success: Solutions to Close the Digital Divide,” Alsobrook discussed the critical issue of closing the digital divide and its impact on Black communities.

During the podcast, Antwon Alsobrook shared his personal journey from growing up in a low-income neighborhood on Atlanta’s Eastside to pioneering broadband infrastructure through A2D, Inc. He highlighted the far-reaching impact of the digital divide on Black communities, emphasizing that access to high-speed internet is essential for entrepreneurial growth, educational opportunities, and leveraging new technologies like web3 and virtual reality.

Antwon Alsobrook expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to discuss this pressing issue, stating, “I am thankful to Black to Business for providing a platform to highlight the need for internet accessibility in all communities. It fosters collaboration, growth, and the empowerment of underserved areas.”

The podcast episode covers several key points:

Impact of the Digital Divide: Alsobrook explains how inconsistent and unaffordable internet access limits opportunities for Black entrepreneurs, from connecting with customers and attending virtual meetings to accessing educational resources and leveraging pioneering technologies.

Broadband Access as a Catalyst for Growth: The discussion underscores how broadband access can dramatically uplift underserved areas, providing the digital tools necessary for success in the 21st century.



Government Investments: Alsobrook calls for critical government investments in broadband infrastructure to ensure universal access, emphasizing the importance of public support in bridging the digital divide.



Community-Owned Networks: He advocates for community-owned networks as a solution to bridge funding gaps and create sustainable broadband solutions tailored to the needs of local communities.



Practical Involvement: The episode also provides practical ways for entrepreneurs to get involved in initiatives aimed at improving broadband connectivity in their own communities.

Listeners can tune in to this insightful episode on the Black to Business website, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

About Antwon Alsobrook and eCommunity™ Fiber:

Antwon Alsobrook is the Founder and CEO of A2D, Inc., the operating company of eCommunity™ Fiber, dedicated to revolutionizing broadband access to close the digital divide. Raised in a low-income neighborhood on Atlanta’s Eastside, Antwon’s early fascination with electronics evolved into a career in mechanical engineering and, later, into pioneering broadband infrastructure.

A2D operates future-proof, privately-owned broadband networks that are neutral to service providers and support crucial programs like telehealth and tele-education. Guided by the principle “to whom much is given, much is required,” Antwon ensures his company’s initiatives benefit shareholders and communities, aiming to make high-speed internet universally accessible and affordable. His work has been recognized nationally, including an invitation to the White House, highlighting his significant contributions to digital equity.

eCommunity™, powered by A2D, Inc., represents a cutting-edge approach to developing open-access fiber networks dedicated to promoting digital inclusion across the United States. By focusing on underserved urban and rural areas, eCommunity™ aims to ensure that every individual and business has access to essential digital tools for success in the 21st century.

About Black to Business:

Black to Business is your ultimate destination for simplifying the startup journey for early-stage and first-generation Black entrepreneurs. Founded by Monique T. Marshall, Black to Business empowers entrepreneurs with the knowledge and confidence needed to succeed. By providing clear guidance rooted in education, practicality, and community, Black to Business eliminates barriers and creates a supportive space where business ownership becomes achievable. The future of business is Black, and Black to Business is committed to providing economic growth and support for the Black community.