The GIVING EXHIBITION: Artists of Historic Helper and Utah – 5 October 2024

Steven Lee Adams Helper Based Artist Stephen Stauffer - En plein air Steven Lee Adams Book Cliffs

ARTIST FOCUS: Steven Lee Adams & Stephen Stauffer

HELPER, UTAH, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the coming weeks, The Helper Project will highlight several artists participating in the GIVING EXHIBITON. The exhibition will be held from 2-7PM on Saturday, 5 October, 2024 in Historic Helper, Utah, at Steven Lee Adams Fine Arts Gallery, 115 S Main St, Helper, UT 84526. To RSVP email Michelle Sulley @ michelle@thehelperproject.net.

ARTIST FOCUS

Two artists participating in the EXHIBITION are Steven Lee Adams and Stephen Stauffer.

STEVEN LEE ADAMS, MFA

Steven is, “an oil painter of fine tonal realist-impressionist landscapes is focused on rural farms and western landscapes.” He “credits spending time in the studios of Michael Coleman and Gary Ernest Smith with helping him make the transition to professional artist in 1992”.

In 2015 Steven moved to Helper, Utah and opened his own studio and gallery, Adams Fine Arts, in the historic 1920s JC Penny building.

Steven has won numerous awards, including Best in Show at the 66th SMA Spring Salon. His paintings are represented by Kneeland Gallery, Ketchum, Idaho, Mary Williams fine Art, Boulder, Colorado and Mockingbird Gallery, Bend, Oregon.

STEPHEN STAUFFER

Stephen paints landscapes, still life, wildlife, and figurative pictures, and is based in Murray, Utah. He studied with Matt Smith, Rob Adamson, Bryce Billings, and Jeff Hein at Jeffrey Hein Academy for two and half years in Salt Lake City. Stephen is a full-time professional artist, has won numerous awards and with gallery representations in Utah, Idaho and New Mexico

Stephen noted, “My love for painting En Plein Air has taken me out of the studio and placed me in places most can only dream about.

Capturing moments in time to save not only for me, but also to inspire and be enjoyed by those who follow.”

“As a member of Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society, Plein Air Painters of Utah and Plein Air Utah Live, I have the opportunity to paint with the best of the best!”

The GIVING EXHIBITION will include the paintings and artwork of dozens of nationally and internationally renowned Helper and Utah based artists. In addition to sales at the event in Helper, online sales will start on 23 September and go through 11 October at https://www.thehelperproject.net/

Leading Helper and Utah artists participating in the exhibition with their original paintings include:

Steven Lee Adams, Brad Aldridge, Joseph Alleman, Brandt Berntson, Richard Boyer, Bruce Brainard, Allan Brockbank, Wendy Chidester, David Dean, Anna Evans, Gian Ferrari, CJ Hales, Glen Hawkins, David Johnsen, Anne Kaferle, Kate Kilpatrick, Shanna Kunz, Peter Mantas, Lori McNee, David Meikle, Tim Morse, Tim Padilla, Bonnie Poselli, Nick Reece, Ron Richmond, Heather Rison, Liz Robbins, Bryce Samuelson, Stephen Stauffer, Ben Steele, Melanie Steele, Bryan Mark Taylor, Karen Templeton, Kimball Warren, KaeLynn Winn, Scott Yelonek, and Chris Young.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of paintings will be donated to The Helper Project and will be used for historic renovation, economic rejuvenation, cultural and art projects/events and scholarships for students in Helper and Carbon County.

ABOUT THE HELPER PROJECT:

Helper, Utah was once a thriving coal mining community filled with 157 shops, restaurants, and bars owned by one of 16 nationalities represented in the town. It was named for the “helper” engines that made it possible for the trains to climb the steep grade through Price Canyon to Soldier Summit at 7,747’. However, with the downturn in coal production, hard times and accompanying problems creeped into Helper and Carbon County.

In recent years, Helper has evolved into a flourishing art, commercial and recreational community. Long time citizens, dozens of artists and newcomers dedicated to Helper have ensured the history of the town is preserved – it’s evident when you walk down Main Street. The Helper Project works to support the historic, economic and cultural needs of the citizens.

The mission of The Helper Project is simple: To foster revitalization and historic preservation, encourage economic development, promote cultural connections for the city and citizens of historic Helper, Utah and provide financial support for educational opportunities to the youth of this vibrant community.

To donate to The Helper Project, go to https://www.thehelperproject.net/donate/

History of the Helper Artists Movement