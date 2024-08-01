Georgia State’s Master of International Business Among Nation’s Top Five Programs

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Master of International Business (MIB) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 5th in the U.S. according to a ranking of the nation’s 20 top programs by Best Value Schools. The organization bases its assessment on affordability and enrollment.

Robinson’s 11-month MIB is the only program of its kind in Georgia. Students hone their knowledge of and skills for managing international business endeavors, and can specialize in global management consultancy, international entrepreneurship and innovation, or global supply chain and logistics.

Coursework and experiential activities emphasize sustainability and responsible decision-making, with site visits tocompanies and operations that align with their academic tracks. Recent site visits have included:

Traveling to Chattanooga, Tenn, to visit Kordsa, a global manufacturer of tire and construction reinforcement products, and composite technologies.

Touring Curiosity Lab, a technology park in Peachtree Corners, Ga. and Three Ring Studios, a campus with media, film, and television tenants.

Observing behind-the-scenes operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s freight and cargo terminal, the Port of Savannah, and the Braselton, Ga. distribution center of Carter`s children’s apparel.

The program also includes a field study with executives who are considering entering the global marketplace or expanding their international footprint, a country risk assessment to quantify emerging market opportunities, collaboration with teammates in other countries, and developing business analytics skills.

Learn more about Georgia State’s Master of International Business program at https://robinson.gsu.edu/program/master-international-business/.

