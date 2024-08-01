Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,548 in the last 365 days.

Georgia State’s Master of International Business Among Nation’s Top Five Programs

Atlanta, Georgia, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Master of International Business (MIB) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 5th in the U.S. according to a ranking of the nation’s 20 top programs by Best Value Schools. The organization bases its assessment on affordability and enrollment.

Robinson’s 11-month MIB is the only program of its kind in Georgia. Students hone their knowledge of and skills for managing international business endeavors, and can specialize in global management consultancy, international entrepreneurship and innovation, or global supply chain and logistics.

Coursework and experiential activities emphasize sustainability and responsible decision-making, with site visits tocompanies and operations that align with their academic tracks. Recent site visits have included:

  • Traveling to Chattanooga, Tenn, to visit Kordsa, a global manufacturer of tire and construction reinforcement products, and composite technologies.
  • Touring Curiosity Lab, a technology park in Peachtree Corners, Ga. and Three Ring Studios, a campus with media, film, and television tenants. 
  • Observing behind-the-scenes operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s freight and cargo terminal, the Port of Savannah, and the Braselton, Ga. distribution center of Carter`s children’s apparel.

The program also includes a field study with executives who are considering entering the global marketplace or expanding their international footprint, a country risk assessment to quantify emerging market opportunities, collaboration with teammates in other countries, and developing business analytics skills. 

Learn more about Georgia State’s Master of International Business program at https://robinson.gsu.edu/program/master-international-business/.

Attachment 


Holly Frew
J. Mack Robinson College of Business
404-413-7076
hfrew@gsu.edu

You just read:

Georgia State’s Master of International Business Among Nation’s Top Five Programs

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more