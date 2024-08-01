Maryland Conservation Corps Class of 2023-24 Graduates 39 Members

August 1, 2024

Members of the 2024 class of Maryland Conservation Corps graduates posed for a photo at the Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area during the graduation event on Aug. 1, 2024. Credit: Winn Brewer/ Maryland DNR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources honored 39 members of the 2023-2024 Maryland Conservation Corps during their graduation program at Wye Island Natural Resources Management Area. The August 1 ceremony capped the members’ completion of 10 months of job training, conservation work, and stewardship with the Maryland Park Service.

“Through the past 10 months, these dedicated young professionals have shared their passion for our natural resources and public lands through hours of plantings, training, projects, and public engagement,” said Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw. “I am thankful for their hard work and hope they’ve grown both professionally and personally during their time with us. I am exceedingly proud of our graduates and excited for the many meaningful things they will accomplish in the future. I would also like to thank our wonderful Conservation Corps Team and everyone in the Maryland Park Service who helped support our Corps members.”

Maryland Conservation Corps members come from across the country, are between the ages of 17 and 25, and complete at least 1,700 hours of service. This year’s Corps class improved more than 2,400 acres of parks and public lands; planted more than 9,963 native trees, bay grasses and plants; treated more than 7,902 trees against harmful insects and diseases; and taught environmental education programs to more than 23,750 students, youth, and park visitors.

The program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment in subjects ranging from aquatic systems to public lands management. Many alumni of the program have gone on to conservation careers with organizations, including the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the National Aquarium, the United States Geological Survey, and many others.

The Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program, has been managed by the Maryland Park Service since 1984. The Park Service is now accepting applications for the next class, which begins in the fall. More information and applications for the Maryland Conservation Corps can be found on the DNR website.