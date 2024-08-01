ECO Canada launches the Codes Acceleration Program for Indigenous Communities

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECO Canada, in collaboration with Natural Resources Canada, is proud to announce the launch of the Codes Acceleration Program for Indigenous Communities across the country. This initiative aims to significantly accelerate the adoption and implementation of advanced energy performance building codes within Indigenous communities across Canada. This project is funded under the Government of Canada’s Codes Acceleration Fund.

The Codes Acceleration Program for Indigenous Communities is designed to address the unique needs and challenges faced by Indigenous communities in adopting and complying with high-performance energy building codes. The program will provide essential resources, comprehensive training, and networking opportunities to Indigenous leaders and communities, empowering them to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability within their built environment.

Key objectives of the program include:

Support and Resources: Providing essential resources and support to Indigenous communities to facilitate the rapid adoption of building codes.

Training: Offering comprehensive training focused on the adoption and compliance with high-performance energy building codes.

Networking: Establishing a network of Indigenous Energy Efficiency Champions to enhance collaboration and knowledge sharing, furthering the adoption and compliance with rigorous building codes.

Awareness and Advocacy: Increasing awareness and promoting the substantial benefits of high-performance energy building codes.

“Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadians across the country. At a time when we are facing challenges with affordability and climate change, the Canada Green Buildings Strategy meets Canadians where they are at and delivers the action they need, at the pace and scale they are demanding. Canada’s first-ever Green Buildings Strategy is a plan to save people money on home energy bills, create jobs and seize the economic opportunities that a clean and sustainable economy presents—and ECO Canada’s Codes Acceleration Program for Indigenous Communities is a project that does just that.”

--Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We are investing to help communities to cut their energy bills and cut emissions. Today's federal investment of over $1.4 million will enable ECO Canada to support Indigenous communities in adopting stronger building codes, deliver more affordable energy, and more resilient homes for generations ahead."

-- George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview

"We are excited to partner with Natural Resources Canada on this Codes Acceleration Fund project. This initiative will not only drive the adoption of cutting-edge energy performance standards but also ensure compliance and build capacity among the key stakeholders including Indigenous Communities, ultimately contributing to a sustainable and resilient future," said Dr. Yogendra Chaudhry, VP of Professional Services and ESG at ECO Canada.

The program will play a vital role in promoting energy efficiency objectives, addressing clean energy and climate change goals, and increasing awareness of the benefits of adopting high-performance energy codes for buildings (like reduced energy consumption, cost savings, and environmental impact with the reduction of Green House Gas). By improving overall energy performance, the program will contribute to increased energy efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness.

Stakeholders involved in the program will benefit from increased awareness of the benefits of building energy codes in Indigenous communities. Indigenous leaders and communities will have access to culturally relevant resources and training to understand, adopt, and comply with building energy codes.

For more information about the Codes Acceleration Program for Indigenous Communities, visit Codes Acceleration Program for Indigenous Communities | ECO Canada

This program is funded by the Government of Canada.





About ECO Canada:

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – we champion the end-to-end career of an environmental professional. We aim to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities. Over the past 30 years, we have forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market.

We work alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure we support Canada as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. We remain the go-to source in the environmental labour market; our research provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry's economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

