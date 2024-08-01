Bitget brings Omnichain infra-based





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the addition of Orderly Network (ORDER) to pre-market for early access and trading. Users now have the opportunity to trade ORDER before its official spot trading on various exchanges. This listing provides an advanced trading window, enabling users to engage with ORDER token ahead of its official market release.

Orderly Network is revolutionizing trading with its permissionless liquidity layer. Built on omnichain infrastructure, Orderly incepts deep liquidity for any asset across blockchains. It empowers any and all developers to connect and offer a comprehensive selection of financial products for retail and professional traders alike, without the risks of wrapped asset movement through cross-chain bridging. Orderly envisions a future in which any asset – crypto or “Real World Assets,” such as tokenized equities and debt – can be traded on any blockchain, anytime.

Bitget's Pre-market platform is a strategic tool for traders and investors seeking early access to promising tokens. By allowing users to trade tokens like ORDER before they are available on the broader market, Bitget aims to provide a comprehensive solution for both novices and experienced traders. This feature empowers users to engage in early trading activities, potentially capitalizing on market movements before the general public.

Pre-market trading on Bitget provides an over-the-counter platform for new coins before their official listing. This feature facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, allowing buyers and sellers to agree on prices and secure liquidity in advance. Participants can acquire coins at optimal prices and complete delivery at a mutually agreed time, without the need for sellers to initially own the coins.

Bitget has consistently expanded its market share in both spot and derivatives trading among centralized exchanges. With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, the platform is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 800 coins and over 900 pairs, including tokens from ecosystems such as Ethereum, Solana, Base, and more recently TON.

Launched in April 2024, Bitget's Pre-market platform has given users early access to 150+ high-profile projects, including EigenLayer (EIGEN), Zerolend (ZERO), Notcoin (NOT), ZkSync (ZKSYNC) and more. With the addition of Orderly Network (ORDER), Bitget continues to expand its offerings, providing users with opportunities to invest in new projects.

